Eight of Lancaster County’s 18 boroughs feature contested races for borough council, with more candidates than seats available. Here are the candidates in each of those races. All seats are for four-year terms. Many other candidates are running unopposed in the county’s other 10 boroughs, although write-in candidates may be running in some boroughs.

This list includes only the contests in which voters face choices on the ballot. Candidates are listed in the order they appear on the ballot.

AKRON

4 seats, 5 candidates

Michael Morris (D)

Age: 31

Occupation: Information security compliance

Ryan Cochran (R)

Age: 30

Occupation: Businessman

Bonnie Young (R)

Age: 72

Occupation: Retired library director

Kleon M. Zimmerman (R)

Age: 38

Occupation: Electrician

Randall M. Justice (R)

Age: 40

Occupation:

INCUMBENTS: Morris, Zimmerman and Justice

COLUMBIA

3 seats, 6 candidates

Becky Young (D)

Age: 51

Occupation: Program coordinator/grant writer

Robert Misciagna (D)

Age: 21

Occupation: Retail worker

Larry K. Laird (D)

Age: 80

Occupation: Business owner – Global Time Wizard

Peter Stahl (R)

Age: 29

Occupation: Mechanic

Todd Burgard (R)

Age: 56

Occupation: Marketing consultant

Barbara Fisher (R)

Age: 67

Occupation: Receptionist

INCUMBENTS: Stahl and Burgard

EAST PETERSBURG

3 seats, 5 candidates

Sandra Valdez (D)

Age: 41

Occupation: Social services

John M. Schick (R)

Age: 57

Occupation: Traffic engineer

John D. Wolf (R)

Age: 63

Occupation: Project superintendent

Joshua Null (R)

Age: 32

Occupation: Insurance agent

Randy Rannels (R)

Age: 58

Occupation: IT

INCUMBENTS: Schick, Wolf and Rannels

ELIZABETHTOWN

1ST WARD

1 seat, 2 candidates

William N. Troutman, Jr. (D)

Age: 62

Occupation: Journeyman wireman

Lanty W. Moss (R)

Age: 57

Occupation: Missionary

INCUMBENT: Troutman

EPHRATA

2ND WARD

1 seat, 2 candidates

Rebecca Beres (D)

Age: 40

Occupation: Self-employed

Alan Buohl (R)

Age: 58

Occupation: Estimator

INCUMBENT: Neither

3RD WARD

1 seat, 2 candidates

Teresa Caruthers (D)

Age: 72

Occupation: Nurse practitioner

Tim L. Barr (R)

Age: 64

Occupation: Tour bus operator

INCUMBENT: Barr

LITITZ

1ST WARD

1 seat, 2 candidates

Mary Gattis (D)

Age: 56

Occupation: Consultant

Steve Lee (R)

Age: 50

Occupation: Senior director

INCUMBENT: Lee

3RD WARD

1 seat, 2 candidates

Brad R. Bergman (D)

Age: 50

Occupation: Salesperson

Christine Sensenich (R)

Age: 53

Occupation: Self-employed

INCUMBENT: Sensenich

MILLERSVILLE

4 seats, 6 candidates

Linda Bellile (D)

Age: 74

Occupation: Retired

Chris Hubbs (D)

Age: 48

Occupation: Chiropractor

Mary Ann Gerber (R)

Age: 75

Occupation: Retired attorney

Jere A. Martin (R)

Age: 37

Occupation: Construction

W. David Sykes (R)

Age: 66

Occupation: Retired attorney

Darlene C. Eager (R)

Age: 50

Occupation: Eager Emergency Services

INCUMBENTS: Bellile and Gerber

MOUNT JOY

EAST WARD

1 seat, 2 candidates

Mary S. Ginder (R)

Age: 78

Occupation: Nurse practitioner

Joshua Deering (I)

Age: 48

Occupation: Plant manager

INCUMBENTS: Ginder and Deering