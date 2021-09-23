A Lancaster County school superintendent told legislators Thursday that the state Department of Health needs to do a better job of communicating with local school leaders on how COVID-19 policies should be implemented.

Hempfield School District Superintendent Michael Bromirski testified to the state Senate education committee that state health officials are unable or unwilling to offer further clarification on how schools can enforce COVID-19 precautions to keep students safe.

Bromirski faulted the Department of Health for undermining school districts’ existing COVID-19 plans and assuming authority over how schools manage their pandemic precautions.

“I truly wonder if anyone, other than school staff, has a true picture of what we do daily because of COVID,” Bromirski told the Senate panel, which is chaired by Lancaster County’s Scott Martin. “This work is in addition to the time we need to focus on teaching and learning, facilities, general safety, or policy work, all of which demands additional time and accommodations by our staff due to COVID.”

As one example of the confusion caused by state mandates, Bromirski read a portion of a Department of Health communication received Aug. 23 that said “...schools do not issue quarantine or isolation directives, but rather assist the DOH staff with identifying close contacts.”

When the Hempfield School District reached out to clarify the directive, Bromirski said the Department of Health told district leaders that the state would take over the quarantine responsibilities and would issue “legally binding quarantine orders” to students who test positive or who are exposed to someone with the virus.

But DOH is not issuing these legally binding quarantine orders, Bromirski testified. He said he’s been told that a few parents received an automated call from the Department of Health, “but the message provided little to no important information.”

Throughout the hearing, Republican senators portrayed the state’s mask mandate as unhelpful, especially in districts with few reported COVID-19 cases. Democrats pushed those testifying to offer alternatives to the mask mandate that would ensure transmission stays low so schools can remain open for in-person instruction, which those testifying could not offer.

Senators from both parties were equally frustrated with the Department of Health’s responsiveness. Sen. Lindsey Williams, D-Allegheny County, who is the minority chair of the committee, said she has had a hard time getting information from the department and encouraged its leaders to listen and learn from local educators. She noted that schools in her district in Allegheny County have the benefit of working with a local public health department, a luxury unavailable to counties like Lancaster that don’t have their own local authority.

The Department of Health and Department of Education declined to participate in the hearing Thursday, citing ongoing litigation by parents and Senate Republicans over the mask mandate. Acting Health Secretary Allison Beam and Education Secretary Noe Ortega both submitted written testimony in defense of the mask mandate, saying it was necessary for the state to issue the order after so many school boards were reluctant to enact the policies on their own.

“It is a necessary public health measure implemented to keep children safe and provide them with as much in-person learning in school as possible,” Ortega wrote in his submitted testimony. “One only needs to read the news to see the number of schools across the commonwealth that, less than one month into the new school year, have already had to close or quarantine significant numbers of students to understand the importance of masking in schools.”

Read Testimony from PDE and DOH Departments of Health and Education submitted testimony to the Senate Education committee for its hearing on Sept. 23, 2021. Read Acting Secretary of Health Allison Beam's testimony here

Read Secretary of Education Noe Ortega's testimony here

The number of COVID-19 cases is “exponentially greater” this year among children ages 5 to 18 years old, Beam said in her letter to the committee. In the school week of Sept. 8-Sept. 14, 2020, there were 630 COVID-19 cases among children in that age group. In that same week in 2021, there were 7,218 cases, she said.

Martin questions

Sen. Scott Martin, R-Martic Township, who chairs the Education committee, questioned whether school mask mandates are effective, when they are one of few places in the state that require masks today.

“We’re putting such an emphasis 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., causing complete chaos in our educational system right now, only to have the other two-thirds of the day our kids living life, wrestling around in a basement with 10 of their buddies playing some version of Fortnite and screaming, having a good time being kids,” Martin said. “It just doesn’t from a logical perspective.”

Bromirski declined to say whether a mask mandate is necessary, and emphasized that medical professionals should be making those decisions. No Hempfield student is currently hospitalized to Bromirski’s knowledge, but he added that Lancaster County health systems have reported an increased number of hospitalizations among school-aged children.

Martin also emphasized that parents should have choice over their child’s education, noting that parents concerned about their children’s health can choose to send them to online academies instead of in-person classrooms.

Child care

Jessica Daugherty, the director of the Lititz Christian Early Learning Center, testified about the challenges children and staff are having with upholding the mask mandate.

Daugherty said children at her center often struggle to communicate with their caretakers and struggle to keep their mask on.

“Have you ever tried to get a 2 year old to wear a mask all day?” Daugherty asked.

“The masks don’t stay in place on children,” she added. “They become a toy that is played with constantly, making it more contaminated with germs than if they would have nothing on at all.”

Daugherty also said she was frustrated with the Office of Child Development and Early Learning’s decision to remove eligibility to apply for federal grants if a child care center does not come into compliance with masking and other orders within 10 days.

“So if the parents/caretakers that bring their children to our center cannot get a medical exemption and refuse to comply, I can be removed ... for non-compliance?” Daugherty said. “How is this even reasonable?”

Under the state order, masks are not required for children younger than 2 or children with medical conditions or disabilities.

The state’s largest child care association shared a FAQ from the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia earlier this month that said evidence suggests that caregivers wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and maintaining hygiene standards are “more important strategies to prevent COVID-19 spread in child care settings than masking young children.