Every Pennsylvania voter — including independents and third-party members — will be asked to consider four ballot questions on May 18. Two of them are about as noncontroversial as possible. The other two? A different story.

Below, Spotlight PA breaks down the basics of what they would do, who is in favor, and who is opposed.

Proposed Constitutional Amendment 1

Currently, only Pennsylvania’s governor can end a disaster declaration, like the one the state is currently under to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. State law gives the General Assembly the option to pass a resolution to terminate the declaration, though the state Supreme Court ruled last year the governor can still veto the resolution. The Legislature can overturn a governor’s veto with support from two-thirds of members.

This proposed constitutional amendment would allow a majority of lawmakers to terminate the declaration at any time, without the governor’s consent. What happens after that is a matter of some debate.

Who is in favor? This proposal, borne out of a contentious response to the Wolf administration’s approach to the pandemic, has been championed by the House and Senate Republican caucuses, with support from a few Democrats.

The Pennsylvania chapter of the conservative political group Americans for Prosperity has also launched a campaign to urge a “yes” vote on the question.

Who is opposed? Most Democrats including Gov. Tom Wolf, are urging Pennsylvanians to vote “no,” as is the grassroots Democratic group Turn PA Blue.

Proposed Constitutional Amendment 2

This question asks voters to amend the Pennsylvania Constitution to limit a disaster declaration to 21 days. It could only then be continued with the consent of the Legislature.

At the moment, a disaster declaration lasts 90 days and can be renewed as many times as deemed necessary by the governor. The measure would also prevent the governor from issuing a new disaster declaration based on the same or similar facts.

The same parties mentioned under Amendment 1 are lined up for and against this proposal.

Proposed Constitutional Amendment 3

This proposal would amend the Pennsylvania Constitution to enshrine discrimination protections to Pennsylvanians based on race and ethnicity.

It is supported by Democratic and Republican lawmakers.

“Discrimination based on race is cooked into the DNA of this nation and we must take action to explicitly prohibit racial and ethnic discrimination in Pennsylvania’s Constitution,” said Sen. Vincent Hughes, D-Philadelphia, the amendment’s sponsor.

Spotlight PA could not identify any opponents, though individuals affiliated with Free PA, a conservative group closely aligned with former President Donald Trump, is urging its members to vote no on the measure.

Statewide Referendum — Act 2020-91

This is a statewide referendum (as opposed to a constitutional amendment) that would allow municipal fire departments or companies with paid personnel, as well as EMS companies, to apply for a loan through an existing state-run program for volunteer companies. The money can be used to modernize or purchase equipment.

The measure passed the Legislature with unanimous support from Democrats and Republicans. The Pennsylvania Fire Emergency Services Institute is urging a “yes” vote, as is the Pennsylvania Career Fire Chiefs Association.

Spotlight PA could not identify any opponents, but some Free PA members are urging a no vote.

* Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media.