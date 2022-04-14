A prospective endorsement by former President Trump in the Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial race is dominating the buzz in political circles following Trump’s endorsement last Saturday of Mehmet Oz in the U.S. Senate race.

One thing party insiders agree on: Trump is so unpredictable that it’s difficult to predict if he will make an endorsement, and if so, who among the nine candidates vying for the GOP nomination in the May 17 primary he would favor.

One criteria for a Trump endorsement: the candidate can’t have dismissed the former president’s assertion that the 2020 election was stolen.

And, most likely, the candidate has to have a real chance of winning. Trump doesn’t like losers.

A statewide poll released Thursday showed only three of nine Republican candidates in double digits among the party’s voters, with none above 20%. The three are state Sen. Doug Mastriano, of Franklin County (15% support in the poll); former U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain, of Montgomery County, 12%; and former Hazleton Mayor Lou Barletta, 10%.

It can be safely said that McSwain is extremely unlikely to win the endorsement given Trump’s stinging rebuke of him this week.

In what amounted to an anti-endorsement, Trump called McSwain, a former U.S. Marine Corps officer, a “coward” for failing to dig into unsupported election fraud conspiracy theories in 2020.

“One person I will not be endorsing is Bill McSwain for governor,” Trump said in the statement.

Still, “it is anyone’s race,” said Joseph DiSarro, chairman of the political science department at Washington & Jefferson College and a self-described conservative Republican. There are some hopefuls sitting at single digits in the F&M poll who could rise with an influx of money, or unforeseen circumstances could knock down one of the top-tier candidates.

Among the top three in the poll, that leaves Barletta, who has longstanding ties to Trump, and Mastriano, whom The Caucus found did more than any state legislator to support Trump in the months after the November 2020 election.

Mastriano proved his loyalty by signing onto court cases and legislation to investigate fraud, and offered a resolution to allow the Legislature to pick alternate presidential electors. Most notably, he presided at the now infamous Nov. 25, 2020, hearing in Gettysburg into the election where Trump supporters made repeated unsubstantiated claims about the election.

Still, Barletta is the likely choice for Trump’s endorsement, DiSarro said.

Barletta was one of the first members of Congress to endorse Trump for president in 2016. Trump encouraged Barletta to run for U.S. Senate in 2018. Barletta garnered more than 2 million votes in losing 56-43 percent to Democrat Sen. Bob Casey. Despite a lack of money in the governor’s race, Barletta still polls among the leaders as a result of residual name recognition.

Several political pros were less sure about Mastriano, who is despised by many in the GOP establishment.

Again, though, Trump could surprise.

Mastriano has a loyal following within the Trump base. He said he spoke regularly by phone with Trump in the months after the 2020 election. He’s also been subpoenaed to appear before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Mastriano, a retired U.S. Army colonel, organized buses to take people to Washington that day, but says he did not go inside the Capitol and left when violence erupted..

How much would a Trump endorsement count? An Emerson College poll found 61% of undecided voters would support a Trump-endorsed candidate. According to the F&M poll, 40% of Republican voters are undecided, meaning Trump’s nod could swing the race.

DiSarro said he believes a Trump endorsement won’t have much influence. Conservatives pushed back against the Oz endorsement, saying the TV doctor was too liberal.

“I think the party is going to move beyond Trump,” DiSarro said.

Trump bump or not, the GOP primary winner gets to take on Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro in the November governor’s race.

While Democratic Party leaders salivate at tying the GOP primary winner to Trump, they should be focused less on Trump and more on solutions to fixing the economy, said T.J. Rooney, a former state Democratic Party Chairman and ex-state House member from Bethlehem.

“It’s going to be a tough year for Dems” demonstrated by the plunging poll numbers for President Biden and Gov. Tom Wolf and voters’ anger about the economy, said Yost.

As for who the former president might choose to carry the GOP banner against Shapiro, Yost offered an assessment that’s surely common among the political cognosceti: “I can’t figure out anything about how Trump does his endorsements.”

Bumsted is Harrisburg bureau chief for The Caucus, LNP's publication covering state government and politics.