A Hempfield School District employee was one of seven “special guests” Gov. Josh Shapiro invited to Harrisburg Tuesday to listen to his first budget address to the General Assembly.

Stephen Sharp, a school counselor for the district, was mentioned in the part of Shapiro’s speech touching on school funding.

The governor, less than two months into his first term, said he wants to make a $500 million investment over the next five years to help school districts fund mental health care services “on site.”

Shapiro said, “so many of our schools are unequipped to handle student mental health needs, and our counties lack the resources to be there when Pennsylvanians need them. We need a comprehensive solution, ... Students want someone who can help them. They want people to talk to. Someone like Mr. Sharp down the hall who they can turn to.”

Reached Tuesday afternoon, Sharp said Shapiro’s proposal stands to help schools provide a continuum of services to students, with school counselors working in tandem with psychologists, social workers, teachers and parents.

“A chance to have a more steady stream of grants like these will help districts,” he said. Being able to deliver outpatient counseling services at schools could help address delays that many students already encounter when they seek mental health treatment, Sharp added.

Sharp is a 12-year veteran of the Hempfield School District. He was named Middle School Counselor of the Year by the Pennsylvania School Counselors Association for the 2017-18 school year.

The push for more funding for school mental health care got a nod of approval from state Sen. Ryan Aument, R-West Hempfield. In a statement issued after Shapiro’s speech, Aument said he sees the issue as one area where Republicans in the Legislature and the Democratic governor can cooperate.

State Rep. Bryan Cutler, the Republican House leader from Peach Bottom, stressed afterward that Shapiro’s budget address was a “starting point that will end in a final budget that reflects no one person’s spending priorities or legislative agenda, but a budget that is reflective of the divided government we have.”