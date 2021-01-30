A former Lancaster County teacher has been selected to serve as the executive director of the Pennsylvania Senate Education Committee, state Sen. Scott Martin, R-Lancaster, announced Saturday.

Cindy Urban, of West Hempfield Township, was selected to serve as the executive director of the committee, which is chaired by Martin, for the upcoming legislative session, according to a news release.

“Cindy’s impeccable record of dedicated public service and her years of experience in the classroom and in the community make her the perfect choice to navigate the tremendous challenges facing the committee in the years ahead,” Martin said. “Her strong ties in the Lancaster County community will ensure the perspectives of local communities will be considered in setting education policy in the future. I look forward to working with her to ensure our schools continue to meet the needs of students and emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever before.”

Urban previously spent nine years teaching civics and government and American and world history in the Penn Manor School District, according to the release. She has also served as an adviser and organizer for extracurricular clubs and on the board of directors of Lancaster Dollars for Higher Learning.

In 2014 Urban began serving as Special Assistant to the Pennsylvania Secretary of State, according to the release. She also later served as Acting Director of Policy and Legislative Affairs for the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue.

Urban has served as Martin’s legislative director and as executive director of the Senate Local Government Committee, which Martin chaired during the last legislative session, since 2017, according to the release.

Urban has a bachelor of science in education from Millersville University as well as a master’s in public administration from the University of Pennsylvania’s Fels School of Government, according to the release.