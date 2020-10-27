UPDATE: To read more about Melania Trump's visit, which included a stop in Lancaster County, click here.

First Lady Melania Trump campaigned on behalf of her husband, President Donald Trump, just one day after he hosted three Pennsylvania rallies -- including one in Manheim Township.

First Lady Trump was in Atglen, Chester County to speak with residents in hopes to energize current voters and sway undecided voters.

Watch the livestream below.

First Lady Trump's visit is one of many recent stops to south central Pennsylvania from Trump's reelection campaign.

- President Trump stopped at three Pennsylvania locations Monday afternoon: Allentown, Manheim Township and Martinsburg.

- Second Lady Karen Pence campaigned in Mount Joy last week.

- Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence held a debate watch party in Lititz at the end of Sept.