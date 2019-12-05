A former president of the Eastern Lancaster County school board will challenge Republican state Rep. David Zimmerman in the party primary, citing concerns about the incumbent’s ethics.

Glenn Yoder, who served on the school board for 12 years, including 10 as its president, said he is taking the rare step of mounting a primary campaign against a sitting lawmaker because of Zimmerman’s use of his earlier position as a township supervisor for personal gain.

Yoder said he will seek the local Republican committee’s endorsement.

“I normally wouldn't run against an incumbent but with some of the ethical issues, the committee should have the opportunity to decide whether they’re important,” Yoder said.

Zimmerman, whose district office is in New Holland, has held the 99th House District seat since 2015, winning his latest election in 2018 by 71 percentage points over Democrat Elizabeth Malarkey.

One month after his re-election last year, Zimmerman was ordered to pay $14,000 in fines after a state investigation found he used his earlier position as a township supervisor to advance a land deal in which he and his brother held a financial stake. Zimmerman told LNP in December 2018 that he accepted responsibility and the penalties. He makes $500 payments per month on the fine amount, with $6,000 remaining, the state ethics commission said.

Despite multiple requests for comment, neither Zimmerman nor his campaign replied in time for publication of this story.

Yoder is a real estate broker who also serves on the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors’ legislative committee, advocating for policies like one to establish a first-time home buyer savings account. Zimmerman is a co-sponsor of this legislation, which passed the House in February 188-1 and now sits in a Senate committee.

As school board president, Yoder said he noticed a lot of decisions that are made at a state level that impact school districts and local governments. He also boasted about Elanco’s low millage rate.

“I’m very proud of our record there,” Yoder said. “For many of our residents, they’re the lowest taxed in the county. Our school district is also going to be debt free in 2021, which is very, very rare.”

Yoder served on the school board during one of its biggest controversies: a battle over a student privacy policy that students must use facilities that align with their biological sex while it adds private changing rooms and restrooms for transgender students. The policy, which Yoder supported, was established after a transgender Garden Spot High School student who identifies as a boy wanted to use the boys' bathroom and locker room. Many residents favored the district's decision to create separate facilities, but civil rights groups, such as the American Civil Liberties Union, criticized the district for separating students by biological sex, rather than gender identity, in bathrooms and locker rooms while the new facilities are constructed.

Kirk Radanovic, the chair of the Republican Committee of Lancaster County, declined to comment until the “letters of intent” period is up on Friday at 5 p.m. After this, the committee will decide which candidate it will endorse.