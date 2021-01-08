Early Thursday morning, hours after law enforcement cleared the U.S. Capitol Building of thousands of rioters who had invaded it twelve hours earlier, Congress returned to the business they had been forced to set aside -- certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory by counting the Electoral College results.

After midnight, Pennsylvania’s electoral votes were disputed by eight of the nine GOP House members from the commonwealth, joined by scores of others from around the country. Their objection forced the House to debate the matter for two hours.

Lancaster County’s congressman, Lloyd Smucker of West Lampeter, participated in the debate, delivering a short speech around 1 a.m. in which he outlined his reasons for seeking to disenfranchise millions of Pennsylvania voters.

The full text of his speech is transcribed below. LNP | LancasterOnline fact checked the key assertions Smucker made, which you can find below the speech text.

Delivered in the early morning hours of Jan. 7 on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives:

Thank you Madam Speaker, I’d like to start by making two basic points. No. 1, individual states who administer elections must ensure that they’re conducted fairly, uniformly and in accordance with the law. And No. 2, every American wants to be, and deserves to be confident that our elections are secure and that all eligible legal votes are counted accurately and in a transparent manner.

I’ll say this, in my district in Lancaster and York counties I think that occurred. I’m very proud of my county election officials who upheld the Pennsylvania constitution and followed the letter of the law.

But unfortunately, that sentiment is not shared across the commonwealth. And today my objection is not about voter fraud, (1) it is grounded in unconstitutional measures taken by bureaucrats and partisan justices in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania that have unlawfully changed how this election was carried out.

Fact Check #1 This is the main argument Republican lawmakers at the state and federal levels have used to justify their objection to counting Pennsylvania's electoral votes. They say guidance by state Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar and interpretations of the new election law by the “activist” state Supreme Court for leading to confusion among voters and local elections officials, and to county-by-county inconsistencies in how election rules were applied.

(2) This potentially changed the outcome and certainly caused millions of our state’s voters to question the election results.

Fact Check #2 There is no evidence that the election outcome in Pennsylvania would have been different. Many of the voters who are questioning the results are citing President Donald Trump’s baseless claims that there was widespread voter fraud. These unfounded claims were furthered by Pennsylvania state lawmakers like Smucker, who signed onto legal challenges seeking to overturn the state’s election results in favor of Trump. While Smucker doesn’t mention fraud himself, it is a fact that Trump and his supporters have alleged that fraud allowed Biden to win the state. Of note, however, is the fact that the president’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, told a federal judge in Williamsport that the campaign was not making a fraud claim in seeking to overturn Pennsylvania’s results.

Other speakers have outlined this issue. In brief, Pennsylvania’s state Legislature in 2019 passed a bipartisan election law reform bill, and then (3) the partisan Pennsylvania Supreme Court took it upon themselves to rewrite that law just seven weeks before the election.

Fact Check #3 Act 77 of 2019 was passed with bipartisan support, including nearly every Republican legislator. The law created a no-excuse right to a mail-in ballot for all voters, an option that became very popular after COVID-19 emerged. Over the summer, the U.S. Postal Service warned that it might not be able to deliver the expected volume of mail-in ballots by the election night deadline. That prompted the state Democratic Party and liberal advocacy group Pennsylvania Alliance for Retired Americans to seek an extension for the state to accept mail ballots. In August, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled any ballot postmarked before 8 p.m. on Election Day and received within a three day "grace period" should be accepted, a step aimed at giving the Postal Service an additional three days to deliver properly postmarked ballots. This ruling was later upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court, which declined to hear a lawsuit challenging the rule. Boockvar advised counties to set aside any ballots received after 8 p.m. on Election Day, pending the possibility that the U.S. Supreme Court could overturn the state Supreme Court’s ruling and throw out these ballots. Across Pennsylvania, approximately 10,000 ballots were received after the election night deadline. Given that Biden won the state by more than 80,000 votes, these ballots would not have changed the outcome.

(4) They unlawfully legislated from the bench and made substantive changes to the law, including allowing for unsecure drop boxes, and ordering that ballots received after the election be counted, among other things.

Fact Check #4 Pennsylvania election officials told counties they could deploy additional drop boxes, as interest in mail-in voting increased due to the coronavirus pandemic. The boxes were first used in some counties for the June 3 primary and were not challenged by Republicans at the time. In October, a Trump-appointed federal judge in western Pennsylvania ruled the president’s campaign did not present sufficient evidence showing there “certainly” would be fraud if these drop boxes were used for the general election. Lancaster County had one drop box location, but the objections made by Republicans involved satellite drop boxes used by some larger counties, including Philadelphia.

The Pennsylvania secretary of state went even further. Her (5) unilateral, unconstitutional changes resulted in counties treating ballots differently so that some voters had the opportunity to change mail-in ballots to correct insufficiencies, while in other counties, their ballots simply were not counted.

Fact Check #5 In response to a state Supreme Court ruling that required all mail ballots without a security envelope be thrown out, Boockvar’s office offered guidance the night before the election that counties should alert party officials of invalid ballots. This would give parties a chance to contact the voters who cast them and give them the chance to fix, or “cure,” the ballots. The election law does not mention any recourse for voters who make an error on a mail ballot, but it also does not prevent it. The law prevents anyone from sharing the results of the election until polls close, and Republicans said the ballot curing process effectively violates that prohibition. Legal challenges by Republicans to discard the cured ballots failed. Few counties followed the curing guidance, given that it was issued so close to Election Day. Lancaster County did not work with parties to facilitate fixes to improperly cast ballots.

As members of Congress, we serve as a voice for our constituents. (6) This is the one time I have a voice in this process, and I cannot simply look away when tens of thousands of my constituents have real and legitimate concerns about how this election was conducted in Pennsylvania.

Fact Check #6 Smucker has signed his name onto at least one legal brief seeking to overturn Pennsylvania's election. But the U.S. law governing how Congress receives the states’ electoral votes does provide a path for lawmakers to object. At least one senator and one representative must file the objection in writing. The objection to Pennsylvania’s electoral votes was endorsed by numerous Republican representatives, along with one GOP senator, Josh Hawley of Missouri.

In fact, I think inadequate response to those concerns by Pennsylvania officials is one of the major problems. (7) Simple measures like audits should be routine and random and supported by both parties, and I believe they are critical in restoring faith in Pennsylvania’s elections moving forward.

Fact Check #7 Election audits are already required by state law. At least 64 counties began auditing the November election last month. As an additional check, counties are also using a risk-limiting audit, which several counties began piloting in November 2019. Risk-limiting audits provide statistical assurance that the election results were accurate by choosing ballots using an equation, Spotlight PA reported last month. These audits are considered to be more accurate than a traditional audit. The audits of the presidential election will be completed by Jan. 22.

(8) The bottom line for my constituents is that Pennsylvania's officials at all levels failed to conduct a uniform and legal election, and for that reason, they inappropriately and unlawfully certified the state’s electors. With that, Madam Speaker, I would like to yield the balance of my time to my colleague from Pennsylvania, Mr. Kelly.

Fact Check #8 There is no evidence that the election was conducted illegally, according to rulings made in response to dozens of legal challenges by the Trump campaign. If the election was improperly executed by the state, every race on the ballot would have been affected. Instead, Smucker and his allies contested only the outcome of the presidential race in Pennsylvania, not the results that saw all nine Republican congressmen reelected. During the early Thursday morning debate over Pennsylvania’s electoral votes, Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D-Chester County, noted the contradiction. “... just this week, they joined me on the House floor to be sworn into this hallowed body, and they trusted that the votes cast in their favor were legitimate. And they’re right. If those votes count, so too must the votes for President-elect Biden.”