Democrat John Fetterman holds a four-percentage point lead over Republican Mehmet Oz among likely voters, according to a statewide poll released today. But its findings for the U.S. Senate race may already be outdated, as the poll was conducted before the candidates exchanged blows Tuesday night in their only scheduled debate.

The Franklin & Marshall College Poll shows Oz, a retired heart surgeon and former TV personality, and Fetterman, the state’s lieutenant governor, within the almost seven percent margin of error, meaning either candidate could win on Nov. 8. The two were also within the margin of error in the F&M poll released on Sept. 22.

Berwood Yost, the poll’s director, said the survey, conducted Oct. 14 to 23, is accurate up to Tuesday night, and he acknowledged Oz could be ahead given Fetterman’s frequent struggles in the debate as a result of the stroke he suffered in May.

“It is,” Yost replied, when asked if it’s possible Fetterman may no longer be leading if a significant share of voters view his debate performance as disqualifying.

Overall, F&M surveyed 620 registered voters. Among that sample, Fetterman led Oz 45% to 40%, with the rest undecided or supporting a third-party candidate. The margin of error was 5.3 percent

But a smaller sample of 384 respondents were identified as likely voters who are “very interested” in the election and “certain” to vote. Among these likely voters, Fetterman led Oz 49% to 45%, with the higher margin of error (6.8%).

A recent CBS News poll and a Rasmussen poll, also conducted before Tuesday’s debate, showed Fetterman leading by two points.

Fetterman would only agree to one debate and it was the public’s first extended view of him since the stroke. He agreed to it provided that electronic captioning was visible on monitors to reflect moderators’ questions. On Tuesday night, Fetterman sometimes stumbled, botched phrases, and had long pauses before answering. He began the debate with “Goodnight everybody.”

It’s the economy

At stake is not only who fills the Senate seat being left open by Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Allentown, at the end of the year, but also whether Democrats continue to narrowly control the Senate.

That’s helped make the Fetterman-Oz contest the most expensive race in the nation -- the candidates alone each raising $50 million for their campaigns, with outside groups spending tens of millions more.

Keeping the Pennsylvania seat in GOP hands means Republicans only need to pick up one of several battleground seats held now by Democrats, such as Georgia, Nevada or New Hampshire, to gain control of the chamber.

The F&M poll points to factors that may be driving voters in the final weeks: 62% of respondents said the state’s direction is on the “wrong track,” and the economy and finances were cited by 28% of respondents as the number one issue facing Pennsylvanians. If voters who said gas prices and unemployment were the top issues of concern are added, economic concerns overall were cited by 34% of respondents. No other issue broke 20%.

“This poll continues to find that Pennsylvania’s registered voters are restive, with economic concerns remaining high and voters continuing to feel deeply frustrated and mostly dissatisfied with President Biden’s performance, although his ratings are a bit higher now than they were a month ago,” the poll summary stated.

The Nov. 8 midterm election is one where the party out of power in Washington typically has an advantage. Historically, the party out of power has had significant gains in Congress and state offices. Polls nationally show Republicans leading on the generic congressional ballot, and several news outlets that rank races say the GOP is on track to retake the U.S. House and possibly the Senate.

Shapiro soaring in poll

In the governor’s race, the F&M poll continued to show the race as a blowout, with Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro leading GOP state Sen. Doug Mastriano among likely voters, 58% to 36%.

Among all registered voters, Shapiro’s lead stood at 54% to 32%.

Mastriano is a far right candidate and a leading purveyor of the unsubstantiated claim that the 2020 election was stolen from President Trump. Throughout the campaign this year, he’s been unable to raise the big sums needed to compete with Shaprio, and has made a practice of not talking to most news outlets in the state.

But as Republican voters “come home” in the final days of the race, Mastriano could see his numbers rise, especially if Oz remains strong at the top of the ticket.

Trump has endorsed Mastriano and Oz. Trump has endorsed Mastriano and Oz and campaigned with both last month in Wilkes-Barre. He’s scheduled to return for a Nov. 5 event in Latrobe, though it’s unclear if any GOP candidates will be in attendance.

Bumsted is Harrisburg bureau chief for The Caucus, LNP’s publication covering Pennsylvania government and politics.