It didn’t take long for the news outlets to call the Pennsylvania gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races on Tuesday night as the returns steadily showed both Democratic candidates building sizable margins of victory over their opponents.

Governor-elect Josh Shapiro and Senator-elect John Fetterman both triumphed by hundreds of thousands of votes that continue to be counted, winning by larger margins statewide than President Joe Biden did in 2020, when Pennsylvania was one of the key states to decide the outcome of the Electoral College.

Statewide, Fetterman leads his opponent Mehmet Oz by about four percentage points, while Shapiro leads Doug Mastriano by about 14 percentage points.

Though Lancaster County – where registered Republicans outnumber Democrats by about a 3:2 ratio – voted for both Oz and Mastriano, the two candidates’ share of the vote underperformed Donald Trump’s in 2020, when he won about 57% of the county’s votes.

Nowhere was this more evident than in the county’s boroughs, some of which voted for Shapiro this year after supporting Trump in 2020. Columbia Borough, which backed Trump with 53.7% of the vote in 2020, went 54.2% for Shapiro this year. Elizabethtown, which voted 56.3% for Trump, supported Shapiro with 50.8% this year.

In Lancaster, Shapiro was significantly more popular than Fetterman, garnering 48% of the county’s vote in his race, compared to 42% for Fetterman. But Fetterman still distanced himself from Biden’s vote share by ample margins in municipalities like Sadsbury Township and Christiana Borough.

The differences in vote totals from 2020 to 2022 were generally larger in smaller municipalities, but the county’s largest communities saw shifts as well. Fetterman improved on Biden’s vote total in Manheim Township by 0.8 percentage points, while Shapiro did so by 8.7 points; in Lancaster city, Fetterman by 3 percentage points and Shapiro by 5.7; and in East Hempfield Township, Fetterman by 0.1 percentage points and Shapiro by 8.8.