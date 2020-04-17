Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and PennLive/Patriot-News. Sign up for our free weekly newsletter.

HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday is expected to announce the broad outlines of his administration’s requirements for relaxing coronavirus restrictions on businesses and residents in Pennsylvania, officials said.

It is unclear whether the governor, who is scheduled to make the announcement at 2 p.m., will provide a specific timeline for reopening the state.

On Thursday, Wolf told reporters that he had not yet made a decision on whether to extend the stay-at-home order for residents past April 30. He has also cautioned against a swift return of employees to workplaces. Earlier this month, he announced that schools will remain closed through the end of the academic school year.

Federal guidelines call for a phased reopening of states. The White House has provided a guide recommending that states wait until they report a downward trajectory of documented COVID-19 cases, or a downward trajectory of positive tests as a percent of total tests, within a 14-day period.

The guide also calls for the ability to both conduct robust testing and treat all patients “without crisis care.” At the moment, Pennsylvania lacks the testing capability experts say is needed to safely reopen the state.

Once those benchmarks have been met, states can begin to reopen in phases, with vulnerable populations continuing to shelter at home during the first phase while everyone else avoids social gatherings of more than 10 people. Employers should also encourage teleworking during this phase.

