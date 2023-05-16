GOP-backed candidates who support policies targeting transgender students and limiting student access to library books withstood challenges this year from fellow Republicans and cross-filed Democrats who promised different policy priorities, but who also faced well-organized opposition from the Republican Party machine.

Warwick, Manheim Township, Hempfield and Elizabethtown Area school districts each had at least twice as many candidates running as there were open board positions, with contested primaries on both the Republican and Democratic ballots.

Warwick

In Warwick School District, seven candidates endorsed by the Warwick Area Republican Committee on the Republican ballot handily defeated a slate of alternative candidates made up of Republicans and cross-filed Democrats.

The 3,950-student school district has seven open school board seats this year, including two seats with two-year terms resulting from resignations.

Bill Breault, Michael Brown and Reggie Weaver, along with appointed incumbents Scott F. Landis and Daniel C. Woolley, each won the right to compete for four-year positions in the general election. Angie Lingo and Amy Martin will run for the two-year seats in the fall.

The GOP-endorsed candidates are allied with two groups: the local Facebook group Warwick Parents for Change and the Lancaster County chapter of Moms for Liberty. Members of these groups often have dominated public meetings, railing against transgender people and calling for stricter policies around library books.

On the Democratic ballot, party-backed candidates Kimberly Regennas, Amanda Chap, Lydia Walker de Ardón, Kellye McMillion and Cynthia Wingenroth won spots in the November race. Dick Hall and Cyndi DeLong will run for the two-year positions.

Wingenroth, a retired educator, said it’s important to give voters options in November. “We are pro public education. We want to see policies and practices put in place that mean public education. That means for all. Public education is the great equalizer in our country.”

Manheim Township

On the Republican ballot, endorsed Republicans beat out six other candidates to win all five open four-year seats. Tess Vo Wallace, Michaela Adcock, Michael Zimmerman, David Burnett and incumbent Keith Krueger will be on the ballot in November.

Among Democrats, Mark Boldizar, Patrick Grenter, Terrance Henderson, Sarah Woodbury and incumbent JoAnn Hentz won positions.

Manheim Township voters aren’t new to competitive school board races. In the 2017 primary, 12 candidates competed for four seats, ultimately leading Democrats to gain a majority on the board just two years after Republicans had a 7-2 majority. Republicans have since gained a 6-3 majority in the 5,950-student district in Lancaster city’s northern suburb.

Last September, the Manheim Township board began discussing whether to bar transgender athletes from playing on the sports team matching their gender identity. It tabled discussion around the controversial policy proposal a month later.

Adam Hosey, a Democrat active in the district, said members of the board have considered policies similar to elsewhere in the state. “We’re seeing it everywhere,” Hosey said. “It’s book bans. It’s bathrooms. It’s athlete participation.”

Lancaster County Committee Chairman Kirk Radanovic said the Republican victories are part of a larger trend across the county. “It looks like the conservative candidates up and down the ballot, from school boards all the way up, have been victorious by large margins,” Radanovic said.

Hempfield

All 10 endorsed candidates, across both parties, snagged a spot in the November election in their respective party. For the Democrats, that includes Peter Langseth, Erin Small, Megan Eshelman, Judy Brady and Kaleb Best. For the Republicans, that includes incumbents Justin Wolgemuth, Dylan Bard, Grant Keener, Patrick Wagner and newcomer Fae Skuya.

It’s up to the community, then, whether they’ll vote to maintain what is currently an all-Republican school board or to add some Democrats to the mix.

Small, a parent and former teacher in the district, is optimistic that the community will vote for a change.

“People are concerned with the direction that things are going in Hempfield and are interested in hearing some different viewpoints and hopefully getting back to what's important at Hempfield, which is responding to the actual needs of the students and families in our district,” Small said.

All but one of the endorsed Republicans are incumbents. Skuya is vying for the spot left vacant by Republican Jim Maurer.

After 13 years on the board, Maurer said he was tired of fighting “all the time.” He was even told by members of the county Republican Party that he didn’t deserve to be a Republican for the views he was taking and his lack of support for their initiatives.

Maurer didn’t support recently passed policies that have sparked controversy in the district.

For instance, he was one of only two opposing votes in a policy that gained Hempfield notoriety as the first to create guidelines preventing transgender student athletes from participating on a sports team aligning with their gender identity.

And the district has entered the arena of restrictive library policies with a 7-2 vote May 9 in favor of a proposed policy laying the groundwork for the removal of library books, particularly those with content deemed “sexually explicit.” Maurer was a dissenting vote while incumbents Keener, Wagner, Wolgemuth and Bard all voted in favor of the policy.

Wolgemuth said there would be less controversy surrounding these policies if the community sought to understand them rather than relying on misinformation.

“Obviously, the public came out, the community spoke,” Wolgemuth said. “Our goal was to represent the community and the district as a whole. My sole intention of being part of the school board has nothing to do with any personal agendas or political motivation, and it’s completely related to my heart for the district and the community.”

Elizabethtown

Elizabethtown Area School District had three times as many primary candidates as it had available seats – that’s 15 people vying for five four-year seats.

The district’s only incumbent, Karen Sweigart, lost to the endorsed Republicans: Tina Wilson, Kelly Carter, Lynda Shrum, Menno Riggelman and James Gilles.

Riggelman, who was on the board from 2017 to 2021, said the community voted to solve issues that the current board has “swept under the rug.” Such issues, he said, include inappropriate content in the district’s libraries and tax rates for senior citizens.

“We are going to make a statement that the community is really tired of how the board was dealing with the issues that the community was bringing up,” Riggelman said.

The Republicans will face Elizabethtown’s first-ever full slate of Democratic candidates: Kristy Moore, Sarah Zahn, Karin Laszakovits, Diwght Eichelberger and Kelly Fuddy.

After the polls closed Tuesday, Moore was feeling very confident about the turnout for Democrats on the Democratic ballot but noted turnout seemed lower this year than it was for the municipal primaries in 2021 and 2019.

“We did a really great job with voter outreach and making sure that we were putting our names out there,” Moore said.

And as the Democrats look to the November election, Moore said the focus would be to make the community aware that it’s “going to have a choice in November.”

As Riggelman alludes to, the board will have five new faces after the November election. The unknown is whether those faces will be entirely Republican or include some Democrats.

The currently all-Republican school board is losing more than a half century of institutional knowledge due, in part, to the polarized climate facing districts lately. Republican board President Terry Seiders, who has been a member for nearly 18 years, decided not to run for reelection out of frustration with the politicized nature of a position that was once more clearly nonpartisan.

He grew tired of fighting over the content in books and the desire by some to infuse religious ideology into a public school district.

Content in books, however, is on the minds of several candidates. Endorsed Republican Tina Wilson, for example, filed a challenge to the book “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” by Jesse Andrews, arguing that parts of the book were “vulgar” or obscene. Ultimately, that request was denied by the board. Sweigart was one of the five who voted to keep the book in the high school library.

Some board members have also been pushing for an opt-in policy regarding library books as opposed to an opt-out policy. Opt-out policies allow parents to restrict the books their child can access without restricting access for other students, while an opt-in policy would require parents to sign off on student access to certain books.

At least some of the endorsed Republicans have a similar desire to bolster parental rights to restrict access to content they deem inappropriate.

On a website for the endorsed Republicans, the candidates are running on a campaign to “ABC IT,” which is shorthand for focusing on accountability, the budget, curriculum, integrity and transparency.

“Library books, curriculum and supplemental materials need to be age and grade level appropriate, standards based and vetted through a transparent process,” reads the candidates’ goals for curriculum.

On the other hand, the endorsed Democratic candidates are running on a platform that promotes the freedom to read.

“We do not believe in pushing personal or political agendas, or in banning books,” according to the candidates’ website, “Support Etown Schools.”

In other school board races around the county:

— Of the six candidates running for five four-year school board seats on the Republican ballot in Cocalico School District, Pamela L.K. Blickle, Kevin Eshleman, Juanita Fox, Gary Hambright and Desiree Wagner claimed spots in the general election. Kerry Gable, a cross-filed Democrat, did not earn a Republican nomination but will appear on the November ballot as a Democrat.

— Of the nine candidates running for five four-year school board seats on the Democratic ballot in Columbia Borough School District, Charles Leader, Lauren K. Vonstetten, Chris Misciagna, Kathleen Hohenadel and Sandra Duncan claimed spots in the general election.

Of the nine candidates running for five four-year school board seats on the Republican ballot, Kimberly Rightnour, Cole F. Knighton, Fred Thomas, Zoey Geyer and Vonstetten – who had cross-filed – won their party’s nominations.

Two cross-filed candidates, Republican Michael Burke and Democrat Sonya Duncan, ran for a two-year seat on both the Republican and Democratic ballots. Burke won a spot on the Republican ticket, and Duncan got the Democratic nod.

— Of the nine candidates running for five four-year school board seats on the Republican ballot in Penn Manor School District, Donna J. Wert, Joseph G. Fullerton, Matthew Beakes, Dell Jackson and Anthony Lombardo claimed spots in the general election. Cross-filers Timothy W. Guy, Reilly Noetzel, Leah Bacon and Joshua Hunter will appear on the fall ballot for the Democrats.

Incumbent Republican Mitchell Sweigart defeated two challengers for one two-year school board seat on the Republican ballot. He likely will run unopposed in the fall.

— Of the seven candidates running for five four-year school board seats on the Democratic ballot in School District of Lancaster, Kareena Rios, Katrina Timberlake Holmes, Molly Henderson, Cheryl Desmond and Robin Goodson claimed spots in the general election. They defeated Angelic F. Mallory and Sobeida Rosa. They will face Republican Arthur Mann Sr., who was unopposed for his party’s nomination, in the fall.

— Of the three candidates vying for a single Salisbury Township seat on the Republican ballot in Pequea Valley School District, Eric D. Smucker claimed the spot in the general election, defeating Mike Fisher and Tamara Wanner. He likely will run unopposed in the fall.