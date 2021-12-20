Lancaster County’s former emergency management coordinator said he’s seeking to fill the unexpired term of Lancaster County Commissioner Craig Lehman, who unexpectedly announced his resignation Friday after nearly 14 years in office.

Randy Gockley, 65, said Monday he notified the county’s president judge of his interest in the seat.

His announcement came as a panel of 13 Lancaster County judges will meet Tuesday to finalize the process for appointing someone to fill the vacancy created by Lehman’s resignation, which is effective Jan. 7.

Lehman said in his letter of resignation that he had been considering quitting for months and will now take time to “explore other professional opportunities.”

Under state law, the panel of 13 county Court of Common Pleas judges, led by President Judge David Ashworth, must now find another Democrat to fill the remaining two years of Lehman’s term on the three-member board.

While the panel will need to formally approve the appointment process on Tuesday, the group plans to use its previous process to vet candidates, Ashworth said Monday. County judges last had to fill a commissioner vacancy in 2007, after former Republican Commissioner Pete Shaub resigned. The court appointed Sharron Nelson, a former Manheim Township School District superintendent, to finish the rest of Shaub’s term.

The application process being finalized Tuesday is expected to include a 30-day application window. After that, the judges would select several of the most qualified candidates and ask them to participate individually in a public forum. The judges would then meet to decide who should fill the seat.

This process will be “relatively consistent” with how county judges chose Shaub’s replacement in 2007, said Ashworth, who is the county’s longest-serving judge with 22 years on the bench.

“We take this responsibility really seriously and want to do the best we can for the people of Lancaster County to get a qualified person in there for the next two years,” he added.

Most notably, candidates will be required to pledge that they won’t run for the seat again in 2023, as the end of the term approaches. This is to ensure that the judges do not give any person a head start to campaign for the spot, which would “be inappropriate for the court to be involved in the politics of it,” Ashworth said.

Until another commissioner is appointed, GOP commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino can continue to conduct county business without a third board member, Ashworth said.

Interest in seat

Gockley, of Ephrata, is the only candidate so far to publicize his interest in the role. His extensive knowledge of the inner workings of county government and his reputation as the county's top emergency manager qualify him for this job, he said.

Gockley worked for the county for 31 years before retiring in 2018. A lifelong Democrat, he said his time serving a GOP-controlled county government illustrated his commitment to “putting the citizens of Lancaster County first, not politics.”

Gockley cited the county’s handling of a the COVID-19 public health emergency as a reason for his interest in the appointment.

“I’ve had concerns from the time the pandemic started,” he said. “Starting from the federal level, right down to the state and local level. ... It’s become a politically led response, which I think is wrong.”

Gockley said he wrote to Ashworth on Monday detailing his interest and his commitment to serving for only the rest of Lehman’s term.

At least four people had approached Lancaster County Democratic Committee Chair Diane Topakian about applying as of Monday afternoon. She said that might change once the potential candidates find out that they would need to agree not to run in 2023 for the seat. The county Democratic committee won’t have a say in the judges’ decision.

The application details will be made available to the public on the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas website on Tuesday afternoon, Ashworth said.