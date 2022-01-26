Thirteen Lancaster County residents – 11 men and two women – submitted applications to fill the board of commissioners seat vacated earlier this month by Democrat Craig Lehman.

The candidates include two former municipal commissioners, two attorneys, an economist and a pastor. They live in seven different municipalities in the county, ranging from Ephrata Borough to Martic Township.

A panel of the county’s 13 Court of Common Pleas judges will decide who will fill the remaining two years of Lehman’s term. The judges are set to interview some, but not all, of the applicants at a public meeting on Feb. 4.

Each applicant was asked to commit to not running again in 2023 to ensure no candidate gets a headstart on campaigning that year.

Here is a look at who applied, the experience they bring to the table, and what they’d like to do as a commissioner, if chosen:

Name: Dominic Castaldi

Age: 65

Job: Retired

Education: B.A., Economics, West Chester University

Government experience: Castaldi worked for the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics as an economist for 28 years. He was elected to the Mount Joy Borough Council in 2019, and previously served as tax collector and a judge of elections in Downingtown, Chester County. He ran unsuccessfully in 2021 for the recorder of deeds position.

Personal objectives: On his application, Castaldi said his objectives as a commissioner would be to fulfill his passion for helping the community, to respectfully resolve differences, and to unite the county’s diverse communities.

Name: Ruthann Crawford-Fisher

Age: 58

Job: Certified leadership and wellness consultant and adjunct professor

Education: B.S., Secondary English, Millersville University; M.S., Counseling, Millersville University; Ed.D, Educational Leadership, St. Joseph’s University

Government experience: Crawford-Fisher has worked in public education for much of her career, including 10 years as a director and counselor at Hempfield School District, six years as a consultant for a program in the state Department of Education, and six years as a guidance counselor at Solanco High School. She continued to advise school districts around the state and country as a private consultant, according to her resume.

Personal objectives: If chosen as a commissioner, Crawford-Fisher emphasized a desire to collaborate with community stakeholders, to increase resources for community groups and to offer “positive resolutions” when issues arise.

Name: Dean Evans

Age: 53

Job: security contractor

Education: B.A., English, Millersville University

Government experience: Evans has served on the Lancaster City Traffic Commission since 2003, and worked as a freelance correspondent covering municipal governments for LNP Media Group for 19 years, before resigning from the position to seek this office. He was also qualified as an expert witness in forensic examination of physical security, according to his application.

Personal objectives: Evans listed multiple issues the county is facing that he would prioritize if selected, including traffic and transportation problems, farmland preservation, housing costs, county staffing concerns, the future of the Lancaster County Prison, and more.

Name: Randall Gockley

Age: 66

Job: Emergency management coordinator for Ephrata Borough

Education: A.A.S., fire science, Harrisburg Area Community College

Government experience: Gockley served as the emergency management coordinator for Lancaster County for 28 years, before retiring in 2018. He has also been a volunteer member for 49 years at the Lincoln Fire Company, serving as chief officer for 34 years and chief for 19 years.

Personal objectives: As a commissioner, Gockley said he’d make himself available to any citizen, work through disagreements with the other GOP commissioners and to make “responsible decisions based on faith-based, democratic values and common sense.” He also listed the 2023-24 budgets, the new county prison, the pandemic’s impact on the county and poor employee morale as top issues the county is facing that he’d like to address as a commissioner.

Name: Rev. Randall Marks

Age: 54

Job: Pastor and professor

Education: B.A., American history, Kutztown University; B.S., criminal justice, Kutztown University; M.Div, Divinity, Evangelical School of Theology

Government experience: Marks served as a school board member in Kutztown Area School District in the 1980s. He has served as a pastor at multiple evangelical congregational churches since 1993.

Personal objectives: Marks said his main goal is to help operate an effective, cost-efficient and customer-friendly county government. Because he has not been involved in county politics previously, he wants to be “fresh eyes” on the board of commissioners.

Name: Sam Mecum

Age: 73

Job: attorney

Education: B.A., History, Penn State; J.D., Villanova University

Government experience: Mecum was the first Democrat ever elected to the Manheim Township board of commissioners in 2017 and was not a candidate for reelection in 2021. He was also appointed to a number of county judicial board positions throughout his legal career.

Personal objectives: As a commissioner, Mecum said he’d like to continue his long-time professional relationships with different commissioners and their staff. Touting his own government experience, Mecum said he has chaired hundreds of municipal and nonprofit meetings before, and is familiar with the different open meetings laws regulating the meetings. In addition, he’d like to support farmland preservation as part of the county’s 2040 master plan, support the new health advisory council and increase accessibility for the county’s election office, he said in his application.

Name: Luis Morales

Age: 32

Job: family resource specialist for a youth care agency

Education: B.S.W., social work, Millersville University

Government experience: Morales was appointed to the School District of Lancaster board of directors in 2020 and elected to a four-year term in 2021. He currently works at JusticeWorks Youth Care, which works with families referred to it from the county’s Children & Youth Agency or the courts.

Personal objectives: Morales’ application noted homelessness and mental health funding as top issues facing the county, as well as staffing issues. He said he would advocate for creating a county health department. As a parent, he said in his application that he would bring the perspective of working families to the board of commissioners and would push for more evenings meetings so residents who work traditional hours can be more engaged with county government.

Name: Thomas O’Brien

Age: 68

Job: retired

Education: B.S., political science and business, the University of Scranton

Government experience: O’Brien served on the Manheim Township board of commissioners from 2018 to 2021; he lost his reelection race last fall. Prior to being elected to the township board, he served for 16 years on the Manheim Township school board, and for 10 years on the Lancaster County Career and Technology Center board of directors.

Personal objectives: One of O’Brien’s key priorities would be to build a working relationship with the other commissioners, as well as to open communication between him and government leaders across the county within his first 100 days. He said he wants to find solutions for traffic issues, development and farm preservation.

Name: Gregory Paulson

Age: 75

Job: attorney

Education: B.A., political science, and J.D., Rutgers University

Government experience: Paulson worked as state Rep. Mike Sturla’s chief of staff from 2011 to 2021 at his Lancaster city office. Paulson unsuccessfully ran to be a Court of Common Pleas judge in 2019. He also worked as an adjunct professor at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.

Personal objectives: Paulson said he wants to bring his understanding of local government and his work as an advocate to the board of commissioners. His top priorities include the construction of a new county prison and “continued high-quality and efficient operation” of the county’s Board of Elections.

Name: Jeremy Rubenstein

Age: 38

Job: production agency founder

Education: B.A., theater performance and broadcast journalism, Penn State University

Government experience: Rubenstein does not have any elected or government experience, though said he has formed relationships with government agencies through his theater production company, Box Out Productions.

Personal objectives: Rubenstein said he wants to expand transparency in local government by creating an employee group to discuss diversity and inclusion, awarding contracts based on a company’s sustainability practices and implementing an ethics policy and gift ban for all county employees.

Name: Amy Ruffo

Age: 51

Job: IT procurement coordinator at Franklin & Marshall College

Education: B.F.A., Art, Maryland Institute College of Art; M.F.A, Fine Art, Cranbrook Academy of Art

Government experience: Ruffo has not served in elected or government office. She is currently the volunteer communications manager for redistricting reform group Fair Districts PA, as well as the chair of Lancaster city’s public art advisory board.

Personal objectives: Ruffo listed four top priorities she would want to address if chosen as the county’s next commissioner. These issues include releasing federal COVID-19 relief funds to the county’s most vulnerable residents, adding tools to increase community engagement, supporting the Board of Elections in any efforts to build trust, and encouraging “the de-escalation of harmful rhetoric.”

Name: John Trescot

Age: 63

Job: retired

Education: B.S., Mechanical engineering, Clemson University; M.B.A., University of Rochester

Government experience: Trescot does not have any elected or government experience, as he notes this in his application. But as a former executive with Metso Minerals Industries, he said he has experience with “negotiating complex contracts” and “reviewing large budgets.”

Personal objectives: In Trescot’s application, he said he wants to improve communication between the county and city. He also said he wants to leverage public and private resources to increase availability of low- and mid-priced housing, as well as to improve the county’s air pollution.

Name: Lewis Waltman

Age: 67

Job: retired

Education: B.S., microbiology, Penn State University

Government experience: Waltman does not have any elected or government experience. He worked for 41 years at Donnelley Financial Solution, a financial compliance company, and notes his time on multiple volunteer boards around the county during that time.

Personal objectives: Waltman said he has no long-term agenda for political office and wants to “focus for two years to get as much accomplished as possible.” He wants to work in a bipartisan way to achieve results for county residents, though he was not specific in his application.