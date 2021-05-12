The campaign for an open Pennsylvania Supreme Court seat follows last year’s decision by Chief Justice Thomas Saylor to retire at the end of his current term. Saylor is one of two Republicans on the seven-member court.

In the Republican primary, one of the leading issues is former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims that November’s election was stolen from him and a parade of complaints — and distortions — by Republican lawmakers about the actions of state elections officials and judges.

Paula Patrick, a Republican candidate from Philadelphia, said voters primarily ask her about election integrity, and things like whether she believes the election was stolen from Trump or whether she agrees with court decisions in the case.

She doesn’t answer, she said, because these are issues that could come before the courts again.

“This election is on the heels of a very contentious election in 2020, so regardless of what I think of what happened in our election ... we know the issues surrounding that election were pretty hot,” Patrick said.

She said she points voters to her background and experience as a judge on the Common Pleas Court for 18 years, including a one-year appointment in 2015 to the city’s three-person election board.

“I let them know, experience matters,” Patrick said. “Having no experience in elections, or making decisions on elections, you may have difficulty in getting it right.”

Patrick is running against two other Republican judges — Kevin Brobson of Dauphin County and Patricia McCullough of Allegheny County, both sitting on Pennsylvania’s appellate-level Commonwealth Court.

The lone Democrat seeking her party’s nomination is Maria McLaughlin of Philadelphia, a judge on the appellate-level Superior Court.

In a race where election-related credentials are selling points, Brobson and McCullough handled several of the many lawsuits filed by Republicans in last fall’s election season as partisans slugged it out over gray areas of Pennsylvania’s fledgling mail-in balloting law.

McCullough, on Nov. 25, ruled for Republicans a day after Gov. Tom Wolf certified Democrat Joe Biden as the winner of Pennsylvania’s election.

She ordered state officials to halt any further steps toward certifying election results in a case brought by Republicans, including U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, in an attempt to overturn Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania and throw out 2.5 million mail-in ballots, mostly cast by Democrats.

Three days later, the state Supreme Court unanimously threw out her order. McCullough also dissented in a case in which the majority ruled that state law did not require Philadelphia to allow observers into satellite election offices.

Brobson ruled in several narrow election-related lawsuits brought by Republicans, siding with Republicans in one case critical to the outcome of a state Senate contest.

He ruled that Allegheny County could not count mail-in ballots without a handwritten date on the ballot envelope. The state Supreme Court reversed that decision, and the Democrat won the Senate seat.

On the campaign trail, Patrick drew attention when her name was listed as a speaker at a June event in Gettysburg organized by adherents of the QAnon conspiracy theory, the baseless belief that Trump waged a secret battle against a cabal of satanic child-molesting cannibals.

Patrick told The Philadelphia Inquirer that she was invited to speak at the event but did not plan to attend, and said she does not follow the “questionable” ideology.

For his part, Brobson said he will not disparage Supreme Court justices over recent high-profile rulings, including last year’s election case.

But, he said, “I know people are upset and they have every right to be upset and we as judges need to do a better job at how we deliver justice to give confidence to as many people in Pennsylvania as we can.”

McCullough’s candidacy faces an unusual hurdle: Her husband began serving a prison sentence last month in a case involving taking money from an elderly woman’s trust fund to benefit several political campaigns and a charity connected to his wife.

Charles McCullough’s criminal case has yet to emerge publicly as a campaign issue in a significant way, even though Patricia McCullough’s name surfaced in court testimony and newspaper stories about it going back more than a decade.

But state Republican Party committee members raised the case during closed-door endorsement meetings earlier this year and it weighed on their decision, according to Dick Stewart, co-chair of the party’s central caucus.

Superior Court

The Superior Court’s 15 members are elected statewide and serve 10-year terms. This panel hears appeals in criminal cases and many civil cases heard first in the Courts of Common Pleas. It also hears appeals on cases involving children and families.

Three Democrats and one Republican are running to replace Judge Susan Grantman, who is retiring. The Democrats are Jill Beck of Pittsburgh, Timika Lane of Philadelphia and Bryan Neft of Allegheny County.

The lone Republican is Megan Sullivan, a former prosecutor in Chester County who went on to serve as a deputy state attorney general.

Commonwealth Court

This court deals with lawsuits against the state and local governments and is the trial court for lawsuits against the Commonwealth itself. There are nine judges total who are elected to 10-year terms.

Two seats on the panel are on the ballot this year, sought by four Democrats and two Republicans. The two Republicans will advance to the general election regardless of the outcome on May 18, but only the top two Democratic vote-getters will advance.

In the Democratic primary, it’s an unofficial two-vs.-two showdown between the state’s two largest cities. Pittsburgh attorney Amanda Green-Hawkins and Allegheny County Judge David Spurgeon are running, as well as two Philadelphia judges, Lori Dumas and Sierra Street.

The Republican candidates are Stacy Wallace, an attorney from Bradford County; and Judge Andrew Crompton, a former adviser to Pennsylvania Senate Republicans who was appointed to the court in 2019 by Gov. Tom Wolf.