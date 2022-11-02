UNIVERSITY PARK — Lt. Gov. John Fetterman joined state Attorney General Josh Shapiro on the lawn in front of Penn State University’s Old Main building Wednesday night to pitch their respective Democratic candidacies to a crowd of about 200, mostly students.

Elliot Copeland of the Penn State College Democrats, which sponsored the event, touted the college’s values of “leadership and service” as he introduced Fetterman, a candidate for the U.S. Senate, and Shapiro, who is running for governor.

The candidates did their best to connect on the students’ level, with both taking shots at Fetterman opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz for recently drinking red wine while tailgating with Penn State football fans.

“I can’t think of anything that says, ‘That’s a really regular Pennsylvanian,’ more than sipping on red wine while tailgating,” said Fetterman, whose campaign consistently tries to portray Oz as out of touch with state residents.

Fetterman, who suffered a stroke four days before the May primary, spoke of the difficulties of his recovery as emblematic of the ongoing struggles of many in the state.

“I got knocked down, and I got back up, and that’s what this campaign is all about,” he said. “Everyone that ever got knocked down in Pennsylvania ... had to get back up. Every forgotten community all across Pennsylvania that got knocked down has to be built back up.”

He criticized Oz for “scamming” and “lying.”

Shapiro, who has three school-age sons and a daughter in college, did his best to connect with the students as a parent. He spoke of the concerns he and his wife, Lori, have for their children.

“We worry about their future. We worry about their safety. We worry that we brought them into this world during a time where — maybe, just maybe — they have fewer opportunities than the world we were blessed to be brought into 49 years ago.”

He vowed to create new opportunities for the residents of Pennsylvania if elected governor.

Jaden Weed, a junior engineering science major, was among the students picking up what the candidates were putting down.

“We’re trying to turn PA blue, and keep it blue,” Weed said.