U.S. Senate candidate David McCormick visited Columbia Borough on Wednesday morning to make his pitch to local Republican voters. Pennsylvania needs a “battle-tested” senator, he said, one who understands the international and domestic challenges the United States is facing.

McCormick, who until last year was the CEO of the world’s largest hedge fund, attempted to paint himself as an “outsider” because he has never before run for political office, though he did serve as a Treasury Department official under former President George W. Bush.

State Sen. Ryan Aument, R-West Hempfield, introduced McCormick to the group of about 20 voters. Aument said he’s gotten to know McCormick and believes he’s on a “very positive trajectory to win this race.”

“(McCormick) has the experience to help this country navigate this challenging era,” Aument added.

McCormick, a U.S. Army veteran, gave a short stump speech about his time growing up in Bloomsburg and how the embarrassing withdrawal of U.S. troops from last year Afghanistan motivated him to run. He then answered questions from attendees for about an hour Wednesday morning at Hinkle’s Restaurant in Columbia Borough.

Residents asked McCormick his views on a number of popular conservative issues like illegal immigration, the outcome of the 2020 election, corruption in government, how the U.S. should approach China, and more.

He noted that during his time as a Treasury official, he negotiated directly with some of the nation’s biggest adversaries, including China and Russia. It’s this experience, as well as his time as a businessman, that sets him apart from the six other GOP Senate candidates running in what’s expected to be the most expensive U.S. Senate race in the state’s history.

“Pennsylvania needs to have a strong, America-First conservative advocate in Washington,” McCormick said.

One voter asked McCormick what he would do on his first day in office if he were elected. McCormick said he’d want to immediately restart building the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and end a policy that allows people to be released after they are apprehended by Customs and Border Patrol. (While the Biden administration paused border wall construction soon after Trump left office and has scaled back aggressive construction efforts, the Department of Homeland Security continues work on wall sections in several priority areas.)

He also said he would remove Jay Powell as the head of the Federal Reserve (Powell was appointed by Trump), and cut regulations on the energy sector.

McCormick is one of a few Senate candidates who have made stops in Lancaster County ahead of the May primary election. Last month, Democrat Conor Lamb met with Latino business owners and leaders. Mehmet Oz, the celebrity physician, and Jeff Bartos, the GOP lt. governor nominee in 2018, have both made appearances in the county as well.