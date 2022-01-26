Former Pa. Treasurer Barbara Hafer's PAC collected $2.3 million from investments, paid daughter $500K since she left office

In the 17 years since Barbara Hafer served in elected office, she’s all but disappeared from Pennsylvania politics.

A Republican elected four times to statewide office, she was never again on a ballot after switching parties and leaving the state treasurer’s office in 2005. Her 2017 guilty plea on charges that she lied to federal agents during a public corruption case has even barred her from holding public office in the state again.

But for nearly two decades, Hafer’s political action committee has not only remained open, it’s been thriving.

And what it’s being used for is a troubling practice benefitting Hafer’s daughter, according to a Caucus review of the committee’s reports and interviews with campaign finance experts and reform activists.

Since she left office, Hafer’s committee has collected $2.3 million — not from donors, but from investments that she made with her donors’ money.

Investing campaign cash is rare but legal in Pennsylvania and federally. What’s concerning, experts say, is that the committee has paid Bethany Hafer, who serves as the committee’s treasurer, a monthly consulting fee for the last decade that’s amounted to more than $500,000. Other expenses totalling more than $35,000 were listed as car and cell phone payments.

Pennsylvania’s election law requires that all campaign expenses be made “for the purpose of influencing the outcome of an election.”

The Friends of Barbara Hafer committee’s expenses, however, were made as neither Barbara nor Bethany Hafer were publicly considering running for any office, as Barbara Hafer was in the midst of a criminal case and as the committee significantly slowed down its contributions to other political campaigns.

The payments to Bethany Hafer “appear to be a big red flag,” said Brendan Fischer, an expert on campaign finance issues with the Washington, D.C.-based Campaign Legal Center.

“If the candidate is no longer running for office then what on earth can the former officeholder’s daughter possibly be doing to justify over $5,000 a month in services,” Fischer said. “There's a lot of questions there.

The Hafers did not return multiple calls and emails from The Caucus asking specific questions about the PAC’s activities.

Under Pennsylvania’s election law, they were required to turn over receipts or “vouchers” of specific expenses that The Caucus asked for last summer, which included all instances in the past three years of the payments to Beth Hafer along with all transportation payments, bills paid to Verizon, investment losses that appeared as expenditures and more.

Asked for a phone interview to explain the records they provided and answer other questions, Beth Hafer did not respond. But Barbara Hafer, in an apparent attempt to reply to her daughter but accidentally emailing The Caucus instead, told Beth to ask for questions in writing and “not give explanation,” adding, “just flex schedule so busy, limited time! 😎.”

Beth Hafer, when asked again for an interview, requested questions in writing but then did not respond to those detailed questions.

Making the money last

A nurse who turned to a life in politics in the 1980s, Barbara Hafer had one of the most successful runs for a Pennsylvania Republican in the last four decades.

After a stint on the Allegheny County Board of Commissioners, she won two four-year terms as state auditor general starting in 1989 followed immediately by two terms as state treasurer. Before the 2020 election, she was the last Republican to win either of those offices.

She was also the Republican gubernatorial nominee in 1990, losing to then-Gov. Bob Casey Sr. She remains the only woman to ever be a major-party nominee for governor in Pennsylvania.

She switched parties in 2003, left office two years later and considered running for the U.S. Senate or House in 2006. She also briefly vied for the Democratic nomination in a special election for Congress in 2010 but party leaders — not voters — ended her hopes after a few weeks when they picked someone else.

In the first half-decade after she left office, Hafer used her leftover campaign funds as most former politicians do — giving the money away to charities or to other, like-minded candidates, according to The Caucus’ review of campaign finance reports. From 2005 to 2010, the PAC gave away $556,008 while spending a smaller proportion on consulting and fees.

But that kind of giving dropped off around 2011. In the next five years, it donated $76,695 to other candidates or charities. Since 2016, it’s given only $15,306.

At the same time, Hafer’s committee began paying Bethany Hafer a $1,000 per-month stipend for “consulting” in 2010. That’s increased over the years, sticking at $5,233 per month — the equivalent of a $62,796 salary — since 2017.

The payments, in total, have amounted to at least $514,039 since 2010, according to the filings that are up to date as of late November 2021.

“The bedrock of Pennsylvania law is political committees can only spend money to influence the outcome of an election. It's a pretty broad definition and pretty much anything other than self-enrichment is going to be deemed permissible,” said Adam Bonin, a Philadelphia-based election law attorney who works with Democratic candidates and officials.

Bonin said there are “ways in which this could be lawful,” such as if Beth Hafer is getting paid to advise or help fundraise for other candidates. But in that case, her work would also need to be reported as an in-kind contribution by those other candidates.

There’s also the question, Bonin said, of whether the monthly stipend is an “excess payment,” where Beth Hafer would be working, for example, enough for $1,000 per month but instead getting more than that.

“What is she doing for that money and how is it intended to influence the outcome of an election?” Bonin said.

Beth Hafer lists her role with the committee on her LinkedIn profile, describing her work in this way: “Manage all financial affairs of the organization, monitor investments, reconcile bank statements, and manage cash flow. Additionally, monitor all donations/contributions, maintain financial records, and ensure compliance with the Pennsylvania State Department.”

It references donations, though the committee has not reported a single donor contribution in the time that Bethany Hafer has served as treasurer. It goes on to say, “approve expenditures and assist in preparation and monitoring of the budget,” indicating she approves the payments to herself.

Her other job is as a clinical research coordinator at UPMC, according to her profile.

In all, the Friends of Barbara Hafer committee has made $1,781,446 in expenses since January 2005.

Nearly $289,000 of that was for taxes, though it’s unclear what kind of taxes. Barbara Hafer herself has collected $30,464 worth of reimbursements — for which the original expenses are not listed — and consulting fees from the committee, the filings show.

Another $35,000 was spent in the last decade on cell phone service and transportation expenses, including what appears to be car payments.

Starting in April 2013, the committee began paying $233.93 every month for what it described only as “automobile” and later just “transportation.” All those expenses were listed as paid to First Commonwealth Bank except for three that were listed as paid to Beth Hafer. One $2,500 “automobile” payment in 2015 was paid to Colonial Motors, a dealership in Hafer’s hometown of Indiana, Pennsylvania.

The committee has also been paying monthly installments of $183 to $230 to Verizon for what is described as mostly “communications” but sometimes as phone service, wireless service or cell service.

Other non-consulting payments: $3,226.50 total for three payments to Apple for “technology” or “office equipment” in 2015 and 2017.

The source of all these expenses has been Hafer’s uncommon practice — especially for long-dormant campaigns — of investing her campaign money.

Pennsylvania campaigns are allowed to invest as much of their fundraised money as they want as long as they report the gains and losses on the usual campaign finance reports and pay taxes on the investments.

The last Pennsylvanian to do it on a significant scale was former state Sen. Scott Wagner. The York County Republican and multi-millionaire businessman both put his own money into his campaign and raised money from donors as the GOP nominee against Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf in 2018. Wagner invested more than $2 million of his campaign money, according to his campaign finance reports.

Hafer has reported her investment gains and losses on campaign finance reports as either income from or expenses to the Philadelphia Trust Company, an investment management firm. The expense “vouchers” that Beth Hafer provided to The Caucus offered no other details about how the money has been managed other than the value of the fund at a few moments in recent years.

Hafer has reported investment gains 86 times over the years she’s been out of office, averaging about $27,000 each time for a total of $2,323,514 since 2005. The latest return: $51,793 in November, two months ago.

And those returns have by far outweighed the losses, which show up as 39 instances of “loss on investment” totalling almost $1.2 million.

The strategy has paid off. Hafer has reported having roughly $400,000 to $700,000 cash on hand in every reporting period for years. The latest filing in November showed the fund had $658,341.

Fischer, from the Campaign Legal Center, said it’s not completely uncommon for former candidates or officials to invest the money they have leftover.

“The practice of investing taken alone may not be entirely concerning. It becomes more concerning when donor funds are invested for the purpose of financing more personal expenses,” Fischer said. “My concern would really be how the money is ultimately used. Is the former campaign account being used as a personal slush fund or is it being used for some sort of political purpose?”

Pennsylvania’s weak laws

Experts say the PAC’s activities highlight Pennsylvania’s uniquely outdated campaign finance law.

It is the only state in the country without both limits on contributions and an explicit ban on the “personal use” of campaign money. So-called “zombie PACs,” in which campaigns can go on living long after the candidate’s career is over, are also legal. Hafer’s PAC, for instance, was registered with the Department of State in 1989, meaning it’s now been in use longer after she was a candidate for office than when she was a candidate.

“Welcome to Pennsylvania,” James Eisenstein, a former chair of Common Cause PA who spent years researching campaign finance and proposing reforms in the state, said when told of the committee’s activities.

Eisenstein, who is also a retired political science professor at Penn State University, questioned the legality of the committee’s activities.

Asked whether the spending would be considered personal use of campaign funds, Eisentstein said, “I think it’s worse. It’s not personal use. It’s unrelated to a campaign.”

Pennsylvania’s attorney general has jurisdiction on campaign finance issues under state law, but cases regarding the personal use of campaign money are rare -- in part because of the ambiguity of how a campaign expenses is legally defined.

“Unfortunately, the courts are all over the map on what that means,” said Barry Kauffman, a former executive director of Common Cause PA who has pushed for bills that would narrow the language in the law.

Kauffman spent years calling out state officials who used their campaign funds for expenses like country club dues, expensive suits or renting and buying vehicles.

But state lawmakers have routinely rejected campaign finance reforms. In 2019, after The Caucus and Spotlight PA found lawmakers had hidden highly questionable expenses on liquor, lavish dinners, limos, a trip through Europe and more, some lawmakers again reintroduced campaign finance legislation with additional reforms. Republicans in the House and Senate have not held public hearings or votes on those bills.

While advocates like Kauffman put an emphasis on getting Pennsylvania in line with nearly every other state in establishing contribution limits, he also said he’d like to see some kind of termination requirement for “dormant” campaigns like Hafer’s.

“Maybe you put a 10 year deadline” on the PAC, in case the former candidate wants to run again in the future, Kauffman said. “I don’t think they should be able to stay open forever.”

‘There is something wrong with the system’

Pennsylvania’s reputation as being the “wild west” for campaign fundraising and spending also came under fire during Hafer’s criminal case.

Hafer was indicted in 2016 for lying to the FBI in an expansive pay-to-play case that involved one of her successors in the treasurer’s office, Rob McCord, and a top donor.

McCord resigned in 2015 and pleaded guilty to attempted extortion of campaign contributors. Cooperating with prosecutors, McCord secretly taped conversations with Richard Ireland, a Chester County businessman, who prosecutors said tried to bribe McCord with campaign donations in exchange for state contracts.

Hafer was interviewed about her own financial relationships with Ireland.

According to the indictment, Ireland had donated more than $200,000 to Hafer’s campaign, both directly and through other entities connected to him. By the time Hafer left office, businesses associated with Ireland managed hundreds of millions of dollars in Treasury assets and in-turn were paid more than $10 million for that work, the indictment read.

Within a month after she left office, Hafer started a financial consulting company, Hafer & Associates LLC, and almost immediately signed an agreement with Ireland that would pay the firm $500,000 in exchange for some work. While Hafer initially denied the payment was ever made, investigators found it had in-fact been paid and that it accounted for almost three-quarters of the firm’s revenue in its first year. Ireland’s company paid Hafer’s firm another $175,000 in 2006 and 2007 before the firm shut down in 2008.

At her guilty plea hearing in June 2017, prosecutors described a wire-tapped conversation Ireland had with McCord in which Ireland said he had “taken care of Hafer” when she left office.

Judge John E. Jones, at Hafer’s sentencing hearing later that year, said he believed Hafer lied because she was afraid she might “demonstrate something that at worst was illegal and at best was unseemly,” The Philadelphia Inquirer reported at the time of the hearing.

He also criticized Pennsylvania’s campaign finance and government contracting ecosystem.

“There is something wrong with the system that allows Mr. Ireland and his partner to make a half-million dollars in campaign contributions — and I'm not holding you responsible for that, you played by the rules as you found them," Jones said, according to the Inquirer, "And in exchange for that, as far as I can see, they received an enormous benefit."

Jones threw out Ireland’s case in an unusual move mid-trial. Hafer, then 74, avoided the five-year maximum jail sentence for each count and was instead sentenced to three years of probation. She also paid a $50,000 fine and performed 500 hours of community service as part of her plea agreement.

Documents filed since 2017 indicate Hafer obeyed the terms of the sentencing and was granted permission to freely travel between Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Maryland, where she started to spend six months out of the year at another residence.

Her monthly taxpayer-funded pension, according to an open records request The Caucus filed with the state pension system, is $4,035.29.