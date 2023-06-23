A central Pennsylvania canning company might get a big paycheck from the federal government if Republican Rep. Lloyd Smucker can push his bipartisan bill through the U.S. House of Representatives.

Smucker and lawmakers from both parties introduced a bill that would require the federal Customs and Border Protection Agency to pay about $40 million to mushroom, garlic, honey and crawfish producers nationwide — including York County’s Hanover Foods.

Smucker’s 11th Congressional District covers Lancaster County and part of York County.

The restitutions are to cover losses caused by foreign countries undermining the cost of U.S. products by selling cheaper imported goods to consumers, a practice called "dumping" by international trade groups.

“U.S. canned mushrooms producers, like Hanover Foods, were hit hard by unfairly priced Chinese imports,” Gary Knisely, board member at Hanover Foods, said in a written statement. “Now, thanks to the efforts of Congressman Smucker we finally have a real opportunity to get the funds we are entitled to from U.S. Customs and Border Protection to reinvest and rebuild.”

Efforts to reach representatives from Hanover Foods for additional comment were unsuccessful, and the amount of money the company could qualify for remains unclear.

At least $7 million was given out from Customs to thousands of companies nationwide that applied for the funds in 2022, according to a 50-page spreadsheet that breaks down the payments. Any companies that believe they were affected will need to file claims to the Customs and Border Protection Agency to see if they qualify. Smucker said claims will be handled on a case-by-case basis to figure out how much money they are owed.

The Continued Dumping and Subsidy Offset Act of 2000 had let the agency hand out funds directly to industries affected by foreign policies influencing the domestic market, but was repealed in 2007. After the repeal, Customs officials were not certain if the remaining funds could be handed out. In 2016, Congress allowed these funds to be distributed to private companies, but not all of the funds have not been given out.

“But because of the language in the bill, those duties, which are intended to help provide the sort of restitution of companies that are impacted, they were not able to be paid,” Smucker said. He signed on to support the bill after Hanover Farms reached out to his office.

Smucker is the only representative from Pennsylvania to sign the bill by the time it was sent to the House Ways and Means Committee on June 12, of which Smucker is a sitting member. A companion bill was also introduced to the Senate by another group of bipartisan legislators.

