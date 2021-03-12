Republican voters in Pennsylvania are divided on how they feel about former President Donald Trump, according to a Franklin & Marshall College Poll released Thursday.

Two-in-five registered Republicans identify themselves as being more loyal to Trump than the party itself, while a similar proportion self-identified as traditional Republicans, according to the poll. This result illustrates Trump’s hold on the party is not as immovable as GOP insiders and observers once thought.

For the poll, respondents were asked which party they align themselves most with -- regardless of their actual registration. Those who said they are Republicans or lean Republican were then asked whether they align themselves more with Trump and his brand of conservatism, or with a more traditional brand of Republican politics.

Forty-two percent identified themselves as Trump Republicans, 38% as traditional Republicans and another 21% did not know or identified as something else, according to the poll.

“There’s a real tension within the party and in Pennsylvania,” said Berwood Yost, the executive director of the poll. “It’s generally more divided among the voters than it is among some of the elected officials who are much more strongly inclined toward the Trump faction.”

Patty Heim, who lives in East Hempfield and participated in the poll, is one of these people who view themselves as a traditional Republican.

“He’s way too radical for me,” Heim said of Trump. “Democrats do a lot of wonderful social reforms but sometimes they go too far. Republicans tend to know how to run businesses. In the end, I tend to believe they’re all crooks.”

Still, 87% of Republican respondents to the poll said they believed the Trump presidency was good for the country. Among all respondents, 43% said they had a “strongly favorable” or “somewhat favorable” opinion of Trump.

Trump’s efforts to reverse the election outcome in the Electoral College was disapproved of by a majority of Pennsylvania voters. Respondents were specifically asked whether they supported or opposed the decision by eight Pennsylvania Republican House members -- including Lancaster’s U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker -- to vote to overturn the state’s electoral votes when Congress met to certify the election results on Jan. 6.

Sixty percent of total respondents said they opposed the lawmakers’ votes. Of the registered Republicans who said they disapproved, most self-identified as traditional Republicans (though 39% of Trump Republicans still disapproved of the lawmakers’ votes, Yost said).

“That [vote] is part of the Trump legacy,” Yost added. “Trump’s legacy is complicated, even among Republicans, and it’s not unanimous.“

Feelings about the former president also influenced respondents’ willingness to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. About 53% of respondents who identified as part of the Trump-wing of the Republican Party said they would definitely not get the vaccine, while only 19% of traditional Republicans said the same.

“Having this party divide about getting the vaccine is really a problem, and it really is a problem among those who put themselves in President Trump’s grouping with the party,” Yost said. “I can’t help but think if the former president would say something positive -- he himself received the vaccine -- that maybe he could encourage some of these people to do the same thing.”

The Franklin & Marshall Poll surveyed 269 Democrats, 236 Republicans, and 83 independents during the week of March 1-7. The survey has a 5.5% margin of error.

About one-third of Pennsylvania’s registered Democrats identify as part of the progressive wing of the party, while the other parts define themselves to be more moderate.

The divides within the two parties illuminated by the poll will play out in unpredictable ways over time, Yost said.

“Traditional politics is about organizing the parties in ways that can attract voters to your coalition. We’re always going to have factions within parties. I think in the long-term, the question is: are they able to retain their partisans, despite the differences among them? Or will some of them split off?”

Republicans are particularly struggling to capture the white, college-educated vote in Philadelphia’s suburbs, Yost said, while Democrats continue to lose their rural, working class voters to the Republican party.

In October 2020, Trump received higher job performance ratings than ratings for his COVID-19 response. President Joe Biden is now experiencing the opposite, with a higher COVID-19 management rating than his job performance rating in the state (52% of Pennsylvanians have “strongly favorable” or “somewhat favorable” feelings toward Biden).

“His reason this number goes up is there’s an increase in valuations about how he’s doing [on COVID-19],” Yost added. “That’s the real big difference. The numbers among democrats are the same, they like him no matter what. That goes up among Republicans when you’re talking about coronavirus. When you’re judging on one thing rather than his overall approval rating, he gets more credit from those who are not in his party.”

Second to COVID-19, 27% of Pennsylvanians say “government, politicians” is the most important problem facing the state. That percentage was 69% higher since the last F&M College poll in October 2020, and reached the highest level since September 2017.

Heim shares this pessimism, noting that government officials know very little about how to help the hospitality industry survive -- and as a bookkeeper, she’s most concerned about government waste.

“I count pennies,” she added.

Heim still holds hope that the future is on the upswing.

“I think things will be better. The vaccinations will make people feel safer,” she added.