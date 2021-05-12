Three incumbents and two newcomers will be asking Democratic voters for their support in the party’s primary for Lancaster City Council.

Only four seats are up for election this year, so one of the candidates will get bumped in the primary. In November, the four Democratic nominees will face three Republican candidates who are unchallenged in the GOP primary.

It will be an uphill battle for the Republicans because Democrats have a 3-1 voter-registration dominance and all of the city’s current elected officials are Democrats, including the seven council members.

Among those competing for the four Democratic nominations in the primary are council President Ismail Smith-Wade-El and council members Faith Craig and Janet Diaz, who are all seeking reelection to second terms. The other candidates are student and retail worker Lochard Calixte and analyst David Cruz.

The Democratic Party has made only three endorsements — Smith-Wade-El, Craig and Calixte. It did not back Cruz or incumbent Diaz. It also did not endorse Diaz in last year’s primary for Pennsylvania’s 13th District seat in the state Senate, nor when she ran for City Council in 2018.

Despite the lack of party support, Diaz won nomination from the party’s voters in both of those races, ultimately winning the seat on council but losing last year’s state Senate race to incumbent Republican Sen. Scott Martin.

The four winners of the Democratic primary will face Republican candidates Dena M. Maounis, Ethan Brown and Elizabeth E. Elias in November.

In interviews earlier this year, the Democratic candidates focused on affordable housing, police reform and fixing the city’s budget gap as key issues in their campaigns. Here is what they identified as their top priorities. They are listed, from left, in ballot order.

- Faith Craig

Craig, 62, owns a salon in the central business district. Craig said her top priorities are improvement of community policing, diversity training, community/police engagement and affordable housing.

- Ismail Smith-Wade-El

Smith-Wade-El, 31, is a specialist for LancCoMyHome, the Lancaster County Homelessness Coalition. He cited housing, public safety and economic justice as his top priorities.

- Janet Diaz

Diaz, 54, is a stroke registrar medical analyst. She said her top priorities are fiscal responsibility, public safety and trust, and economic development.

- Lochard Calixte

Calixte, 49, is a student who works in retail. He cited affordable housing, public safety (policing) and government access as his top priorities.

- David Cruz

Cruz, 39, works as an analyst. He said his top priorities are thriving neighborhoods, responsive and reliable public services, and equitable economic development.