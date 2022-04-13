Mayor Danene Sorace and members of Lancaster City Council took a tongue-lashing Tuesday night from former Mayor Art Morris over a land-related transaction that he called “a backroom deal.”

Morris questioned that again at council’s Tuesday night meeting, opening by saying he was asking about the process. Sorace said staff heard his request for information and provided that to him.

“I believe that this is a larger point that Mayor Morris is making about not having an RFP [request for proposal] or a process,” Sorace said. “Council is correcting that moving forward.”

The city is bringing on a firm to aid in compliance and issuing a housing request for proposals related to ARPA funds, she noted.

“At that time, a decision was made, and that decision can rest with me and other members of council related to the purchase of that property,” she said, noting that HDC is involved with numerous parcels in and around the former St. Joseph’s Hospital site.

In October, council unanimously approved a plan to dedicate $5 million to help nonprofit developers, and other similar groups, build affordable housing in the city. The money comes from the city's $39.5 million share of ARPA funds.

The act requires that council vote on any plans to use the $5 million.

In the same meeting, council members also unanimously authorized the city to buy 838 Marietta Ave. for $995,000, in order to finalize an agreement with HDC MidAtlantic to develop and manage the property once it’s completed. It was the first use of the $5 million appropriation.

“I understand that you have concerns about how that went,” Sorace told Morris. “And at the end of the day, we are working toward ensuring that there are units of affordable housing.

HDC is leading four affordable housing projects in and around the former St. Joseph’s campus. The one at 838 Marietta is in partnership with the city to build about 50 apartments. One at 213 College Ave., calls for 64 income-restricted units, 12 of which will be reserved for people with physical disabilities. Still another would include about 30 new income-restricted apartments in the hospital’s former Delp Wing on the corner of College and Marietta avenues. A portion of those units will be owned and managed by the Lancaster-based nonprofit Milagro House serving homeless women and children.

The nonprofit developer is also pursuing a fourth site at 913 Wheatland Ave., north of the St. Joseph campus. HDC has not yet released new details for that site that was originally paired with the 213 College Ave. Development to bring in 50 to 60 affordable units.

Sorace said Tuesday there are provisions in place so that if the parcel at 838 Marietta is not developed within a certain number of years, the city gets it back.

Morris has over the years since he left office been vocally critical of some council decisions. He was, for example, part of a group that in 2019 took the city to court, arguing that City Council committed “an abuse of discretion” in granting a certificate of appropriateness to a Lancaster Parking Authority art project.

“Mayor … you ran last year, and you made the pledge of no backroom deals. And you signed this option to buy last August, four months after you made that pledge,” he said. “And if this isn’t a backroom deal, I don’t know what is. You predetermined somebody to get this money.”

Morris said that the husband of Jess King, Sorace’s chief of staff, worked for HDC at the time of the deal, though he no longer does. That should have required “an even higher level of transparency,” he said.

“And yes, Mayor, you’re right to say that council is part of that because not one council member raised the question at the meeting when you approved this in December,” he said. “Council just sits here meeting after meeting. You never even discuss this stuff. You just sit there like you’re cutouts half the time and do not respond. I don’t want to sound insulting but that’s the feeling I get.”

When Morris was done, Council President Ismail Smith-Wade-El thanked him.

Sorace – who had earlier taken a breath as if she were going to say something when Morris mentioned King’s husband – spoke up.

“I would like to respond to one aspect, please, if I may, council president. Or we could continue,” she said.

“It would be my preference to continue,” Smith-Wade-El said.

“That’s probably wise,” said Sorace.