More than three months after he filed to challenge U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker in this year's election, Bob Hollister on Wednesday began officially campaigning for the seat, seeking support from moderate voters who he says feel unrepresented.

The former school superintendent’s pursuit of the congressional seat completes his change from longtime registered Republican to a registered Democrat, hoping his centrist views can appeal to the district's overwhelmingly conservative electorate.

Hollister, who led the Eastern Lancaster County School District for the last 13 years, formally announced his Democratic campaign for Congress on Wednesday. The East Lampeter resident filed as a candidate in November with the Federal Election Commission, but previously declined to comment on his plans until after he retired from Elanco in January.

In his first interview as a candidate, Hollister sat down with LNP | LancasterOnline to discuss his motivations for running for this office and why he thinks he has a chance of winning in a solidly red district made up of all of Lancaster County and the southern half of York County.

Prior to Jan. 6, 2021, Hollister said had been a lifelong Republican. But on Jan. 7, when Republicans did not fully condemn the previous day’s violence at the U.S. Capitol or President Trump’s role in encouraging it, Hollister said he became disaffected by the party. By the spring he had changed his party registration to Democrat.

“The far left and the far right are pushing and driving the country apart,” Hollister said. “I think there’s a large group of people in the middle who really don’t have someone who represents them.”

Despite being a newcomer to the Democratic Party, Hollister rolled out almost two dozen endorsements from local and national Democrats on Wednesday, including support from U.S. Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware, state Reps. Patty Kim of Harrisburg and Mike Sturla of Lancaster city, as well as Lancaster city Mayor Danene Sorace and her predecessor Rick Gray.

Notably, Hollister announced his endorsement by two former chairs of the county’s major political parties: Ann Womble, the former chair of the Republican Committee of Lancaster County, and Sally Lyall, the former chair of the Lancaster County Democratic Committee.

Kirk Radanovic, the current county Republican chair, called the support from Womble and Lyall “nothing more than a dog-and-pony show of former, out-of-touch party bosses, both Republican and Democrat, who are grasping for relevance.”

Smucker’s campaign manager, Jenna Geesey, dismissed Hollister’s challenge, writing in an emailed statement that Lancaster has “consistently and decisively rejected” policies from President Joe Biden and the Democrats in Congress.

“Bob Hollister will vote with Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden to support their far-left policies that have created inflation, a national debt that now exceeds $30 trillion and countless foreign policy failures,” Geesey said. “We know the voters will decisively reject his liberal views, just as they have with all prior liberal Democratic opponents.”

New moderate move

Asked how he, a longtime Republican, would describe his politics now, Hollister said he wants to “retain traditional Republican values of being fiscally conservative and finding market-driven solutions,” while still addressing social issues created by inequity, injustice and discrimination. He named his top issues as education, health care and infrastructure.

Hollister said he achieved support as a superintendent by being able to “walk into an (emotionally) hot room” and maintain his composure to find compromises that everyone can live with.

Still, Hollister will need a lot more than support from local Democrats to win in the 11th District against a three-term incumbent who got appointed to the House’s powerful Ways and Means Committee last year.

Hollister said he believes his experience as a school superintendent would apply to public office, noting the district’s “really good fiscal control” as one of the lowest taxing school districts in the state during his tenure. The district was free of any capital debt as of this year, and broke into the U.S. News & World Report top 100 rankings in the last couple of years, he added.

“Even though we were really tight on taxes, we were still growing our curriculum programs in positive ways,” Hollister added.

Lancaster city’s Sturla said he believes Hollister is the “kind of moderate” that can attract Democrats and Republicans. On the flip side, Sturla said he used to have a good working relationship with Smucker while he was in the state Senate but that the congressman “got lost somewhere along the way in Beltway politics and is now barely recognizable.”

Putting up a moderate candidate might give local Democrats a better shot at running a competitive race, Sturla said, vs. further left candidates such as 2020 nominee Sarah Hammond or 2018 nominee Jess King.

King, who was the most organized and well-funded Democrat to ever run in Lancaster County, still lost to Smucker by 18 points. She “lost the election the day she brought Bernie Sanders in and stood arm-in-arm with him,” Sturla said.

“I agree with some of the things Bernie has to say, but he is a lightning rod that gets some people excited, and some turned off. I wish it didn’t, but it does. That’s just reality,” Sturla said. “That’s not Bob Hollister. Bob Hollister is not gonna be poking people in the eye, and Republicans, Democrats and people across the board want some sort of sanity returned to the government.”

Hollister debuted as a candidate on the same day the Pennsylvania Supreme Court finalized the state’s congressional district map. The 11th District, which includes all of Lancaster County and the southern half of York, remains a solid Republican seat with boundaries nearly identical to what they were under the previous map.

Hollister said he started raising money for his campaign last year. He raised more than $22,000 – a drop in the bucket of the almost $1.2 million in cash Smucker had on hand at the end of 2021. Hollister said he’d step up his fundraising now that his campaign officially launched.

“Let’s not make this race about money and a number of junk mail flyers people send out,” Hollister said. “Let's make this race about conversations and ideas. Let’s have a debate or a town hall every month or every other month and talk about the issues publicly.”