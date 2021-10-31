With more than $90,000 flooding into Manheim Township’s board of commissioners’ race, there have been many claims from both Republicans and Democrats appearing on campaign mailings arriving at township mailboxes almost every day.

LNP | LancasterOnline sought to evaluate the accuracy of some of the statements and characterizations spread by the campaigns on these mailings and on social media as Tuesday municipal election approaches.

Claim: A political action committee run by Republican candidate John Bear is funded by developers

Rating: Partly true, but misleading

GOP candidate Bear chairs the Building a Stronger Pennsylvania political action committee, which Democrats have consistently tried to tie to developers. The PAC was started by former Republican state Rep. Katie True and county GOP committeeman John Leaman. Bear now runs the PAC, in addition to his job as a consultant for Harrisburg-based firm Stevens & Lee.

Since its formation in 2015, the PAC has received funds from some developers, though not exclusively. For example, so far in 2021, only one individual who owns a property management company has contributed $1,000 to the PAC. The rest of the $81,300 the PAC raised came from Lancaster County politicians, health care and business PACs, or individuals whose primary jobs are in health or consulting industries.

In 2020, however, the PAC raised and spent more than $330,000 on the 2020 presidential election to support state House and Senate races. In that election, a number of developers contributed to the PAC. Among them was Dale High of the High Companies, which include construction interests, who contributed $25,000. But the PAC also received a number of other contributions from individuals with — and without — interests in development.

People from a variety of industries and professions have contributed this year. They include Temple University Vice President for International Affairs Hai-Lung Dai, who contributed $5,000 to the PAC, according to the latest campaign finance filings.

Prior to the 2021 election, the PAC exclusively funded state-level candidates. Bear has used the PAC to fund the GOP slate’s campaign for the Manheim Township board of commissioners, investing more than $50,000 of its dollars over the course of 2021. In addition, Bear contributed more than $20,000 of his own money to the campaign.

The PAC’s name -- Building a Stronger Pennsylvania -- is being mistaken as a pro-development PAC, Bear said, due to the word “building” in the name. The PAC was created by True and Leaman, Bear said, to support Lancaster County’s Republican lawmakers in achieving leadership positions -- which House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Peach Bottom, and Senate Secretary Sen. Ryan Aument, R-West Hempfield Township, both achieved in recent years.

Bear, however, is a member of the state and county builders’ associations, which more strongly links his interests to those of developers. His board term will expire at the end of this year, he said.

Bear said that, as a township commissioner, he would recuse himself from “anything that could be perceived as a conflict.”

Claim: The Democrat-led board approved three new developments since it took over power in 2019.

Rating: Mostly true

Republicans have pointed to three developments that received final approval in 2020 and 2021 as “proof” that the Democratic commissioners do not value the township’s remaining green space.

The three developments in question are: The Parkside development of 134 single-family homes, the Stoner Farm development for 136 homes, and the Brooklawn development for 46 single-family homes. All three did receive final approval from the Democratic-controlled board in the last two years. But these developments had initially been approved by the previous Republican board, meaning they had been in progress prior to 2020.

Tom O’Brien, the township commissioners’ president and Democratic candidate, said commissioners had to grant the developments final approval under the township’s current zoning laws, or the township would open itself up to legal action.

“(The Stoner Farm development) was one of the votes I detested making, but I made it for the right reason,” O’Brien said. I didn’t want the township to be involved in lawsuits that would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, though I didn’t want to see pristine farmland ruined.”

Claim: Republicans wasted taxpayer money on a multi-year contract to provide police services to Lancaster Township to provide

Rating: Mostly true

Manheim Township’s police department patrols Lancaster Township as part of an agreement the two municipalities made in 2009, under Republican leadership. That contract was renewed for a 10-year agreement in 2013, and will run through 2023.

O’Brien and other Democrats have alleged the township is set to lose $850,000 on the contract this year as policing costs continue to rise, and that losses will total $5 million by the end of 2023. O’Brien has been negotiating with Lancaster Township to recoup some of the funds and amend the contract so the township no longer loses money on it.

Donna DiMeo, a Republican candidate who has been on the board for eight years, said she believes the estimated losses are much higher than reality. She noted that the township would still need to pay for its own station and vehicles if it didn’t have the contract with Lancaster Township.

“Some of the costs they’re saying are in it are our costs that we would’ve had whether we would’ve had Lancaster Township or not,” she said. “You can’t say they should pay for our building, we would have had to pay for that no matter what.”

DiMeo, however, conceded that the contract needed to be changed to stop the township from overspending on police coverage.

Claim: A “record” number of Manheim Township government employees have resigned in the last two years

Rating: Mostly true

At the start of 2020, one of the first things the newly-in-power Democrats did was replace the longtime township manager. In the last two years, several other employees have either retired or quit. Most recently, the township’s fire chief said he would be leaving his post for a job in the private sector.

Republicans have pointed to this staff turnover as a sign of “dysfunction” in the Democrats’ leadership.

The turnover, however, is in part due to an aging staff, as well as the impact of national employee shortages, O’Brien said.

“The reality is, we aren’t any different than anybody else,” O’Brien said. “Generally, municipal government salaries are on the lower side, and we have to be competitive.”

As of Friday, there were 13 jobs openings available, according to the township’s website. The openings mostly consist of hourly wage jobs, like an Overlook skatepark staff position or basketball scorekeeper. There were three salaried jobs posted for positions such as the fire chief or assistant library director.