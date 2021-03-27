Former state Rep. Gordon Denlinger is moving back into public service, this time to manage audits for Pennsylvania’s auditor general.

Tim DeFoor, a Dauphin County Republican who was elected auditor general last fall, appointed Denlinger as his deputy auditor general for audits earlier this month. Denlinger, who lives in Caernarvon Township, represented the Eastern Lancaster County area in the state House from 2003 to 2015.

In his new role, Denlinger said his top priority is recruiting a new generation of certified public accountants to replenish a staff reduced by budget cuts over the last few decades.

“The biggest challenge the agency faces is in its workforce,” Denlinger said. “Due to budget challenges, the number of auditors in the agency has been cut in half since the early ’90s. We need to bring a new generation of public-service-minded accountants into the agency, as well as some mid-career managers who are ready for new opportunities.”

In its heyday in the late 1980s, the department of auditor general had upward of 800 employees. Now, there are only approximately 375 staffers, Denlinger said.

Since the 2016-17 budget, when the Legislature appropriated $48 million for the auditor general’s office, it’s had its budget cut by 21%, or a decrease of approximately $10.2 million. DeFoor is asking legislators to restore cuts made during his predecessor’s tenure, Denlinger said.

The agency conducts more than 4,000 audits each year, as mandated by state law. Reduced staffing makes it increasingly difficult for the agency to meet its legal obligations, Denlinger said.

Investing more into the auditor general’s office will produce overall cost-savings for Pennsylvania taxpayers, he said.

“The watchdog framework that has been put in place ultimately works to the taxpayers’ benefit as we identify fraud, waste and abuse and take steps to correct them,” he added.

Return to public service

Denlinger tried to return to elected office twice since leaving the state House in 2015; he ran unsuccessfully for the 36th Senatorial District seat (now held by Sen. Ryan Aument) in 2014 and dropped out of the race for lieutenant governor in 2018.

He said he always wanted to return to public life and, with that in mind, remained involved in politics and policy, most recently working as a registered lobbyist for the National Federation of Independent Business in the state.

Denlinger will now combine his two career paths: his work in state government and his earlier career as an accountant.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time in the state House from 2003 to 2015 and thought if the opportunity ever returned, that I would take a serious look at it,” Denlinger said. “When Auditor General Tim DeFoor and I connected and became acquainted, his extension of the offer presented a new direction in life, and I’m thrilled that he has asked me to join his team.”

Denlinger will oversee the state’s statutorily required audits of counties, school districts, volunteer fire departments and other local levels of government.

“It’s important that people in government at all levels realize there’s an agency looking over their shoulder to make sure things are done properly and that fraud, waste and abuse will be targeted,” Denlinger said. “As we know, human nature sometimes takes people to corrupt practices.”

The right pick

DeFoor said in a statement he wanted to hire Denlinger because of his “unique mix of experience” in the public and private sectors as a certified public accountant and as a former legislator.

“His perspective on these issues will aid my efforts to promote accountability and transparency in how state government operates, with a focus on fiscal responsibility,” DeFoor added.

DeFoor’s declaration that he won’t run for higher office while serving as auditor general is a key reason Denlinger wanted to join his staff. DeFoor’s predecessor, Democrat Eugene DePasquale, was serving the final year of his second term when he unsuccessfully challenged Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Perry for the 10th District U.S. House seat in 2020.

DeFoor will also change the agency’s policies for holding press conferences, Denglinger said. Instead of frequently hosting press conferences to announce the beginning of an audit — a practice DePasquale was sometimes criticized for — Denlinger said DeFoor will set “a tone that is focused on substance, and the interactions with the media will occur when there is something of substance to share.”

Denlinger was appointed alongside two other deputy auditors general: Janet Ciccocioppo and Michael Richart. Ciccocioppo has worked within the auditor general’s office for 31 years prior to her promotion, and Richart, another long-serving state worker, most recently served as a director in the office of the budget.

“I’m excited to be building an outstanding team to help me deliver on my promise to hold state government accountable for how it spends taxpayer dollars,” DeFoor said in a news release.

DeFoor is the first Black row officer in Pennsylvania history and joined fellow Republican Stacy Garrity in flipping two of three state row offices in the 2020 election — giving Republicans two of the top state offices for the first time in eight years.