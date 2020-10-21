This week, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will take part in the second and final presidential debate before Election Day.

In a typical election year, there are three presidential debates and one vice presidential debate, but the second presidential debate was canceled due to the recent timing of President Trump testing positive for COVID-19.

The last presidential debate will be held Thursday, Oct. 22 in Nashville. Here's what to know.

How can I watch the debate?

The debate will be held from 9 to 10:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted by most major news companies, including ABC, NBC, MSNBC, CNN, Fox News and C-SPAN.

Several online news outlets will also livestream the event, like NPR, the Washington Post and the New York Times.

Those without cable will be able to watch the debate through streaming platforms on smart TVs.

Who will moderate?

NBC journalist Kristen Welker will moderate the Oct. 22 debate.

Welker, a Philadelphia native, has been a reporter since 2005, making her way to NBC in 2010 as a general news and election reporter. She has been covering the White House since 2011, according to NBC.

Welker extensively covered the Clinton-Trump presidential race and continued to cover Trump into his presidency, according to NBC.

In January, Welker became an anchor for "Weekend TODAY," a move that President Trump said was a "very wise decision."

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Which topics will be covered?

Moderator Welker selected the following topics, according to the Commission on Presidential Debates:

- Fighting COVID-19

- American families

- Race in America

- Climate change

- National security

- Leadership

What changes were made from the first debate?

The Commission of Presidential Debates have set up protocols for muting the microphones for both President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, allowing each candidate to speak uninterrupted.

Read more about the commission's decision below.