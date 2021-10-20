Nine of Lancaster County’s 41 townships feature contests for the board of supervisors or, in the case of Manheim Township, the board of commissioners. That means there are more candidates on the ballot than seats available.
Below are the candidates in each of those races. Many other candidates are running unopposed in the county’s other 32 townships, though write-in campaigns may be active in some townships. This list includes only the contested races where voters face choices on the ballot.
CONOY TOWNSHIP
6-year term
2 seats, 3 candidates
Clyde Pickel (D)
Age: 87
Occupation: Conoy Township supervisor
Douglas L. Hawthorne (R)
Age: 68
Occupation: Retired farmer
S. Jay Williams (R)
Age: 61
Occupation: Excavating
INCUMBENT: Pickel
FULTON TOWNSHIP
6-year term
1 seat, 2 candidates
William H. Taylor (D)
Age: 62
Occupation: Unemployed
Mike Church (R)
Age: 60
Occupation: Roadmaster, Fulton Township
INCUMBENT: Church
EAST DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
6-year term
1 seat, 2 candidates
Frank A. Splain Jr. (D)
Age: 59
Occupation: General sales manager
Scott Kingsboro (R)
Age: 50
Occupation: Accounting administrative assistant
INCUMBENT: Neither
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
6-year term
1 seat, 2 candidates
Damon Myers (D)
Age: 55
Occupation: Healthcare IT analytics director
Scott Russell (R)
Age: 51
Occupation: Engineer
INCUMBENT: Russell
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP
COMMISSIONER
4-year term
3 seats, 6 candidates
Stella Sexton (D)
Age: 42
Occupation: Homemaker
Carol Gifford (D)
Age: 63
Occupation: Communications manager
Tom O'Brien (D)
Age: 68
Occupation: Retired
Stacey Morgan Brubaker (R)
Age: 54
Occupation: Attorney
John C. Bear (R)
Age: 49
Occupation: Management consultant
Mary Jo Huyard (R)
Age: 42
Occupation: Business owner
INCUMBENTS: Gifford and O’Brien
2-year term
1 seat, 2 candidates
Ryan Dodson (D)
Age: 43
Occupation: Self-employed painter
Donna E. DiMeo (R)
Age: 60
Occupation: Accountant
INCUMBENT: DiMeo
MANOR TOWNSHIP
6-year term
2 seats, 3 candidates
Leah Bacon (D)
Age: 46
Occupation: At-home parent
Allan R. Herr (R)
Age: 68
Occupation: Farming
Missy Phelan (R)
Age: 41
Occupation: Financial adviser
INCUMBENT: Herr
PEQUEA TOWNSHIP
6-year term
2 seats, 3 candidates
Keith F. Haun (D)
Age: 31
Occupation: Internet manager
Tom Haas (R)
Age: 54
Occupation: Farmer
Michael D. Novak (R)
Age: 63
Occupation: Financial planner
INCUMBENT: Haas
PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP
6-year term
1 seat, 2 candidates
Anita Rankin (D)
Age: 60
Occupation: Retired
John E. Schroeder (R)
Age: 57
Occupation: Construction steel
INCUMBENT: Schroeder
WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
6-year term
1 seat, 3 candidates
Susan Dicklitch-Nelson (D)
Age: 55
Occupation: Professor
David M. Dumeyer (R)
Age: 74
Occupation: Self-employed
Michael J. Warren (DTM)
Age: 26
Occupation: Technician
INCUMBENT: Dumeyer