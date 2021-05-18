Republican voters in Manheim Township appeared to be choosing the party ticket as the best bet to retake control of the township’s board of commissioners.

With all precincts reporting the in-person vote, endorsed Republican candidates John Bear, Stacey Morgan Brubaker and Mary Jo Huyard held large leads over unendorsed challengers Anthony Marcavage and Michael Loeven for nominations for three four-year seats.

An estimated 2,300 to 3,500 mail-in ballots remained to be counted in the township as of press time.

A fourth endorsed Republican, incumbent Donna DiMeo, had no GOP opponent for a two-year seat and won the party’s nomination.

If they prevail in the primary, Bear, Morgan Brubaker and Huyard will square off in the fall against three endorsed Democrats — incumbents Tom O’Brien and Carol Gifford, and real estate investor Stella Sexton — who were unchallenged in their party’s primary.

DiMeo will likely face Democrat Denyse Kling for the two-year seat. Kling held a significant lead over her challenger, Ryan Dodson, in the in-person voting.

Democrats currently have a 4-1 majority on the board, and Republicans will have to win at least three of the four open seats to take back control, which they held for many years until 2019.

With all precincts reporting the in-person vote, and mail-in ballots still being tallied, the vote count in the Republican primary at deadline on Tuesday night was:

Morgan Brubaker: 3,254

Bear: 3,122

Huyard: 2,837

Loeven: 1,083

Marcavage: 964

The vote count in the Democratic primary for the two-year seat was:

Kling: 1,162

Dodson: 828

The township — the county’s largest municipality outside of Lancaster city — sat firmly in Republican control for many years. But demographic changes have led to increases in Democratic registration, and in 2019 the party took control of the five-member board.

Republicans still hold a voter-registration advantage — making up roughly 46% of the electorate to the Democrats’ 37%.

Democrats are hoping to overcome that disadvantage to win at least two of the seats and keep control of the board.

Growth a key issue

Development was a prime issue cited by candidates during the race. The township continues to grow, and the board of commissioners makes decisions on how to manage that growth.

Bear and Morgan Brubaker, two of the endorsed Republican candidates, said that ordinances that tie the township’s hands in managing growth need to be re-examined. Marcavage, an unendorsed Republican, said the township needs to ensure its growth doesn’t exceed its infrastructure.

Endorsed Democrat Kling, who is a member of the township’s planning commission, said she would prioritize sustainable growth in a way that preserves farmland and green space. Dodson, the unendorsed Democratic, said he would like to see the township put more of a focus on preserving green areas.

Candidates of both parties agree that the county should create its own health department. After the township commissioners passed a resolution in March calling for such a move, all the candidates in the township race came out in favor of the idea.

But that push did not extend far beyond the township, with most other municipalities in the county which considered the issue rejecting it.

What voters said

Voters in Manheim Township offered a mix of comments Tuesday.

Pat D’Elia, 65, a math teacher at Lancaster Catholic High School, said she voted for Marcavage and Loeven in Manheim Township Commissioners’ race, along with DiMeo and Morgan Brubaker. She said voted against the party’s endorsed candidates because she likes the prospect of new perspectives.

“I think some fresh blood would be appropriate at this time, and they’re fiscally conservative and seem to want to get the Republican party back to its roots where it needs to be,” D’Elia said.

Chris Laser and Jennifer Pownall, both Republicans, voted for the endorsed slate of Manheim Township commissioner candidates.

“There’s been enough research done with (the endorsed candidates) and there were some comments and some issues that I know weren’t 100% factual from other candidates that I’m not impressed with,” Laser said.

Rob Wolgemuth, 27, an independent political contractor who works on local Democratic campaigns, said that in the Manheim Township Commissioners’ race he voted for Ryan Dodson, the unendorsed candidate for the open two-year seat, over endorsed candidate Denise Kling.

“I’ve been sending texts for Ryan, so I kind of know him personally,” Wolgemuth said. “I love everything he has to say, he talks about protecting farm land, building new green spaces, bringing together a community that’s kind of been divided politically.”