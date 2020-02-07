John Yoder can’t remember the last time a State Police trooper was in West Donegal Township.

That’s because West Donegal Township, where he serves as township supervisor, has its own regional police force that most often responds to emergencies in the area.

But under Gov. Tom Wolf’s latest proposal to lessen how much money comes out of the Motor License Fund, which currently funds the State Police, West Donegal Township could be on the hook for a $41,711 bill -- about $4.66 per person -- for the times State Police does provide coverage.

“We already spend a third of our budget to help maintain our local police,” Yoder said. “It’s incredibly unfair then to have to pay for state police coverage, even though our citizens pay Pennsylvania state taxes that are supposed to cover this stuff.”

Under Wolf’s budget proposal, each municipality would be assessed a fee for State Police coverage. The municipality’s population, median income and whether it has local police coverage would all be factored in to calculate how much each municipality should pay.

Wolf has tried to make state police coverage more equitable in recent years, as 67% of municipalities in the state rely entirely on that force for their local law enforcement. His earlier proposals got rejected by lawmakers because it levied heavy fees on municipalities that relied entirely on State Police coverage, when all municipalities in the state can use State Police coverage when necessary.

Still, local municipal leaders predictably are unhappy that they would need to raise taxes on their residents to pay into State Police coverage.

“I don’t have a general fund surplus to cover that,” said Michele Neckermann, the township manager in Sadsbury Township that relies on State Police coverage. ”We would be really resistant to that because we have a really high school district tax already. A lot of our residents are farmers. They can’t afford that.”

Some of Lancaster’s Republican lawmakers told LNP | LancasterOnline earlier this week they would review Wolf’s latest proposal because it addressed some of their earlier concerns. They had previously all opposed it, with almost all of the southern part of the county relying entirely on state police coverage.

Scott Shoemaker, a township supervisor for Colerain Township, said it’s on the lawmakers to figure out how to make up the declining motor license funds, and that the state police coverage has been helpful to the mostly Amish community since they disbanded the local department in the 1980s.

“The politicians have got to get their head screwed on tight,” Shoemaker added.

Brian Wiker, the chair of the Board of Supervisors in Elizabeth Township, said there is no way to address this problem fairly. Although his township would pay some of the highest rates -- more than $18 per person, or an additional $74,000 cost -- he understands why his neighboring township Warwick that has its own local police force would be upset it also needs to pay into this fee.

“Our lawmakers need to do their jobs and decide that this is a state expenditure and its a state service and therefore the state’s gonna pay for that,” Wiker said. He added he does not have a problem with the formulas the governor’s office used to create its assessments, except that he does not agree median income should be factored in.

Wolf's spokesman J.J. Abbott said the administration is open to input on improving this model.

Other parts of the state would need to pay much higher rates, like Pocopson Township in Chester County, which relies entirely on state police coverage and has a $170,938 median income. Because of this, the township would need to pay more than $709,000 or approximately $145 per person.