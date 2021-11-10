The culmination of a nearly two-year legal battle last week shattered some of the secrecy that typically surrounds the appointment of state appellate court judges.

A successful Right-to-Know Act appeal by The Caucus and LNP | Lancaster Online — supported by a Commonwealth Court decision earlier this year — was a breakthrough for transparency advocates. It resulted in the release of documents by the governor’s office showing what the public wasn’t told when Gov. Tom Wolf appointed Republican lawyer Drew Crompton to the Commonwealth Court in 2019.

Wolf’s office, following a decades-long tradition of keeping judicial applicants’ names out of public view, had refused to provide copies of applications, the names of applicants, and even the total number of lawyers who sought an appointment to an open seat on the court.

But the newly released records show that 17 other lawyers applied for the judgeship, including two law school professors, top attorneys in the state attorney general’s office and experienced litigators from Pittsburgh, Erie, Harrisburg and beyond.

“The most obvious reason people should care is it allows you to compare the candidates and decide which one, in your opinion, should get the job,” said Melissa Melewsky, media law counselor for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association.

“I don’t think there’s any justification for less access in an appointment process than in a regular election process,” Melewsky added. In an election, all candidates’ names are known and can be vetted.

Katie Townsend, legal director of the Reporter’s Committee for Freedom of the Press, which represented The Caucus in its lawsuit to force the release of the materials, said the organization hopes “the Commonwealth Court’s decision in this case and the final disclosure of documents this week will improve transparency into this process.”

Crompton, former chief of staff and general counsel for Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati, was sworn in on Jan. 7, 2020, to serve the final two years for a vacant seat on the court. Judges are elected in Pennsylvania, except when there’s a need to fill an opening.

Crompton was on the ballot Tuesday, one of three candidates waiting for final vote counts to determine the winner of an open slot on Commonwealth Court for a 10-year term. Crompton appeared headed for an automatic recount Friday afternoon as mail-in ballots counted throughout the week put Democrat Lori Dumas narrowly ahead of him.

Republican Stacey Wallace of Bradford County locked down the first Commonwealth Court seat for a full term. After 10 years, judges are elected by a process known as “retention.” They run for retention with no opponent and the public only saying “yes” or “no” to their candidacy.

Crompton could not be reached for comment.

The records of other aspirants for the seat now held by Crompton were released in several batches on Tuesday, Election Day, and on Wednesday by Wolf’s Office of General Counsel.

The legal ruling forcing their release broke the long-held practice of holding back information as a default position for the government, albeit in a narrow area.

“It’s never been a matter of public disclosure,” said Vincent Carocci, former press secretary for the late Gov. Robert P. Casey. During Casey’s tenure no one asked for the applications, he said. Carocci said he can’t recall applications for judicial appointments being publicly available during his career, which included service as a state Senate staffer and an Associated Press reporter.

The records also show that an applicant previously referred to as “Candidate A”, who wanted her name redacted in its entirety, is Catherine Doyle, the deputy solicitor for the City of Erie.

“Initially I had asked it not be disclosed,” said Doyle. “After reading the Office of Open Records (ruling) I decided to end it.”

“It’s an issue of the constitutional right to privacy versus the public’s right to know,” Doyle added.

She believes “the law isn’t final on that” and could still be changed by future court rulings.

In June, the Caucus identified two applicants independently and a third was mentioned in a letter from OGC:

Tuan Samahon , Villanova Law School professor.

, Villanova Law School professor. Michael R. Dimino , Widener University Commonwealth Law School professor.

, Widener University Commonwealth Law School professor. Lourdes Sanchez Ridge, former Pittsburgh solicitor and current partner at Pietragallo Gordon Alfano Bosick & Raspanti.

One candidate identified in the documents provided by the Wolf administration last week was Republican Megan Sullivan, a deputy attorney general. Sullivan was elected Tuesday to Superior Court, the judicial system’s bread-and-butter appellate court that handles criminal and civil appeals.

When contacted, Sullivan said she wasn’t even sure she applied. “I may have,” she said.

She said she was not interviewed for the position and the decision to withhold her name was not hers.

“That wasn’t a decision I made,” she said.

A sampling of other applicants includes:

Sarah Yerger , a Harrisburg-based attorney at Barley Snyder and former senior deputy attorney general, had more than a 25-year legal career when she applied. Her application also shows she has continuously applied for judgeships in the last decade.

, a Harrisburg-based attorney at Barley Snyder and former senior deputy attorney general, had more than a 25-year legal career when she applied. Her application also shows she has continuously applied for judgeships in the last decade. Matthew Wolford is an Erie-based attorney with his own practice and whose 33year career has focused mostly on environmental law.

is an Erie-based attorney with his own practice and whose 33year career has focused mostly on environmental law. Carly Wismer , a Harrisburg- based attorney, is assistant counsel at State Employees Retirement System and previously worked in the Office of General Counsel for Department of Agriculture issues and in the Office of Attorney General. She had roughly 16 years of legal experience when she applied.

, a Harrisburg- based attorney, is assistant counsel at State Employees Retirement System and previously worked in the Office of General Counsel for Department of Agriculture issues and in the Office of Attorney General. She had roughly 16 years of legal experience when she applied. Ronald Tomasko , president of a Mechanicsburg-based firm, is also the solicitor of Hamilton Township, Adams County, and had more than 30 years of legal experience when he applied.

, president of a Mechanicsburg-based firm, is also the solicitor of Hamilton Township, Adams County, and had more than 30 years of legal experience when he applied. Elizabeth Tarasi, a partner at a Pittsburgh-based firm, narrowly lost a Democratic primary race for Superior Court in 2019 and previously floated a bid for congress. She also had more than 30 years of experience when she applied.