Mehmet Oz’s campaign referenced an infamous Lancaster murder case in its latest “Inmates for Fetterman” series of attacks on Oz’s Democratic opponent in this year’s much-watched U.S. Senate race.

An email blast from the Oz campaign on Friday said, “Inmates for Fetterman know they have John Fetterman to thank for advocating for the release of one-third of Pennsylvania’s inmate population, defunding the police, decriminalizing drugs like heroin and fentanyl, and less sentences for murder convictions.”

Among the seven cases highlighted in the email is that of a Lancaster County man whom Fetterman recommended for a commutation. As lieutenant governor, Fetterman is chair of the state Board of Pardons, one of his few official duties.

“George Burkhardt robbed, tied up, beat and left Mary and Horace Swarr — both in their 80’s — to die of starvation in their Lancaster home. It took 10 years to find Burkhart, but only a few years for John Fetterman to vote to release him,” the Oz email said.

But that’s an inaccurate description of Burkhardt’s role in the crime.

Burkhardt, 82, was the driver in the September 1979 botched robbery of the Swarr siblings in their West Walnut Street home.

The siblings died of starvation when no one came to their aid after they were left tied and gagged for a week — because of a mistaken address.

At his trial, Burkhardt denied knowing his companions had planned a robbery when he drove them to Lancaster.

He and two other men were ordered to serve life in prison; a fourth man, Robert O'Neill, cooperated with police, plead guilty to third-degree murder and was sentenced to eight to 20 years.

O'Neil and Dale Healy were the only ones inside the Swarrs' home. They bound and gagged the siblings, then ransacked the house. O'Neill then called police and read them the house number that the robbery's mastermind, John Askew, had apparently written down incorrectly, according to LNP|LancasterOnline archives.

Burkhardt unsuccessfully tried to appeal his sentence at least seven times.

Gov. Tom Wolf commuted Burkhardt’s sentence in February and he was released March 23. He is on lifetime parole and living in Maryland, according to Pennsylvania Parole Board records.

Oz is the Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Pat Toomey at the end of his term in January. Both parties see Pennsylvania as a must-win state as they fight for control of an evenly divided Senate. A one-seat pick-up by Republicans in the fall election would give them control of the chamber starting next year.