Ken Duberstein, a Franklin & Marshall College graduate and former White House chief of staff who helped revive Ronald Reagan’s presidency, died last week in Washington. He was 77.

The New York Times reported that Duberstein's family confirmed his death last Wednesday, saying it had come after a long unspecified illness.

Duberstein, who graduated from F&M in 1965, served as Reagan’s chief of staff during his final presidential year, from 1988 to 1989.

He spent time with Reagan at Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland’s Catoctin Mountains.

“We would talk about everything but the presidency and politics," Duberstein recalled in an interview with the Lancaster New Era, a predecessor to LNP, in 2004. “We would talk about life."

Duberstein served as a college trustee from 1994 to 2010. He is the founder of a public service internship endowment that supports F&M students serve unpaid or minimally paid internships in the executive and legislative branches of the federal government in Washington, D.C.

"We are saddened to learn this news about alumnus Ken Duberstein ’65, who remained an active supporter of F&M throughout his life, including as a trustee and by endowing a fund for public service interns," F&M said in a written statement.

Duberstein returned to campus to talk politics often since his graduation.

In interviews with LNP | LancasterOnline over the years, he freely shared stories of his close friendship with the Reagans.

When Nancy Reagan died in 2016, Duberstein described the couple's marriage as "a love affair and not simply in the Hollywood sense. She was better when he was around and he was better when she was around. They fed off each other and all it took was a look or a stare or a smile.”

In 2004, when Ronald Reagan died, Duberstein recalled giving the final OK on the president's most famous lines: The June 1987 speech at the Brandenburg Gate in West Berlin, Germany, where Reagan implored, "Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!"” — a direct challenge to Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in what was the last high point of Cold War rhetoric in Berlin.

That famous line was almost cut from the speech, Duberstein said at the time.

"When the draft came to my desk for final approval on its way to the Oval Office, I thought it was a heck of a line," he said. "When I walked into President Reagan, I said the State Department had objected."

Reagan turned to Duberstein.

"What do you think?" the president asked his chief of staff.

"I think it's a hell of a line," Duberstein responded, "but you're the president. You get to decide."

Reagan looked down, read the line one more time, and looked up at Duberstein.

"I think we'll leave it in," Reagan said.

