When Randall Wenger walks into the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to help argue Gerald Groff’s religious liberty case, it won’t be his first time before the highest court in the land.

A decade ago, the Harrisburg-based attorney helped bring another case that boosted employers’ ability to cite religion in rejecting government regulatory mandates. That case, Burwell v. Conestoga Wood Specialties, pitted the Obama administration against the East Earl-based cabinet maker that employed about 1,000 people.

The Mennonite Hahn family that runs Conestoga didn’t want birth control covered as part of its employees’ health care plans. With Wenger’s help, the Hahn family won.

Nine years later, that ruling has served as “good insurance for the ability to earn a living and carry on in a way that's consistent with your faith,” Wenger said in a recent conversation with LNP | LancasterOnline.

“I heard a slogan at the time that said, ‘Keep my boss out of the bedroom.’ And yeah, that’s exactly right,” Wenger said. “But the boss didn’t want to be there. The boss was forced to be there. I think that’s something that everybody actually agrees on. We don’t want business to be there.”

In considering the Conestoga case, the Supreme Court consolidated it with one brought by the national retail chain Hobby Lobby. In both, the employers claimed their Christian beliefs should exempt them from including contraceptives in health care plans.

Wenger’s Independence Law Center cooperated on the litigation with the Alliance Defending Freedom, an international evangelical group that has sought to ban abortion, expand Christianity’s role in public life, and criminalize sex between men.

By 2014, the Supreme Court had already determined that nonprofits didn’t have to offer birth control coverage in health care plans if it clashed with their religious beliefs. Wenger’s case asked the court to extend that logic to “closely held” companies, meaning those owned by one person or a small group of shareholders.

For Justice Samuel Alito, that logic was clear: The Obama administration allowed faith-based nonprofits to exclude contraceptives from coverage, so it could do the same “when the owners of for-profit corporations have similar religious objections.”

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dissented, calling the majority opinion “a decision of startling breadth” that would mire courts in religious liberty claims and make it harder for women to get needed health care.

Wenger said he celebrated the victory with prayer. “There are limits on the government’s ability to ask people to violate their sincerely held religious beliefs,” Wenger said at the time. “The practical take-away from this is you don’t have to cede your religious liberties in order to run a business.”

A new era

The landmark Hobby Lobby and Conestoga decision ushered in a new era for conservative groups looking to increase the footprint of religion in public life, said Cornell Law School professor Nelson Tebbe.

The effect of the decision wasn’t immediate, Tebbe said. The federal government intervened just days after that ruling, providing an alternative way for women to access birth control if employers wouldn’t provide it.

But the weakening of the government mandate after the ruling laid the foundation for a 2020 ruling that got rid of that alternative access for women, Tebbe said. That case is called Little Sisters of the Poor Saints Peter and Paul Home v. Pennsylvania.

Brought by Catholic organizations and supported by President Donald Trump, the case asserted that the government, by providing birth control for people whose employers wouldn’t allow it, was making those religious entities complicit in something they morally opposed.

“With respect to the most recent action, there’s definitely a big impact,” Tebbe said. “And many women are being deprived of contraceptive coverage.”

First Liberty Institute, another conservative firm representing Groff, filed a brief in support of the plaintiffs in the Little Sisters case. Justices ruled 7-2 in favor of the plaintiff, Tebbe noted, with Ginsburg giving the final dissent of her life from a hospital bed.

Ginsburg wrote, “this Court leaves women workers to fend for themselves, to seek contraceptive coverage from sources other than their employer’s insurer, and, absent another available source of funding, to pay for contraceptive services out of their own pockets.”

Recent efforts

Wenger wasn’t involved in that case, but he’s been active in taking religious-rooted complaints to school boards across Pennsylvania.

In 2017, Wenger represented four students from Boyertown Area Senior High School in Berks and Montgomery counties, seeking to prevent transgender students from using school bathrooms matching their gender identity. Alliance Defending Freedom also worked on that case.

After losing on appeal, Wenger’s team tried and failed to take the case to the Supreme Court.

Wenger’s collaborations with Alliance Defending Freedom date back to at least 2012, when he worked with the group to allow a school board in Mercer County to “solemnize” its meetings with a prayer or similar speech.

More recently, Wenger has focused on school boards closer to home. In 2019, he provided pro bono counsel to Eastern Lancaster County School District to develop a policy that would limit transgender students’ access to the bathroom that corresponded with their gender identity.

That same year, he helped two students sue Mechanicsburg Area High School after it didn’t allow them to hand out Bibles during lunch.

In January, he helped Central Bucks School District establish a policy banning specific books, again providing his services for free.

And in March, Wenger met with Warwick School District board member Jim Koelsch at a time when a group of parents was pressuring the school to advocate for “a Christian worldview” in school and remove access to several books examining race and gender issues.

Ties to designated hate groups

Alliance Defending Freedom has been designated as an anti-LGBTQ+ hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, an Alabama-based civil rights advocacy group. Wenger declined to talk about his relationship with the organization.

“So the SPLC, for their part, will call groups hate groups simply because they either disagree with them on issues or they’re involved in litigation opposite their viewpoint,” Wenger said. “And I think in a free society, we shouldn’t grab language like ‘hate group’ and attach it to differences of opinion.”

Much of his recent work was done pro bono for the Independence Law Center, the legal arm of the nonprofit Pennsylvania Family Institute, where Wenger serves as COO and chief counsel.

The institute aims “for Pennsylvania to be a place where God is honored, religious freedom flourishes, families thrive, and life is cherished,” its website states.

The conservative Family Research Council, based in Virginia, lists the PA Family Institute among its “State Family Policy Councils.” Like the Alliance Defending Freedom, the Family Research Council is designated as an anti-LGBTQ+ hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

“The intention is to dehumanize LGBTQ people as the organization battles against LGBTQ rights,” the Southern Poverty Law Center states. The Family Research Council has opposed same-sex marriage and hate crime laws and “has also revived long-debunked pedophilia and grooming myths in its work against transgender rights, opposition to drag performances, and support for conversion therapy.”

The exact relationship between PA Family Institute and the Family Research Council is unclear. The Family Research Council recently secured federal approval to be classified as an “association of churches,” freeing it from providing much information about its finances.

Wenger said Independence Law Center and PA Family Institute are funded by “private donations” but declined to provide more details, including whether any funding comes from the Family Research Council.

“PA Family Institute is not nor has it ever been an affiliate of FRC,” he said. “As FRC’s own website states, ‘FPCs are independent entities with no corporate or financial relationship to each other or to Family Research Council.’ ”

