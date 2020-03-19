Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and PennLive/Patriot-News. Sign up for our free weekly newsletter.
Gov. Tom Wolf has announced that he is extending his shutdown order to apply to all but “life-sustaining” businesses as the novel coronavirus continues to spread.
The governor had previously asked nonessential businesses such as salons, theaters, and entertainment venues to close. Life-sustaining businesses that may continue physical operations include gas stations, farms, health care facilities, and transit systems, according to the Wolf administration.
Restaurants and bars were previously required to stop all dine-in services.
“Enforcement actions will be taken against non-life sustaining businesses that are out of compliance effective March 21, 2020, at 12:01 a.m.,” according to an order signed by Wolf.
This story will be updated.
Spotlight PA receives funding from nonprofit institutions and readers like you who are committed to investigative journalism that gets results. Give a gift today at spotlightpa.org/donate.