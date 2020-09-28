President Donald J. Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are debating for the first time in the 2020 presidential race.

Vice President Mike Pence will be in Lititz during the debate for a live watch party.

The debate is set to start at 9 p.m. Tuesday in Ohio.

Here's what you need to know.

How can I watch?

The debate will broadcast via several media outlets, including NBC, ABC, FOX, C-SPAN and CBS, as well as cable news outlets like CNN, Fox News and MSNBC.

Networks that own streaming platforms will also show the debates live on those platforms, so those without cable can also watch, according to media outlets.

Other news outlets like the New York Times and the Washington Post have vowed to livestream the event on their websites.

The debate is slotted to run for 90 minutes without commercial breaks.

Who will moderate?

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace will be moderating the debate. The Associated Press described Wallace as "a straight shooter with a reputation for independence."

Wallace has received praise from several journalists and previous coworkers, commending his ability to ask the tough questions to anyone on the political spectrum, according to the LA Times.

Though there are rumors about Wallace fact-checking the candidates during the debate, he has said that that would extend beyond what he's supposed to do as a moderator, according to the New York Times.

Which topics will be covered?

Wallace selected the following topics, according to the Commission on Presidential Debates:

- The Trump and Biden Records

- The Supreme Court

- COVID-19

- The Economy

- Race and Violence in our Cities

- The Integrity of the Election

Trump and Biden will have 15 minutes total to discuss each topic.

When are the next debates?

- Oct. 7: Vice President Mike Pence will debate with Senator Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) in Utah. USA Today's Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page will moderate.

- Oct. 15: Trump and Biden will debate each other in Florida. The debate will appeal to undecided voters and will be hosted by Steve Skully, the political editor at C-SPAN.

- Oct. 22: Trump and Biden will debate in Tennessee and will be hosted by Kristen Welker, NBC News White House correspondent and co-anchor of “Weekend Today.”