The Supreme Court’s ruling Friday to eliminate the right to an abortion under the U.S. Constitution raises the political stakes of the race to be Pennsylvania’s next governor, with the abortion issue already at the top of the issue agenda for both major candidates

Presently, Pennsylvania laws neither recognize the right to an abortion nor contain any “triggers” that would reduce abortion access. But those laws could change.

A win in November by Democratic nominee Josh Shapiro, at first blush, would appear to leave abortion rights at status quo, as Shapiro could use the veto pen in the same way Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf currently does to block a wide range of conservative policies.

But if Republicans retain control of the Legislature, they could go around Shapiro and take the issue of abortion straight to the voters via a constitutional amendment

A win by Republican nominee Doug Mastriano, along with a continued GOP majority in the Legislature, would almost certainly result in new laws to ban or restrict abortion in the commonwealth – setting up a legal battle with his current opponent, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who’d have two years left on his term

In that scenario, a closer look at Pennsylvania’s Constitution and the issue of prosecutorial discretion suggests abortion rights supporters and opponents could engage in complex legal fights not easily resolved by state or federal courts

Republican politicians have already identified some of what could be on the table if they hold both the governor’s office and the Legislature. Among the legislation GOP legislators have already introduced are bills that would restrict state funding for family planning to providers that do not perform abortion, criminalize performing abortion due to a Down Syndrome diagnosis (a measure 10 state House Democrats voted for in 2021), and prohibit abortions performed after a fetal heartbeat can be detected (a bill introduced in the Senate by Mastriano).

And the Supreme Court’s decisive ruling Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey – the cornerstone precedents protecting some access to abortion – would place Shapiro in an uncomfortable situation, if he loses the governor’s race and remains the attorney general

The attorney general’s role

When a state law is challenged, it is the job of the attorney general to defend it in court. While some states give the attorney general leeway in deciding whether to defend a statute, Pennsylvania is one of only two states whose laws make it a specific duty for the attorney general to defend challenged state laws, a 2015 analysis by two law professors published in the Yale Law Journal found

The Pennsylvania law, enacted in 1980, says, “It shall be the duty of the Attorney General to uphold and defend the constitutionality of all statutes so as to prevent their suspension or abrogation in the absence of a controlling decision by a court of competent jurisdiction.”

To Ernest Preate, who served as Pennsylvania’s attorney general from 1989 until 1995 (when he resigned amid a federal corruption probe in which he ultimately pleaded guilty to mail fraud), that statutory language leaves no room for an attorney general to refuse to defend a law even if he believes it is unconstitutional.

“As to [defending] the constitutionality, you are in charge,” said Preate, who defended Pennsylvania’s abortion restrictions in the U.S. Supreme Court in Casey. “You are mandated — it doesn’t say ‘maybe,’ it says ‘shall’ — he ‘shall’ defend the constitutionality of legislation approved by the General Assembly and signed by the governor. You shall do that. That’s your job. And if you didn’t want to do your job, then don’t run for the office. Or resign the office.

Walter Cohen, who served as acting attorney general after Preate resigned, is not so sure the language is that black and white. In his view, if the attorney general believes a law is not constitutional, there is no practical way to force him or her to defend it. But that is different, Cohen emphasized, than refusing to defend a law merely because of a policy disagreement

“It’s not just, ‘I don’t like it.’ It’s ‘I think it violates the Pennsylvania or federal constitution,’” said Cohen

The record of Pennsylvania attorneys general refusing to defend state laws is limited. Kathleen Kane, who later resigned from office after a corruption conviction of her own, refused to defend a state ban on same-sex marriage as well as a law that made it easier to sue local governments over gun regulations. In both cases, the governor’s counsel stepped in to defend the laws, which is an option under the Commonwealth Attorneys Act

A spokesperson for Shapiro affirmed that the attorney general has a statutory obligation to defend all state laws and has never, during his six-year tenure in office, declined to do so. But the spokesperson did not address directly whether that practice would continue if Pennsylvania adopted new abortion restrictions, stating only, “AG Shapiro has said repeatedly he will do everything in his power to protect a woman’s right to choose.

As a practical matter, Cohen predicted that “there is no way” Shapiro would go to court to defend something like a heartbeat bill

Bruce Ledewitz, a professor at Duquesne Law School and expert on Pennsylvania constitutional law, agreed

“There's not a strong argument if Roe is overturned that any new laws they pass are unconstitutional,” he said. “A Democratic Attorney General might just not like the [new] laws. That's not supposed to matter. But often, of course it would.

New criminal laws?

Yet another scenario would also put pressure on Shapiro to act: If local prosecutors decline to prosecute new abortion restrictions. Typically, local district attorneys prosecute violations of state criminal law, while the state attorney general can take over in limited circumstances (or at a local district attorney’s request, due to a conflict of interest, for example).

Sometimes, however, state law gives authority to both the state attorney general and the local district attorney to prosecute certain crimes, meaning that if the local district attorney does not prosecute a particular crime, the state attorney general still can. But it is difficult to force a prosecutor to prosecute anything, so it remains possible that in counties with Democratic district attorneys and with Shapiro still serving as attorney general, new criminal abortion laws would not be enforced.

“There is a kind of murky case law to suggest that courts can order enforcement if a district attorney simply says, ‘I don’t like that law. I’m not going to enforce it,’” said Ledewitz, the Duquesne law professor. “That’s not lawful. On the other hand, it is hard to do anything about.”

Tom Corbett, who twice served as Pennsylvania’s attorney general and also was a federal and local prosecutor in addition to serving a term as governor, noted that it is increasingly common for prosecutors to decline to prosecute entire classes of crimes.

“There’s always prosecutorial discretion, right?” he said. “And in my time, I never looked at it in a broad brush way and said, ‘This is a class of cases we’re not going to take.’ I took it on an individual case-by-case basis.”

More recently, prosecutors across the country have taken a more systemic approach, particularly in regard to certain drug offenses.

“Things have changed. There’s a lot of prosecutors around the country saying, ‘We’re not going to handle small amounts of marijuana,’” said Corbett. “Well, that’s their prosecutorial discretion. That’s not the law. And their duty is to enforce the law, so I have a little problem with them outright dismissing something like that.”

And while a spokesperson would not tip Shapiro’s hand on how he would handle potential new criminal abortion laws, Shapiro — along with Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollseimer — was among a nationwide group of prosecutors that signed a 2020 letter pledging not to “prosecute women who obtain abortions and health care professionals who provide treatment … even if the protections of Roe v. Wade were to be eroded or overturned.”

That scenario could lead to what Ledewitz characterized as a “constitutional crisis” in which Democratic district attorneys refuse to enforce new state criminal laws in some parts of the state that other district attorneys enforce in other parts of the state.

Another fallout from these sorts of standoffs could be each election of prosecutors for the foreseeable future essentially becoming a referendum on whether to enforce state abortion laws.

“It would certainly be in play,” said Cohen, though he cautioned that the general public is unlikely to be in the weeds about the power of prosecutors.

Amending the state constitution

If Shapiro wins in November, he could veto any new state laws that restrict abortion, and he has promised he would. And he would get to appoint his successor to serve out the remainder of his term, just as Tom Corbett did when he was elected governor in 2010 and similarly had two years remaining in his term as attorney general.

(A successor would need to be confirmed by two-thirds of the state Senate. The first deputy attorney general would serve as acting attorney general in the interim.

But that would not necessarily be the end of the story. If Republicans were to hold the state Legislature, they could turn to the constitutional amendment process to circumvent the governor and take the issue of abortion straight to the voters.

State Sen. Judy Ward, R-Blair County, has already proposed an amendment to the state constitution that would expressly disclaim any constitutional right to an abortion or to public funding for an abortion.

Ward said she proposed the amendment as a consequence of litigation pending before the state Supreme Court seeking to strike down the state’s prohibition on using Medicaid funding to pay for abortions as a violation of the state Constitution’s Equal Protection Clause.

While the state Supreme Court rejected that argument in 1985, plaintiffs represented by the Women’s Law Project have asked the Court to reconsider that decision. In April, the state Supreme Court agreed to hear oral arguments on the case, which is not directly affected by the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe.

A proposed state constitutional amendment would need to pass in consecutive legislative sessions before going to the voters in the next election for an up-or-down vote. If the Legislature were to pass such an amendment this fall, they could bring it up for a vote again as soon as next winter and have an amendment on the ballot by the May 2023 primary election

But if that amendment were to pass, any legal challenges to state abortion laws in the future would lack a clear path forward. If it doesn’t, how the state Supreme Court reads the existing state constitution could determine the landscape for abortion access in the years to come

And that means abortion could play an outsized role in future state judicial elections too

“People will soon have the idea that you better have your party controlling the state Supreme Court if you’re to have a chance,” said Ledewitz, who noted that although Democrats currently hold a 5-2 majority on the state Supreme Court, he would not anticipate a “runaway court” on issues like abortion

To Ledewitz, only one thing about the legal future of abortion at the state level in Pennsylvania is certain.

“It’s going to be a mess.”

Pontz, a graduate of Gettysburg College and former reporter for PA Post, will enter his second year at Harvard Law School this fall. He is a member of the school’s Federalist Society chapter, which advocates for conservative jurisprudence.