Lancaster City Council will interview a slate of 10 candidates looking to fill the seat vacated by Izzy Smith-Wade-El, who resigned last week ahead of being elected to the state Legislature.

Smith-Wade-El, a Democrat and former City Council president, defeated Republican Anne Rivers in the midterm election to win a seat from the 49th House District. Amanda Bakay, who has served on City Council since January 2020, has taken over as president.

The successful candidate will serve until the first meeting in January 2024.

Council will vet the candidates at 6 p.m. Thursday in council chambers in the City Hall annex (Marion Street entrance), 120 N. Duke St. The candidates provided the following biographical information to City Council.

Ahmed Ahmed

Ahmed describes himself as a community organizer and former refugee with “a passion for neighborhood engagement and welcoming.” An assistant general manager at the Holiday Inn Lancaster, he has worked in the local hotel industry since 2017.

Ahmed is a member of the Lancaster City Human Relations Commission and the Lancaster City Democratic Committee. He volunteers with Church World Service Lancaster’s immigrant and refugee program.

A graduate of Hempfield High School, Ahmed lives on Lime Street.

Liza Ong Ante

Ong Ante has been a policyholder services representative for MWG Administrators, a division of the Morgan White Group insurance services agency, since 2019. Ong Ante touts an ability to work with people to understand benefits and policies.

Ong Ante is a certified massage therapist.

Tene Darby

Darby has volunteered with state and local Democratic committees, the city’s Neighborhood Leaders Academy, Habitat for Humanity and the Spanish American Civic Association.

A graduate of McCaskey High School, Darby has experience working in medical billing and customer service.

Darby is applying for the open seat to answer “the call of my community, especially those in the Southeast.”

Tony Dastra

An administrative assistant in Lancaster Township’s public works and zoning administration departments, Dastra has a particular interest in helping the city manage its stormwater and sanitation systems.

He is an alternate member of the Lancaster City Planning Commission and secretary of Neighbors United, a neighborhood group in Northeast Lancaster.

Dastra graduated from McCaskey High School and Arizona State University, where he majored in political science with minors in business and organization leadership. He expects to complete a Bachelor of Professional Studies degree in urban planning from ASU in December.

An Eagle Scout, Dastra lives on New Holland Avenue.

Andre Gilbert

A U.S. Navy veteran, Gilbert says he is “committed to enhancing communities by promoting equity and inclusion.”

He has volunteered with the African American Cultural Alliance of Lancaster since 2018 and with Crispus Attucks Community Center since 2017.

Gilbert is a member of the Lancaster chapter of the NAACP and a Southeast quadrant leader for the Lancaster City Democratic Committee.

Jeremy Hayes

Hayes is director of the Housing Rights & Resource Center for Tenfold, an agency that advocates for fair, affordable housing in Lancaster. (Tabor Community Services and Lancaster Housing Opportunity Partnership merged in 2021 to form Tenfold.)

He has served on the Lancaster County Refugee & Immigrant Coalition and manages the Eviction Prevention Network. He is an advocate for affordable housing, public safety and equitable redevelopment.

Hayes graduated from Millersville University with a bachelor’s degree in government and political affairs, and a master’s degree in emergency management.

He lives on North Mary Street.

John Hursh

Hursh is a fiscal assistant for Lancaster County Housing & Redevelopment Authority, and a board member and treasurer for The Common Wheel.

Hursh holds bachelor’s degrees in economics and accounting from Penn State University.

His policy priorities include affordable housing and forwarding the city’s Vision Zero initiative, which looks to eliminate traffic-related deaths and serious injuries.

Hursh lives on Ross Street.

Tony Israel

A freelance photographer with a passion for environmental issues, Israel has been a member and leader of the local chapter of Citizens Climate Lobby since 2019.

A former photography teacher and graduate of Manhattanville College, Israel holds a bachelor’s degree in American studies.

In 2018, he volunteered on Democrat Jess King’s Congressional campaign.

A New York City native, Israel lives on Mulberry Street.

Philip Jones

Jones taught public policy at Waseda University in Japan for more than 10 years and spent several years volunteering as a board member of Shine On! Kids, a Tokyo-based nonprofit that provides support services to kids undergoing treatment for life-threatening illnesses.

Jones earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Rhode Island and an MBA from University of Hawaii.

Jones left the United States in 1992 and spent 26 years in Japan and two years in Beijing. He returned to the United States in July 2021. A native of Rhode Island, he lives on South Marshall Street.

Lewis Waltman

Waltman retired in 2021 as senior vice president of operations for Donnelley Financial Solutions.

He has been involved in community service for decades. He was a board member and past president of Urban League of Lancaster County and recently served on the fundraising committee for the Lancaster Food Hub capital campaign.

Waltman holds a bachelor’s degree in microbiology from Penn State University. A lifelong city resident, Waltman lives on East Grant Street.