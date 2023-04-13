Two-in-five registered Republicans in Pennsylvania say they support former President Donald Trump in the upcoming 2024 presidential primary, and if the next election were to feature a rematch between Trump and President Joe Biden, Trump again runs nearly even with the man who beat him two and a half years ago.

Those are two findings from the latest Franklin & Marshall College Poll, conducted from March 27 to April 7 and released today to the public.

A year ahead of the Pennsylvania primary, Trump narrowly leads Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis among Republican voters, enjoying 40% support to Desantis’ 34%. Former Vice President Mike Pence and former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley trail both men, with 6 and 4 percent, respectively. Trump and Haley have both entered the 2024 race for president, with DeSantis and Pence largely expected to run.

But Trump being the first pick of fewer than half of Republicans isn’t necessarily a sign that his support is waning, said Berwood Yost, director of F&M’s Center for Opinion Research and the Floyd Institute for Public Policy.

The indictment in New York and the other legal challenges facing the former president “haven’t disqualified him among voters,” Yost said. “At this point, he's still the person to beat in this primary. And it doesn't really matter, I think, how big that lead is. The point is that he's still, until someone proves otherwise, the leader.”

The poll asked Republicans who their second choice for president would be in the primary race. DeSantis was the second pick of 33% of respondents, while Trump was the second choice of 18% of GOP voters.

Pessimism

All 643 registered voters contacted for the poll (287 Democrats, 266 Republicans, and 90 independents) were asked about a hypothetical rematch between Biden and Trump. And like 2020, the results show a nearly evenly split electorate, with Biden holding a one-point lead over Trump, 36%-35%. Biden has all but officially declared he will run for re-election.

But the same question showed nearly a quarter of respondents (23%) said they’d prefer a different candidate altogether. And to Yost, that finding points to how voters responded to poll questions about specific issues, like the state of their personal finances and the direction the state overall is heading.

The poll found that nearly half of all respondents (46%) reported being “worse off” than a year ago, and a third (35%) expect they will be “worse off” personally a year from now.

Yost noted these generally downbeat views have been fairly stable over the last few years, which shows voters feel “stuck” right now.

“You can see there’s not great enthusiasm among the electorate for either of those guys (Trump or Biden), right? … No one’s really excited about most of the political choices they have,” Yost said.

On Biden, just 27% of Pennsylvania voters say he’s doing a “good” or “excellent” job, a number that’s below the ratings Barack Obama and Trump earned at this point in their first terms.

A fifth of respondents (19%) cited crime as their top concern, nearly twice what respondents reported in the last F&M poll in October. Crime, like the state of a person’s finances, comes down to “personal security,” Yost noted.

“There’s just not a lot of optimism,” he said. And with voters across party lines holding low opinions of politicians and government in general, he said, “There’s an opening for the right candidate” in the Republican primary next year and even the general election. “People aren’t terribly excited with their choices at the moment.”

Shapiro and Casey

So far, Gov. Josh Shapiro is getting good grades from voters, the poll found, with the newly sworn-in Democrat being rated as doing an “excellent” or “good” job by 43% of respondents – numbers not seen by a new governor since Ed Rendell took office in 2003.

“He's right in the ballpark to where Rendell was,” Yost said, noting the political climate in 2002 was very different. “So I would say in the current environment, that’s a pretty good number” for Shapiro.

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, who announced this week that he’ll seek a fourth term next year, earns much lower marks from voters, the poll found. Twenty-nine percent of respondents gave him a “good” or “excellent” rating, compared to 48% who said he was doing only a “fair” or “poor” job, and 22% who said they didn’t know.

But Yost said Casey had those sorts of numbers in the past when he ran for reelection.

“If you look at his first reelection campaign in March 2011, his numbers were about 29%. Exactly where they are now,” Yost noted. “Going into the 2018 midterms, he was a bit better positioned, but that was in part because he was in the opposition party to the president, which is always a good place to be in midterm. This time he’s going to be in the sitting president's party. And that’s where he was in 2012” when he won a second term.

To test Casey against two hypothetical challengers, the poll asked one-half of respondents who they’d favor if Casey runs against former hedge fund CEO Dave McCormick, while the other half was asked to pick between Casey and state Sen. Doug Mastriano.

Casey won both matchups, besting McCormick by 7 points (42%-35%) and Mastriano by 16 points (47%-31%).

F&M did not ask Republicans who they would favor in the Senate primary, but Yost said the fact that Trump remains the first pick of so many GOP voters probably means Mastriano would be leading a head-to-head matchup against McCormick today.

Yost agreed that hypothetical horse-race matchups of candidates a year or more before an election should be taken with a grain of salt.

“As with all polling questions, they tell us about something at the moment,” he said. “We have a long ways to go.”