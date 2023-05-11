Four Republicans are hoping to become one of three new judges in the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas next year.

The Republican Committee of Lancaster County endorsed three of them: First Assistant District Attorney Todd Brown, personal injury attorney Shawn McLaughlin and Christina Parsons, a dependency hearing officer.

The remaining candidate, who did not win an endorsement but filed a petition to run as a Republican anyway, is already a sitting judge, Karen Maisano.

Despite coming up short in the Republican endorsement process, Maisano has a clear path to the general election because the other three candidates did not cross-file to run in the Democratic primary.

Maisano was appointed to the bench in July by Gov. Tom Wolf with the support of state Sens. Ryan Aument and Scott Martin, and she must now run for an open seat in order to win a full 10-year term.

LNP | LancasterOnline submitted written questions to each candidate on their legal experience, personal beliefs, judicial philosophies and views on the commonwealth’s judicial system as it operates today.

Each of the candidates provided comprehensive written answers to at least some of the questions that delved into those topics. Originally, Judge Maisano declined to answer a number of questions about her personal beliefs and policy matters, arguing that Pennsylvania’s code of conduct for judges and judicial candidates precluded her from doing so.

She later agreed to submit written answers. They are provided below with the other candidates’ responses. Some answers have been edited for clarity, grammar and punctuation.

Are you anti-abortion or do you support abortion rights? Do you believe the constitutional right to own firearms is absolute? Do these two issues matter in this race? Should voters know these personal beliefs about you and should they play a role in how you approach a judgeship? If so, how?

Todd Brown

I should make myself perfectly clear: none of my answers should be interpreted or construed in any way to be a pledge, promise or commitment to rule any particular way on any specific issue. In fact, just the opposite is true: If elected, I do pledge to be fair and impartial to all litigants and on all matters that would come before me wholly irrespective of any personal belief I hold, no matter how heartfelt. That would be my professional and ethical obligation – to apply the law as written to the evidence presented and to do so without bias or partiality. In doing so, I would merely be extending the unique oath and responsibilities I have as a prosecutor, which is to be “a minister of justice.” That responsibility requires me to not only be an advocate for the Commonwealth, but to also provide procedural justice for defendants while ensuring that guilt is decided only on the basis of sufficient evidence independent of my personal beliefs.

My wife and I have been blessed with four healthy, living children. However, we also suffered several pregnancy losses. Our second son, Carter, was born still at 39 weeks gestation, and then we had several miscarriages. We know that each loss was a life lost and believe that life begins at conception and that neither the U.S. Constitution nor the Pennsylvania Constitution provides a legal right to abortion.

I also believe in the strength of the Second Amendment right for citizens to lawfully bear arms. Notably, as a prosecutor, I have long held people criminally responsible for the unlawful possession and use of firearms.

I think voters like to personally know as much as they can about candidates. Everyone has beliefs that shape their perspective and worldview — it makes them who they are. My personal beliefs, though, have never interfered with how I applied the law as a prosecutor and will not affect my fair and impartial application of the law as a judge.

Karen Maisano

There is much debate on whether a judge or judicial candidate can or should state personal views on social or political issues. One concern is that statements of personal views might indicate to parties in a case that the judge would rule in a certain way if the issue in question came before that judge. I am very concerned about anything that might call into question my impartiality and fairness as a judge.

The Pennsylvania Code of Judicial Conduct Rules 2.10 and 4.1 forbid judges and judicial candidates from making commitments, pledges or promises on issues that might come before the court. If the expression of a personal belief can reasonably be interpreted as a pledge or promise to rule in a certain way, then the judge making such a statement would be required to recuse from any case involving the subject of that personal belief. It is the duty of a judge, and of a judicial candidate, to avoid creating grounds for recusal.

During the straw poll process of the Republican Committee of Lancaster County, I did not give my personal views on topics such as abortion or the right to bear arms. I was informed that prior to every straw poll, RCLC leadership made a presentation to each committee or group of committees that some judges currently on the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas have become “liberal” over time and that the members needed to make sure to vote for “strong conservative judges” who will “represent certain morals and values on the bench.” In the context established by RCLC leadership, at each Republican committee straw poll meeting, answering questions from the committee members on those social and political topics was undoubtedly a signal to those committees that I would rule in a certain way on cases involving those issues.

There was no other reason for those questions to be posed in that context. With the respect I have for the position that I hold as a sitting judge, I felt compelled to avoid any such pledge or promise to decide cases according to my personal beliefs and to abide by Pennsylvania’s Code of Judicial Conduct. In the context of the questions posed here, I do not feel the same constraints. I recognize the difference between expressing my personal views (allowed under existing U.S. Supreme Court precedent) and making a pledge or promise about my approach to a prospective case (not allowed under existing U.S. Supreme Court precedent).

I further recognize my obligations to follow the law as it is written and to make decisions on all cases based on the law and facts of the case. In that spirit, I am comfortable informing the public that I am pro-life and believe that people have the right to bear arms. That being said, the Court of Common Pleas is a trial court that does not make policy decisions and I can assure litigants coming before me that my personal views have not and will not in any way impact how I apply the law to the facts of their cases. I am a conservative judge and do not believe in legislating from the bench.

Shawn McLaughlin

I believe that a candidate’s personal political beliefs are far less important than what a candidate’s judicial philosophical beliefs are, which, in my case, is to interpret and apply the law as written, not as I would like it to be. If I wanted to change the law, I would run for the House or Senate, not for judge.

Instead, I want to apply the law in a fair, just and impartial way. With respect to this issue, I believe the recent U.S. Supreme Court case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization is the law of the land at this time (with respect to abortion rights); I believe it was correctly decided and, absent a change to Dobbs, I would apply it in the unlikely event this particular matter came before me as a county judge. That said, in 31 years of civil practice, I have never personally seen this specific issue be the main issue in a case at the Court of Common Pleas level.

The U.S. Supreme Court case District of Columbia v. Heller is the law of the land (with respect to gun rights) at this time. Per Heller, the Second Amendment guarantees an individual’s right to possess firearms for lawful purposes, notably for self-defense and the protection of their home and property. That said, the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms, though guaranteed, “is not unlimited,” per Heller. Heller recognizes that restrictions — including, for example, for felons, the mentally ill, and from carrying in “sensitive places” such as schools and government buildings — are or may be constitutional and proper. As it happens, my personal beliefs generally align with these pronouncements. Regardless, as a judge, I would be constrained to follow Heller until and unless otherwise changed.

What is far more important than knowing what a candidate’s personal political beliefs are, is knowing what a candidate’s judicial philosophical beliefs are, i.e., whether they would seek to use their judicial power and authority to impose their own personal political beliefs on the decisions they make, rather than applying the law as written to the facts of each case. I would do the latter; that is, I would seek to apply the law as written to the facts of a case, regardless of whether the particular law aligns with my personal political beliefs.

Christina Parsons

As a judicial candidate, I adhere to all canons and ethical requirements outlined in the Code of Judicial Conduct. Accordingly, I promise to keep an open mind on all questions that may come before me should I be elected by the citizens of Lancaster County to serve on the Court of Common Pleas. If elected judge, I would rule on each case in front of me in an impartial manner — given the law and facts at issue at that time. That is true for all cases, including those that may involve questions of abortion and the Second Amendment.

Judges and judicial candidates are permitted to express their personal views. I have been endorsed by the Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation, and they awarded me their highest rating. I recognize the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution.

But as stated earlier, if elected, I would absolutely rule in all future cases based on the applicable law and facts at issue at that time, and I make no promises to rule any particular way on any particular issue. I will keep an open mind on any and all questions that may come before me if elected. Indeed, if elected, I would do what my oath of office and ethical rules require: I would apply and uphold the law without regard to my personal views on any specific issue.

I would take with me a judicial philosophy of being a constitutional conservative, meaning that I would endeavor to decide cases in a way that applies our Constitution and all laws as written, rather than legislating from the bench. My personal views would not affect or in any way impair my ability to apply our laws to the facts in front of me in a fair and impartial manner.

Black residents make up 4% of the county population, yet they made up 20% of the jail population in 2019. Similarly, Latino residents make up 10% of the county population and 24% of the county jail population. Is this disparity due to forces beyond the control of judges, or do county court judges play a role in perpetuating racial disparities?

Todd Brown

Both in my direct experience working in the local criminal justice system and based on my personal philosophical approach to the administration of justice, I do not believe judges “play a role in perpetuating racial disparities” in Lancaster County. Common pleas judges must ensure the protection of all litigants' constitutional and procedural rights equally. As integral parts of the justice system, I would never say judges should not concern themselves with racial disparities, however, they must not ever make a finding, ruling or decision based on race, even if under the auspice of attempting to correct some perceived systemic injustice. Rather, all decisions must be based individually on the fair application of the law to the evidence presented and nothing more.

Karen Maisano

Absolutely. Common pleas judges should be aware, and they are aware, of disparities of any kind, and they should do their level best to ensure that the administration of justice is free from bias of any kind. Unfortunately, there are racial disparities in our prisons and in our justice system. These are caused by social forces and factors outside the control or influence of the justice system, including poverty and a lack of educational/employment opportunities.

Sentencing in criminal cases in Pennsylvania can be complicated and is governed by guidelines created by the Pennsylvania Commission on Sentencing, as well as the rehabilitative needs of the defendant, the safety of the community and the impact on the victim.

Recently, the Pennsylvania Commission on Sentencing created a new set of guidelines after looking at years of sentences across the state for each offense and what the most common sentences were for each offense. They have created new guidelines using that research in hopes of more consistency within the entire state in sentencing. One of the issues considered in reforming the guidelines was racial impact.

In my 17 years serving Lancaster County as an assistant district attorney, I did not witness any of the judges on the court sentence anyone based on their ethnicity or race. They focused on the guidelines, the rehabilitative needs of the defendant, the safety of the community and the impact of the victim, as required.

Shawn McLaughlin

The issues raised by this question are similar to disparity issues raised in the delivery of housing, medical care, education and the like. While the causes of these issues are complex, I believe they are largely societal and far less judicial in nature. On the issue of crime in particular, judges do not arrest, charge or bring individuals into the courtroom. Hence, a judge has no control over who (i.e., what race, sex, color) comes into their courtroom. Unless a defendant waives their right to a jury trial, a judge also does not convict or rule on the guilt or innocence of an individual brought before them. A jury composed of local citizens does that. The judge has an obligation, however, to make sure that justice prevails, and that the law, including sentencing, is properly applied to whomever comes into their courtroom and who is convicted by a jury of committing a crime.

Christina Parsons

Our country was founded upon the premise that justice must be blind, and I believe that justice requires that laws are applied equally.

What is your view of how the county judiciary has used diversionary programs up to this point? What do you think should be done going forward?

Todd Brown

I fully believe in and support the county’s use of diversionary courts. Our county has a robust diversionary program that is fully supported by the district attorney's office. The programs utilize a vast network of government and nongovernment organizations to form a collaborative team to address individuals in the criminal justice system who need extraordinary assistance, addressing special needs while diverting their criminal cases.

Karen Maisano

The Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas currently has three diversionary courts: drug court, mental health court and veterans court. The court cannot place someone into a diversionary program without the recommendation and agreement of the district attorney’s office. Diversionary courts have been very successful over the years helping many defendants remain sober, maintain their mental health and find their place in society again. Lancaster County’s drug court, under the leadership of President Judge David Ashworth, is a model of success statewide and nationally. These courts serve a valuable purpose and work well. They should be encouraged, explored and supported. As an assistant district attorney, I recommended diversionary courts when it was appropriate and was glad to see positive outcomes from most of those cases.

Shawn McLaughlin

The Court of Common Pleas should continue to operate such vital programs as veterans court, the drug and alcohol diversion program for minor offenses and the accelerated rehabilitative disposition program. These programs essentially deal with first-time and low-level offenses in a responsible way, allowing for rehabilitation, while also keeping the court docket from quickly grinding to a halt, so that more serious and repetitive crimes can be timely heard and processed.

Christina Parsons

In resolving criminal matters, I believe in the use of diversionary courts generally as a way to balance appropriate consequences for bad decisions with the need for rehabilitation. If elected, I will decide with an open mind whether the novel facts before me would be an appropriate fit for a diversionary court. I would impartially consider all applicable law, as well as the totality of the circumstances in front of me at the time, if I were elected and put in a position to make such determinations.

What is your view on the practice of plea bargains in criminal cases?

Todd Brown

The vast majority of criminal cases are resolved by way of negotiations. There are several thousand criminal cases filed each year in Lancaster County. It is literally impossible for all of them to be resolved by way of a trial. Additionally, resolving cases by trial generally is not the preference of either the commonwealth or the defendant. In any dispute, if it can be resolved by an agreement of the parties, that is preferred for myriad reasons. If parties agree to a resolution, by its very nature it is a sign of a fair and just result. Agreements also make the system more efficient. Agreements further offer both parties consistency and limit their risks — both sides know what they are receiving and what they are giving up. Trials are reserved for those cases where the parties cannot agree to a resolution that satisfies all parties' relevant considerations.

Karen Maisano

Negotiated plea agreements or “plea bargains” have long been an important and necessary vehicle for resolving cases in our criminal justice system. “Plea bargains” can include reduction of charges and/or an agreement on what a sentence will be in exchange for the plea. Agreements are negotiated with an awareness of the seriousness of the crime, the likelihood of reoffending, the protection of the public and the interests of the victim. Each agreement is presented to a judge for careful review, and the plea is accepted only after an impartial judge determines that the disposition serves the community and the interests of justice. Plea agreements are essential to an effective and efficient court system. Without negotiated pleas, the system would come to a grinding halt and be far less efficient. The court would need many more judges and a lot more staff, and the courthouse would need additional security.

Shawn McLaughlin

These have been in existence for a long time and often have benefits to both the accused as well as to the prosecution. As a judge, I would apply the law to the facts of each case in dealing with such matters.

Christina Parsons

While keeping an open mind about any specific questions that may come before me if elected, I recognize that plea bargaining has long been done in criminal matters for a variety of different reasons — some advantageous to the prosecution and some advantageous to the accused. If I were to serve in the criminal division of the Court of Common Pleas, I absolutely reserve judgment on any and all decisions to be made based on particular laws or specific facts that may come before me. I will apply the law in an impartial way to the factual circumstances present at that time.

How well do the county courts address victims’ rights and victims in criminal cases? If you think something needs to be improved, what and how?

Todd Brown

The Pennsylvania Crime Victims Act sets forth the many rights and protections afforded victims of crimes. Depending on the procedural stage of a criminal case, the various rights are provided to victims by several different agencies including local police departments, the district attorney's office, the state Office of Victim Advocate and even correctional facilities. Because the rights are delineated by the law and are implemented largely by victim advocates and assistant district attorneys, I believe that victims' rights are well regarded in the Lancaster County courts.

Karen Maisano

Crime Victims’ Rights are protected by statute in Pennsylvania. Victims of certain offenses have many rights including basic services available, court events and dispositions of cases, and to have someone accompany them to criminal court. They also have a right to have notice of an arrest and information on and assistance with restitution. Most importantly, they have a right to input on sentencing decisions, to include input into plea bargains and making statements to a judge in court. Having worked with victims of sexual offenders and abusers and their families for over 17 years, this is a subject that is near and dear to my heart. Justice looks different to every victim. Victims should have a right to express what it looks like to them. There is always room for improvement, but our court, and our district attorney’s office, has a long history of seeking victim input at each step of the process and respecting victims’ rights.

Shawn McLaughlin

With the passage of new legislation in mid-2022, our Legislature made important enhancements to the Crime Victims Act. These laws give victims a greater voice in matters involving the handling of the prosecution of crimes committed against them. Victims have the right to be notified of important legal proceedings and events, to not be excluded from criminal proceedings, and to provide comments and other important input prior to sentencing. I welcome the new changes and enhancements to the existing law and, as a judge, would wholeheartedly support and honor them and crime victims who have previously been denied more robust participation in the criminal justice system.

Christina Parsons

If I were to serve in the criminal division of the Court of Common Pleas, I would endeavor to apply appropriately the law applicable to any and all fact patterns that may come before me. I would do so in a way that is cognizant of both the rights of the accused and the victims as outlined in our laws and as presented by the situations in front of me at that time.

As mentioned above, I will keep an open mind about all questions that may come before me if I am elected judge. That approach to such topics would include victims in criminal cases too.

Moreover, it is also notable that the three vacancies on the court this year are widely recognized as currently involving family law, which matches up with my work experience for all of the reasons outlined in several of my other answers.