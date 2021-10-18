Eight of Lancaster County’s 18 boroughs feature contested races for borough council, with more candidates than seats available. Here are the candidates in each of those races. All seats are for four-year terms. Many other candidates are running unopposed in the county’s other 10 boroughs, although write-in candidates may be running in some boroughs.
This list includes only the contests in which voters face choices on the ballot. Candidates are listed in the order they appear on the ballot.
AKRON
4 seats, 5 candidates
Michael Morris (D)
Age: 31
Occupation: Information security compliance
Ryan Cochran (R)
Age: 30
Occupation: Businessman
Bonnie Young (R)
Age: 72
Occupation: Retired library director
Kleon M. Zimmerman (R)
Age: 38
Occupation: Electrician
Randall M. Justice (R)
Age: 40
Occupation:
INCUMBENTS: Morris, Zimmerman and Justice
COLUMBIA
3 seats, 6 candidates
Becky Young (D)
Age: 51
Occupation: Program coordinator/grant writer
Robert Misciagna (D)
Age: 21
Occupation: Retail worker
Larry K. Laird (D)
Age: 80
Occupation: Business owner – Global Time Wizard
Peter Stahl (R)
Age: 29
Occupation: Mechanic
Todd Burgard (R)
Age: 56
Occupation: Marketing consultant
Barbara Fisher (R)
Age: 67
Occupation: Receptionist
INCUMBENTS: Stahl and Burgard
EAST PETERSBURG
3 seats, 5 candidates
Sandra Valdez (D)
Age: 41
Occupation: Social services
John M. Schick (R)
Age: 57
Occupation: Traffic engineer
John D. Wolf (R)
Age: 63
Occupation: Project superintendent
Joshua Null (R)
Age: 32
Occupation: Insurance agent
Randy Rannels (R)
Age: 58
Occupation: IT
INCUMBENTS: Schick, Wolf and Rannels
ELIZABETHTOWN
1ST WARD
1 seat, 2 candidates
William N. Troutman, Jr. (D)
Age: 62
Occupation: Journeyman wireman
Lanty W. Moss (R)
Age: 57
Occupation: Missionary
INCUMBENT: Troutman
EPHRATA
2ND WARD
1 seat, 2 candidates
Rebecca Beres (D)
Age: 40
Occupation: Self-employed
Alan Buohl (R)
Age: 58
Occupation: Estimator
INCUMBENT: Neither
3RD WARD
1 seat, 2 candidates
Teresa Caruthers (D)
Age: 72
Occupation: Nurse practitioner
Tim L. Barr (R)
Age: 64
Occupation: Tour bus operator
INCUMBENT: Barr
LITITZ
1ST WARD
1 seat, 2 candidates
Mary Gattis (D)
Age: 56
Occupation: Consultant
Steve Lee (R)
Age: 50
Occupation: Senior director
INCUMBENT: Lee
3RD WARD
1 seat, 2 candidates
Brad R. Bergman (D)
Age: 50
Occupation: Salesperson
Christine Sensenich (R)
Age: 53
Occupation: Self-employed
INCUMBENT: Sensenich
MILLERSVILLE
4 seats, 6 candidates
Linda Bellile (D)
Age: 74
Occupation: Retired
Chris Hubbs (D)
Age: 48
Occupation: Chiropractor
Mary Ann Gerber (R)
Age: 75
Occupation: Retired attorney
Jere A. Martin (R)
Age: 37
Occupation: Construction
W. David Sykes (R)
Age: 66
Occupation: Retired attorney
Darlene C. Eager (R)
Age: 50
Occupation: Eager Emergency Services
INCUMBENTS: Bellile and Gerber
MOUNT JOY
EAST WARD
1 seat, 2 candidates
Mary S. Ginder (R)
Age: 78
Occupation: Nurse practitioner
Joshua Deering (I)
Age: 48
Occupation: Plant manager
INCUMBENTS: Ginder and Deering