A former Lancaster County solicitor will take on the role as state Senate Republicans’ top lawyer.

Crystal Clark, an attorney with McNees Wallace & Nurick’s labor and employment practice group, served as the solicitor for Lancaster County from 2011 to 2015.

Clark, 41, of West Donegal Township, most recently served as the chief counsel to the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania.

Clark will handle all of the Senate Republicans’ day-to-day litigation, according to a news release Monday. She is replacing Drew Crompton, who was recently appointed to the Commonwealth Court and was often called the “51st senator” for his influence over the state legislature.

“Crystal is an outstanding lawyer and has impressive public sector and private sector experience,” said Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, R-Centre, in a news release. “Her extensive legal resume and enthusiasm to take on this new endeavor will be an asset to the Senate. We look forward to her joining our Republican Caucus senior staff team.”

In 2018 Clark submitted her name for consideration by the Republican Committee of Lancaster County as a candidate for an open county judge seat. She later withdrew her name from consideration. Clark also served as vice chair of the local party from 2016 to early 2018 before resigning to pursue the judgeship.