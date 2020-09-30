Vice President Mike Pence is in Lancaster County, as President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, debate for the first time.

Pence touched down in Lititz for a Make America Great Again! event and is now at a presidential debate watch party at Meadow Spring Farm, 340A Meadow Valley Road, Lititz. Doors to the event opened at 5 p.m. and closed at 6:30. The event started at 6:50 p.m..

Posted 8:33 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence departed Lititz, Pennsylvania from Lancaster Airport at 8:13 p.m.

It poured rain on the drive from Meadow Spring Farm, and continues to rain at present. Because of the inclement weather, Pence went right onto Air Force 2 without stopping for photos.

He will return to his home in Washington, D.C. as President Donald Trump debates former Vice President Joe Biden in Ohio this evening.

Posted 7:59 p.m.

Vice President Pence is now on his way back to Lancaster Airport to depart.

Posted 7:41 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence said President Donald Trump is well prepared to debate former Vice President Joe Biden in the first presidential debate Tuesday night.

“People will ask me, ‘How long has the president been preparing for the debate?’” Pence said from the stage at a Lititz, Pennsylvania farm. “All his life.”

“After you see the debate tonight, you’ll forget I was even here,” Pence said later in his remarks.

Pence also acknowledged the 22 million jobs that have been lost since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and praised Trump’s leadership for returning 10.6 million of those jobs.

Of those jobs that have been reinstated, 580,000 of them are in Pennsylvania, Pence said.

“Under the president’s leadership, we’re opening up America again,” he added.

Pence celebrated the number of manufacturing jobs created during the first three years of their presidency.

When Trump campaigned four years ago to return jobs to the United States, Pence said the Obama administration asked “What magic wand do you have?”

The crowd quickly responded, “Trump.”

The crowd also gave Pence a standing ovation for the Trump administration’s opposition to abortion.

“I couldn’t be more proud to serve for a president who stands for the sanctity of life,” Pence said.

Pence continued to take jabs at Biden, claiming he supports tax-payer funded abortions and that Biden would “be nothing more than a Trojan horse for the radical left.”

Pence concluded his remarks at 7:34 p.m.

Pence will now return to the motorcade to travel back to Air Force 2, leaving out of Lancaster Airport. Although Pence is considered the host of the watch party, he will return to Washington, D.C. this evening to watch the debate.

Posted 7:39 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence said President Donald Trump is prepared for the first presidential debate between him and former Vice President Joe Biden.

“With just about two hours and seven minutes to go, it’s on,” Pence said.

Pence took the stage at Meadow Spring Farm in Lititz, Pennsylvania at 6:53 p.m. in front of a crowd of approximately 500 people.

“Pennsylvania and America need four more years, and the road to victory goes straight through Pennsylvania,” Pence added.

Pence briefly recognized the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and said he honors her service and life. Trump has a duty to appoint a new justice, Pence said, and praised his pick Amy Coney Barrett, calling her “a woman of great character” and “a principled conservative.”

The crowd gave Pence a standing ovation as he discussed past riots and looting in United States cities.

The crowd also celebrated Trump’s endorsement announced Tuesday from the Philadelphia Firefighters' and Paramedics' Union, Local 22 of the International Association of Fire Fighters. The Philadelphia union broke with the International Association of Fire Fighters, which endorsed Biden.

Pence’s speech focused on the Trump administration’s efforts to invest in the United States military. He also asked for the several dozens of veterans to raise their hands and be recognized.

“Veterans were literally dying waiting to receive care at our VA hospital,” Pence said, adding that Trump initiated new accountability measures and fired thousands of VA employees.