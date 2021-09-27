More than 130 candidates are running for offices across Lancaster County in the Nov. 2 municipal elections. Countywide, there are nine contested school board races, nine township contests and eight borough council contests.

Every race is important and deserves careful attention from voters. Here are several key ones that LNP | LancasterOnline reporters are watching closely:

County row offices

For the first time in at least the past 20 years, Democrats are contesting each of the open county row office positions. Those three races are County Controller, Clerk of Courts and Recorder of Deeds.

For Clerk of Courts, the official who handles records for the criminal division of the courts, Republican Mary Anater will face Democrat Michelle Batt. Both are attorneys who have worked in Lancaster County and dealt directly with the Clerk of Courts Office.

The race comes at a time when President Judge David Ashworth says the office is in “crisis” due to low staffing, which he said threatens court operations.

Running to be County Controller, the county’s chief accountant, are Democrat Chris Hess and Republican Lisa Colon. A Democrat has not run for the position since 2001, when Betty Draper lost to Republican Dennis Stuckey.

Hess’ experience includes working as beverage director at The Pressroom in downtown Lancaster. Colon is an auditing and accounting assistant manager in the controller’s office.

In the Recorder of Deeds race, incumbent Republican Anne Hess is facing a challenger as she seeks a second term, Democrat Dominic Castaldi, a Mount Joy Borough Councilperson.

While Democrats grew their share of the county’s registered voters since 2001, Republicans still hold the advantage countywide and routinely sweep the county government races.

Republicans currently make up 51% of county voters to Democrats’ 32.5%, a change from the 2001 figures of 61.27% and 25.3%, respectively.

Elizabethtown School Board

There is a sharp contrast between the Democrats and Republicans running for school board in Elizabethtown.

On the Democratic side, there’s Kristy Moore, Jagger Gilleland and Sarah Zahn. They’ve said they’re focused on protecting neighborhood schools, as the current school board is considering closing two elementary schools, and promoting equity in the 3,800-student school district.

The Republicans – especially husband and wife Steve and Danielle Lindemuth and James Emery – have sparked controversy over their views on the 2020 election, COVID-19 and race-based education.

The Lindemuths have publicly expressed their view that fraud robbed President Donald Trump of reelection last year, a myth that has been debunked numerous times. They attended the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C., which preceded the violent insurrection at the Capitol building.

Both have also been critical of the use of race-related materials in their daughter’s high school English classroom, calling for the removal of some works written by Black authors or based on Black characters.

The Lindemuths and Emery have also been outspoken about their opposition to masks and vaccines – two strategies that have been proven to combat the spread of COVID-19. Lately, the three have been calling on parents to pull their children out of the school district and enroll them in a cyber charter school to protest the district’s adherence to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s order requiring masks in schools. Pulling kids out of the district, they note, will rob the district of some funding based on enrollment.

Lancaster mayor

Incumbent Mayor Danene Sorace faces the first test of her performance since taking office in 2018. Her first term saw a number of significant challenges, including an arson attempt at city hall by a disgruntled resident, civil rights protests, a global pandemic and city financial woes that threatened to send it into municipal bankruptcy.

Sorace also appointed a new police chief after pushing out his predecessor last year in the wake of the Sept. 13, 2020, police shooting of Ricardo Munoz. She said at the time that then-Chief Jarrad Berkihiser did not share her vision for the police bureau’s future. Berkihiser supporters said Sorace’s move was more about her disagreement with pro-Donald Trump social media posts made by Berkihiser’s wife.

For his replacement, Sorace tapped John Bey, a 25-year veteran of the Pennsylvania State Police and a chief master sergeant in the Air National Guard.

While the Republican Party is not putting up a challenger, independent candidate Willie Shell Sr. will be on the ballot. Shell is a small business owner and in the past ran unsuccessfully for city council. He says he’s running to ensure the economic development happens in neighborhoods that have been traditionally overlooked.

Democratic registration is strong in the city, and Shell will need to make a convincing argument to voters that he can do the job better if he is to overcome that advantage.

Lancaster city council

Lancaster city Republicans are hoping they can achieve representation on the council, as Democrats currently hold all seven seats.

Four council seats are on the ballot this year. Council President Ismail Smith-Wade-El and Councilmembers Faith Craig and Janet Diaz are seeking reelection.

One open seat is on the ballot after Pete Soto decided not to seek reelection. In the primary, Democrats nominated Lochard Calixte, a student who works in retail, for the position.

Republicans have three candidates: Dena M. Maounis, a business analyst; Elizabeth E. Elias, a real estate agent; and Ethan Brown, who works in the mortgage industry. They promise to bring conservative values to the city council and to focus on the city’s downtown homelessness problem.

The question is whether any of them can overcome strong Democratic voter registration advantages in the city.

Pequea Township

Three of the township’s five supervisor positions are on the ballot this year – two six-year terms and the final two years of a position opened up after Don Purdum, the former board chairman, abruptly resigned in February 2020.

In the past few years, the supervisors voted to downsize the township police force and rely on State Police coverage during certain portions of the week. This move was heavily criticized by residents and led to tensions among the supervisors, including two former supervisors who often escalated disagreements to screaming matches during public meetings.

Anthony Cazillo stepped into the board chairmanship in Feb. 2020, vowing to “Make Pequea Township Boring Again,” but after just one week he turned the gavel over to Harry Lehman, who was appointed by the board to fill a vacancy.

Cazillo, who served as vice chair, died unexpectedly in June, after which the county GOP appointed financial planner Michael Novak to run in his place for a full six-year term.

The race for Cazillo’s spot is interesting because it pits a candidate chosen by the GOP committee against Keith Haun, a longtime detractor of the board who organized a petition to support keeping the township’s full-time police department. He will appear on the ballot as a Democrat, after getting 10 write-in votes in the May primary. Haun is a registered Republican.

Haun has run unsuccessfully for the board in the past and doesn’t expect to win this year.

“[Current leaders] have a pretty strong hold on the township, unfortunately,” Haun said.