WHERE DO I VOTE?

If you don’t know where your polling place is, visit vote.pa.gov and click on “Find Your Polling Place.” Enter your home address, and the website will tell you the street address of your polling place and give you directions.

WHAT IF I HAVE A PROBLEM VOTING?

If you have problems at your polling place, call the Lancaster County Board of Elections office at 717-299-8293. You also can stop by the office at 150 N. Queen St., Suite 117. That’s the former Armstrong building at Queen and Chestnut streets, Lancaster.

If you’d like to report a voting problem to the newspaper, call 717-291-8622. If you’re on Twitter or Facebook, report voting problems or issues using #LancasterVotes.

WHERE CAN I FIND RESULTS?

Check LancasterOnline.com/election after 8 p.m. on Election Day for the latest results in all races on the ballot in Lancaster County.