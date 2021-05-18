Voters in Lancaster County can go to the polls today to decide on significant changes to the Pennsylvania constitution, including 2 proposals to limit a governor's power during an emergency declaration, and another that would add language to prohibit discrimination based on race or ethnicity.

In the first hour and half, 50 people had cast their ballots (out of the roughly 1,500 registered at the precinct) at the Elizabethtown 4-D polling place

"Been a great day," judge of elections Mary Conrad said. "Been busy the whole time." She added that there was a steady trickle in the first hour and half so far.

In Manheim Township's 19th district, Judge of Elections Ava Bowers said that turnout has been “better than we expected it to be."

As of 3:40 p.m., 230 voters had cast their ballots, Bowers said.

Judge of Elections Barry Price, of Manheim Township's 10th district, also reported higher turnout than expected. There are 1,070 residents in the district.

“Went pretty fast today,” Ron Fink, on Manheim Township said after leaving the voting polls. “The most important parts are, are we getting the correct counts on the election?”

Chris Wagenseller, a judge of elections in Manheim Township's 18th district, said around 5:30 p.m. that the pace of the day had been slow, less than 200 voters. He added that there had been a lot of chatter about the ballot questions this year, and he’s being seeing a relatively high number of non-affiliated voters coming in just for that aspect of the election.

“There seems to be more interest in (the referendum questions,” he said. “I don’t know if they have (driven turn out), but people seem interested in them.”

Richard Eby, judge of elections for New Holland Borough's 3rd district, said 221 people had voted by 5:20 p.m., well in line with the 25% turnout they were anticipating out of the 850 voters in the district.

Eby said voters had come in sporadically throughout the day, at times filling the polling location inside Yoder’s Country Market and other times leaving the polling location empty.

New Holland Borough voter Kendra Fitz, 24, said she didn’t have any issues voting Tuesday.

“It was easy,” she said. “Really fast.”

Fitz declined to say who she supported in the borough’s council race, but did say she was motivated to go out and vote.

“I live in a very small town of backwards mentality and slow thinking, so I would like to enact change to help our town move forward,” she said.

As an independent, Jennifer Holmseth, 41, couldn’t cast a ballot in New Holland Borough's council race, but that didn’t stop her from coming out to vote.

“I try to vote in all of them,” she said.

In Lancaster city, Michelle Hines, 29, said she voted for the candidates recommended by the Lancaster Democratic Party, including Ismail Smith Wade-El and Lockhart Calixte, who she said impressed her in an interview with LNP.



Calixte also proved popular among Hines’ friends, who she said also planned on voting for the newcomer.



Hines said the most important issues facing Lancaster are a lack of affordable housing in the city and policing — things she hopes Calixte and the other Democratic candidates she voted for will address if elected.

Few issues were reported at polling places in Lancaster County on Election Day, however there were issues with more than half of Lancaster County's mail-in ballots, which could lead to a delay in results this evening.

Neighboring York County has run out of ballots in some precincts, according to media reports. There have not been any reports of this happening in Lancaster County, according to county commissioner Josh Parsons.

Here is what you need to know:

When are polls open?

Polls open this morning at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 8 p.m.

Where’s my polling place?

The Pennsylvania Department of State’s website has a polling place look up tool voters can use to find their assigned polling site. It’s at pavoterservices.pa.gov/Pages/PollingPlaceInfo.aspx.

Voters can also preview the races their ballot via the Lancaster County Elections Office website: vr.co.lancaster.pa.us/sampleballots/.

Do I have to wear a face mask?

Per the Department of State, a voter cannot be denied the right to vote for not wearing a mask. Workers at polling sites also are not required to wear a mask, but each voting location will have hand sanitizer and other protective materials available.

I’m an independent. Can I still vote in the primary?

All voters, regardless of party, are eligible to vote on the four ballot questions this election. In addition to the three constitutional amendments, voters will also decide whether paid fire and EMS departments should be allowed to access low-interest loans.

LNP | LancasterOnline has a voter's guide for both township and school board races which can be used to see if your municipality has a contested primary and who the candidates are.

When are mail-in ballots due?

For the 27,024 county voters who requested to vote by mail, ballots must be received by 8 p.m. tonight. Do not mail your ballot today, as it will not arrive in time.

Ballots can be dropped off at the drop box inside the Chestnut Street entrance of the County Government Building at 150 N. Queen St., Lancaster.

As of Monday afternoon, the county election's office received 17,367 completed mail ballots, said Christa Miller, the county Board of Election chief registrar.

I received a mail-in ballot but want to vote in person. What do I do?

Voters in this camp should bring their mail-in ballot and envelopes with them to their polling place to be turned over to election staff. The voter will then be allowed to vote in person.

I applied for a mail-in ballot but haven’t received it. What do I do?

Voters who applied to vote by mail but have not received one should visit the County Government Building to receive one in person, Miller said.

Additionally, voters who did not receive their ballot can cast a provisional ballot at their regular polling place. That vote will be counted after the county confirms the mail-in ballot was not cast.

Where can I find results?

LNP | LancasterOnline will be following the results this evening as they come in. Visit lancasteronline.com, or follow @CarterLNP or @gill_mcgoldrick on Twitter for live results.

Will the results be final tonight?

Unlikely. Final vote counts aren’t expected to be available until Wednesday or later, because opening and tabulating mail-in votes is a time-consuming process. The county has until next week to finish counting its election results, though the outcome of most races is expected to be clear by Thursday or Friday.

What if I have a problem trying to vote? If you have problems at your polling place, call the Lancaster County Elections Office at 717-299-8293. You also can stop by the Elections Office at 150 N. Queen St., Suite 117. If you’d like to report a voting problem to LNP | LancasterOnline, call politics reporter Gillian McGoldrick at 717-481-6029 or email news@lnpnews.com. If you’re on Twitter, tweet voting problems or issues using #Lancaster-Votes. Voters also can call the Pennsylvania Department of State’s hotline: 877-VOTESPA (877-868-3772).