After weeks of legal fights and as Republican elected officials continue to cast doubt on the legitimacy of President-Elect Joe Biden's victory, Pennsylvania’s 20 presidential electors cast their votes for the Democratic ticket at a formal ceremony on Monday in Harrisburg.

The gathering, usually held in the chamber of the state House of Representatives, was moved to the Forum Auditorium and attendance was limited so the electors and the handful of state officials and staff could maintain adequate social distance. Attendees were issued blue face masks marking the 59th meeting of the Electoral College and decorated with Pennsylvania’s seal.

In a long overdue first, a woman was named president of the Electoral College -- 100 years after the 19th Amendment to the Constitution gave women the right to vote in all elections.

That woman was Nancy Mills, the chair of the state Democratic Party and a resident of Allegheny County. In her remarks, she made a nod to Pennsylvania’s decisive role in the election as the last battleground state called for Biden, putting him well over the 270 electoral vote threshold.

“We are the state that returned dignity and honor to the United States of America," she said.

State Sen. Sharif Street, of Philadelphia, was named vice president of the college. He cited Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech in his remarks, declaring that the electors were there on behalf of all Pennsylvanians to “cash a check” in support of America’s founding principles.

“In the eyes of so many young women, there’s a greater promise in America,” Street said. “In the eyes of so many Black children and Asian children, this country has become just a little more fair.”

Janet Diaz, a Lancaster city councilmember and former state Senate candidate, was the only elector from Lancaster County. She was tasked by the Electoral College to oversee the delivery of several of the documents certifying the election to Pennsylvania and federal officials.

“My brain sometimes goes back to when I was in school and I was studying history, like the Declaration of Independence. That nostalgic feeling, that’s where my mind drifted to,” Diaz said. “I know Joe Biden is the president, but voting for the first woman vice president was overwhelming for me. Finally women can be represented.”

Republican efforts continue

Elsewhere in Harrisburg, the 20 electors pledged to President Donald Trump met in private to cast a “conditional vote” for the GOP ticket, despite Biden winning the state by more than 80,000 votes.

Bernie Comfort, the Trump campaign’s Pennsylvania director, said the Trump campaign requested that the GOP electors meet on the chance that any ongoing legal challenges succeed in reversing the state’s popular vote in favor of the president. Georgia’s Republican electors took a similar step Monday.

Just in: Pennsylvania's Republican electors also met in Harrisburg today "at the request of the Trump campaign" to cast conditional votes for Trump and Pence, pending legal challenges. More from a PAGOP press release below, and will be seeking more info on this. pic.twitter.com/xtctDd5ZmW — Gillian McGoldrick (@gill_mcgoldrick) December 14, 2020

Trump and his allies have had no success in getting state or federal courts to reverse the election outcomes. Most recently, the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday rejected a lawsuit by Texas and 17 other states that sought to invalidate the election results in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin and Michigan.

To date, the president and his supporters have produced no evidence of widespread fraud, even in places where multiple recounts were undertaken. Attorney General William Barr, the nation’s top law enforcement official, said there’s no evidence that the election was stolen from the president.

Trump’s last gasp effort will occur on Jan. 6, when the U.S. House and Senate meet in joint session to receive the electoral votes from the 50 states and the District of Columbia. More than 60 Pennsylvania Republican legislators, including five from Lancaster County, signed a letter to the state’s congressional delegation asking them to object to Pennsylvania’s electors on that day. U.S. Rep. Scott Perry (R., York) has already said he plans to dispute Pennsylvania’s results. If one senator joins him, the House and Senate would vote on whether the votes should be set aside, but Biden’s win will almost certainly be upheld by the Democratic House majority.

This Republican meeting was puzzling to Diaz, she said.

“It doesn’t count,” Diaz said. “I’m not trying to be facetious. We have the electoral vote, we had way above 270 electoral votes and what we expected. I guess they’re just doing it for symbolic reasons.”

Celebration

The ongoing effort by Republicans to change the election’s outcome was not mentioned during Monday’s event in Harrisburg, which saw the meeting of Pennsylvania’s Electoral College end with applause and a sigh of relief from the gathered electors.

“I hope you can see me smiling behind this mask,” Mills said after the vote.

Though COVID-19 required a scaled-back program, the handful of speakers spent their time celebrating the future of American democracy, the historic achievement of America’s first African-American and Asian-American woman vice president, and the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment.

Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, the target of election night calls for her resignation from Republicans and the subject of multiple lawsuits by Trump and his supporters, alluded to the unprecedented and divisive election year, quoting James Madison: “The happy union of these states is a wonder, their Constitution a miracle, their example the hope of liberty throughout the world.”

“Our constitution has proven to be remarkably… resilient and indeed, the hope of liberty throughout the world,” she said.