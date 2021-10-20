Nine of Lancaster County’s 41 townships feature contests for the board of supervisors or, in the case of Manheim Township, the board of commissioners. That means there are more candidates on the ballot than seats available.

Below are the candidates in each of those races. Many other candidates are running unopposed in the county’s other 32 townships, though write-in campaigns may be active in some townships. This list includes only the contested races where voters face choices on the ballot.

CONOY TOWNSHIP

6-year term

2 seats, 3 candidates

Clyde Pickel (D)

Age: 87

Occupation: Conoy Township supervisor

Douglas L. Hawthorne (R)

Age: 68

Occupation: Retired farmer

S. Jay Williams (R)

Age: 61

Occupation: Excavating

INCUMBENT: Pickel

FULTON TOWNSHIP

6-year term

1 seat, 2 candidates

William H. Taylor (D)

Age: 62

Occupation: Unemployed

Mike Church (R)

Age: 60

Occupation: Roadmaster, Fulton Township

INCUMBENT: Church

EAST DONEGAL TOWNSHIP

6-year term

1 seat, 2 candidates

Frank A. Splain Jr. (D)

Age: 59

Occupation: General sales manager

Scott Kingsboro (R)

Age: 50

Occupation: Accounting administrative assistant

INCUMBENT: Neither

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP

6-year term

1 seat, 2 candidates

Damon Myers (D)

Age: 55

Occupation: Healthcare IT analytics director

Scott Russell (R)

Age: 51

Occupation: Engineer

INCUMBENT: Russell

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP

COMMISSIONER

4-year term

3 seats, 6 candidates

Stella Sexton (D)

Age: 42

Occupation: Homemaker

Carol Gifford (D)

Age: 63

Occupation: Communications manager

Tom O'Brien (D)

Age: 68

Occupation: Retired

Stacey Morgan Brubaker (R)

Age: 54

Occupation: Attorney

John C. Bear (R)

Age: 49

Occupation: Management consultant

Mary Jo Huyard (R)

Age: 42

Occupation: Business owner

INCUMBENTS: Gifford and O’Brien

2-year term

1 seat, 2 candidates

Ryan Dodson (D)

Age: 43

Occupation: Self-employed painter

Donna E. DiMeo (R)

Age: 60

Occupation: Accountant

INCUMBENT: DiMeo

MANOR TOWNSHIP

6-year term

2 seats, 3 candidates

Leah Bacon (D)

Age: 46

Occupation: At-home parent

Allan R. Herr (R)

Age: 68

Occupation: Farming

Missy Phelan (R)

Age: 41

Occupation: Financial adviser

INCUMBENT: Herr

PEQUEA TOWNSHIP

6-year term

2 seats, 3 candidates

Keith F. Haun (D)

Age: 31

Occupation: Internet manager

Tom Haas (R)

Age: 54

Occupation: Farmer

Michael D. Novak (R)

Age: 63

Occupation: Financial planner

INCUMBENT: Haas

PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP

6-year term

1 seat, 2 candidates

Anita Rankin (D)

Age: 60

Occupation: Retired

John E. Schroeder (R)

Age: 57

Occupation: Construction steel

INCUMBENT: Schroeder

WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP

6-year term

1 seat, 3 candidates

Susan Dicklitch-Nelson (D)

Age: 55

Occupation: Professor

David M. Dumeyer (R)

Age: 74

Occupation: Self-employed

Michael J. Warren (DTM)

Age: 26

Occupation: Technician

INCUMBENT: Dumeyer