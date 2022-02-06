Audit the Vote PA, an organization founded in the wake of the 2020 election and committed to proving widespread voter fraud plagued the last presidential election in Pennsylvania, declared last week that its volunteers found “anomalies” in Lancaster County’s 2020 election results.

The group says it has the proof based on an in-person survey of a small number of Lancaster County voters. But it won’t provide the details to the officials in charge of running the county’s elections.

Toni Shuppe, a Beaver County resident and a founder of Audit the Vote PA, posted to the group’s social media channels on Telegram to say a door-to-door canvass of households in the county found “some anomaly” at 37% of them. The problems ranged from registration discrepancies to “phantom votes,” she said.

In a video posted to YouTube, Shuppe said the group’s findings show the last “election was meddled with, it wasn’t free and fair and needs” to be investigated. The 2020 results should be “decertified because what was certified as the official results clearly cannot be trusted after you see this data,” she said.

County officials say they’re willing to look at the group’s results.

Christa Miller, chief clerk of Lancaster County’s Board of Elections, said she was made aware of Audit the Vote PA’s claims on Tuesday by Commissioner Ray D’Agostino.

“If they are not willing to share their data, then I take it with a grain of salt,” Miller said, adding that it's impossible for the board to respond without knowing exactly what data brought the group’s members to their conclusions.

Shuppe did not respond to requests from LNP|LancasterOnline for copies of the survey results and data. Her description of how the survey was conducted included no details on which households were surveyed or even what part of the county Audit the Vote PA volunteers visited.

Background

Miller said she has not had contact with Shuppe or other members of Audit the Vote PA. But some Audit the Vote members did meet with Commissioner Josh Parsons in November.

“We just met with County Commissioner Josh Parsons and showed him all of the data we have from Lancaster County along with our canvassing results, which are all very concerning, and he has no interest in working with us to look into things further,” Shuppe posted to social media at the time. “He said the only way he would do anything about it is if we went back to all the houses that show anomalies and get affidavits from every single one of them.”

Parsons said he has not spoken with Audit the Vote PA members since that meeting, and has not received any affidavits or data from the group. He said he was shown a document during the November meeting with the group’s representatives, but he declined to go into details about what it showed.

“I have said to anybody who has specific allegations of election fraud, any crime, bring it into the district attorney’s office, or if you want to submit it to us we’ll get it to the district attorney’s office,” Parsons said Wednesday.

District Attorney Heather Adams said she was not aware of her office receiving any affidavits alleging voter fraud in Lancaster County.

She said her office received “two or three” calls after the 2020 presidential election about issues at the polls, such as signatures not matching, but to her knowledge nothing ever came as a result of those investigations.

No cases of crimes election fraud have ever been prosecuted in Lancaster County.

The Lancaster County Board of Elections released a statement last summer when similar claims from Audit the Vote PA purported to show problems with Lancaster County’s 2020 election results. The county dismissed some as unfounded, noting that changes in the voter rolls and large number of first-time voters in the 2020 election were par for the course. But the county also said it was impossible to respond to some allegations because the group would not explain what they were based on.

Audit the Vote PA’s unwillingness, so far, to share its findings fits with the secrecy the group brings to its operations.

When the Lancaster County door-to-door canvass was being organized last summer, volunteers were asked to sign a wide-ranging non-disclosure agreement that essentially forbade signers from sharing any information about the group. The NDA was sent to volunteers by Mike Miller, an Ephrata resident who is now preparing a primary challenge to state Sen. Ryan Aument, R-East Hempfield Township.

Miller declined to comment about the Lancaster County review when he was contacted in September.

Shuppe and Audit the Vote PA, meanwhile, have demanded that the Legislature hold a public hearing where their findings can be presented. When some state legislators asked to see the evidence collected by Shuppe’s group, she dismissed the requests as “unethical and unprofessional” and said the lawmakers had “no grounds to demand that information from me in order to validate our work.”

Parsons, like many Republican elected officials, said changes to Pennsylvania election law and former Secretary of State Kathy Bookvar’s last-minute instructions on mail-in ballots as the source for the kind of mistrust being voiced by Shuppe and her supporters.

Act 77, the 2019 law that created no-excuse mail-in voting and extended registration deadlines, among other changes, was poorly conceived, created an opening for ballot harvesting, and, later, was badly administered by Democrats in Harrisburg and around the state, Parsons and many other Republicans say.

“Because of all that, people have a distrust in the system that they never had under in person voting,” he said.