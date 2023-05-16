First District Attorney Todd Brown, personal injury attorney Shawn McLaughlin and dependency hearing officer Christina Parsons were well ahead of sitting Judge Karen Maisano with about 100% of precincts reporting Tuesday night.

The Republican Committee of Lancaster County declined to endorse Maisano at its February convention. It blasted her on social media and in a political mailer, accusing her of being a liberal and in favor of abortion rights.

County committee Chairman Kirk Radanovic said of still not final returns, “What we're seeing tonight is the conservative voter in Lancaster supporting the conservative judge candidates.” He added, “The people have spoken. They want to see conservative judges.”

Maisano, a lifelong Republican, was cautious early in her campaign about answering political questions given her status as a sitting judge. She later stated publicly that she is “pro-life” and objected to her own party’s attack that she was not a true conservative.

In a statement late Tuesday evening, Maisano referenced the fact that she cross-filed to run in the Democratic primary and will appear on the ballot again this fall: "I would like to thank the people of Lancaster County that came out to support me during this election. I look forward to taking my record and qualifications to the general electorate in the fall."

Maisano was handpicked last year to fill a vacancy in the Court of Common Pleas by state Sens. Ryan Aument and Scott Martin. In January, as Maisano and the three other candidates were seeking the county committee’s endorsement, the two Lancaster County Republican senators defended Maisano’s conservative credentials in a letter to committee members.

Aument defended her again last week after a mailer from the Republican committee attacking Maisano reached Republican voters in the county.

Brown, McLaughlin and Parsons stressed their conservative identities, not afraid from the get-go to assure GOP voters they were against abortion rights and supported the Second Amendment.

The race was also colored by the politics of vetting judicial candidates. For years, the Lancaster Bar Association has issued recommendations on candidates based on interviews with other attorneys working in the county.

The Republican county committee sought to discredit the bar’s ratings as a popularity contest among lawyers. Party Chairman Kirk Radanovic said the association’s vetting process was tainted by the views of lawyers who don’t share the same conservative political perspective as the committee.

The bar defended its process as nonpartisan and that its vetting committee included both Democrats and Republicans.

4-way race again in the fall

Maisano lives to fight another day, however, since she was the only candidate in the Common Pleas race to also file petitions to appear on the Democratic primary ballot, a practice known as cross-filing. Pennsylvania’s election code allows candidates in certain judge and school board races to run in both party primaries, a nod to how the state largely viewed the positions as nonpartisan.

That means Maisano will appear on the general election ballot as a Democrat, even though she is a registered Republican. Some Democrats in the county, including former party officials, supported Maisano in the run-up to the primary, donating money to her campaign and circulating petitions to get her on the Democratic ballot.

The question is whether Maisano can maintain enough Republican votes in the general election to add to what she’ll get from Democrats. With about 50% of precincts reporting as of press time Tuesday night, Maisano’s Democratic and Republican primary votes combined totaled more than any of the three endorsed Republicans.

Among the endorsed Republicans, Brown led with the most votes as of press time on Tuesday. His performance reflected the fact that he was the Goldilocks among the judicial candidates — he was the only one to boast a county Republican committee endorsement and a recommendation from the county bar association. The bar also recommended Maisano.

Parsons overcame criticisms that her legal career was thin. The attorney touted her 13-year experience as a dependency hearing officer, a role that oversees or assists in child dependency hearings. It’s a role that comes with about two or three days of work a month, the bar association noted.

Parsons is also the spouse of Republican county Commissioner Josh Parsons, who has played an active role in the county’s GOP politics.

McLaughlin is an experienced civil attorney who didn’t receive a recommendation from the bar association at least in part because, the organization noted, he was not well-known among peers inside Lancaster County.

Parsons and McLaughlin were not recommended by the bar association.