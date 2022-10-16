With national polls showing Republicans with a strong chance of regaining a majority in Congress, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker is likely to see his influence over economic policy grow significantly when the next Congress is sworn in on Jan. 3.

That’s because Smucker, at the beginning of last year, secured a coveted spot on the House Ways and Means Committee, the oldest committee in Congress and one the most powerful. The panel crafts legislation on taxes, tariffs and other fiscal matters like the national debt.

Should the GOP gain back control of the House on Nov. 8, Smucker’s ability to write and steer legislation would grow exponentially.

In his current term, the Ronks native has used his seat on Ways and Means to rail against Democrats’ handling of the economy and blaming them for high inflation, which has stayed above 8% since March, a 40-year high. Smucker has early and often blamed a series of larging spending bills from Democrats and President Joe Biden for rising prices.

If the GOP takes the House back, Smucker said, he and other Republican Ways and Means members will look to halt any large spending bills brought by Democrats.

“All of these things are spending that contributed to inflation and we won’t repeat it if we’re in charge – and we’ll try to cut back on any spending that’s part of these bills,” said Smucker, who lives on Deerfield Drive in West Lampeter Township.

He also said he plans to seek the chairmanship of the House Budget Committee if the GOP wins a majority. That job would ensure Smucker has a big voice in setting spending priorities.

His Democratic challenger is former Eastern Lancaster County School District superintendent Bob Hollister, a former Republican who switched parties after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Hollister, who lives on Millcross Road in East Lampeter Township, said he was inspired to run for the 11th District House seat after Smucker voted less than 12 hours after the attack to object to Pennsylvania’s slate of electors, won by Biden in the statewide popular vote.

“When the current congressman voted against certifying the election – which was a perfectly legitimate election and we all know it and he knows it – that’s when I made the decision that I had to try and do something,” Hollister said.

Smucker did not join other House Republicans in challenging the results of other states like Arizona, and has characterized his challenge of Pennsylvania’s electors as a protest vote of sorts.

The candidates BOB HOLLISTER Party: Democrat Age: 56 Residence: East Lampeter Township Education: Lancaster Catholic High School; B.A. from Millersville University, M.A. from Villanova University, Ed.D. from Lehigh University. Occupation: Retired school superintendent Campaign website: hollisterforcongress.com REP. LLOYD SMUCKER Party: Republican Age: 58 Residence: West Lampeter Township Education: Attended Franklin & Marshall College and Lebanon Valley College but did not complete a degree. Occupation: Member of Congress; formerly a Pa. senator and drywall business owner. Campaign website: electsmucker.com

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court and Department of State issued rules and guidance to counties in 2020 regarding the state’s revamped election system. Some of them were optional, such as using dropboxes for mail-in ballots and contacting mail-in voters to give them a chance to correct clerical mistakes they made before voting closed. That inconsistency among counties violated the U.S. Constitution’s equal protection clause, Smucker said.

“If any court or any governor or any secretary of state can make decisions about the election without the legislature, that is a terrible precedent,” Smucker said. “So, the electors was one time when I could voice my objections.”

Middle-of-the-road

Hollister’s more centrist profile as a former Republican is a change from Smucker’s last two Democratic challengers. In 2018 and 2020, Democrats nominated Jess King and Sarah Hammond, respectively, both of whom looked to increase turnout and enthusiasm among progressives in the district. King lost by 18 percentage points in 2018, which otherwise was a strong year for Democrats in Pennsylvania and nationally. Two years later, Hammond lost by 26 percentage points.

Whether Hollister performs any better this year is an open question. The congressional redistricting maps approved in February left the 11th District largely unchanged. It remains solidly GOP, with 53% of voters registered Republicans. About 31% are Democrats, and just over 16% are independents or affiliated with third parties.

In non-competitive districts, when one party has a big advantage over the other, the specifics or quality of candidates in the general election matter less, according to Stephen Medvic, political science professor at Franklin & Marshall College.

“In districts like this one, as sad as it is to say, it doesn't matter so much who the candidate is, because partisanship overrides so much of it,” he said.

Hollister has to hope Medvic is wrong on that count. The former schools administrator said he thinks most Lancaster County voters are fairly centrist like him.

“I still have some of those old-party Republican values of being fiscally responsible and that kind of stuff, but at the same time being in public school for 30 years I have a real passion for social issues,” Hollister said. “So I think in many ways that's where Lancaster County folks are.”

The policy positions Hollister lays out on his campaign website seem to fit comfortably within the Democratic Party. He favors aborition rights, a government-run health insurance policy to compete with private insurers (often called a “public option”), raising the federal minimum wage and enacting gun control measures like universal background checks, which Democrats have championed over the last decade.

In recent years, Smucker has arguably become more partisan compared to his time as a Pennsylvania state senator. The incumbent has maintained his conservative positions on aborition and same-sex marriage, but also voted against Democratic proposals that were designed to garner at least some support from Republicans.

Smucker voted this year against the Democrats’ omnibus budget bill as well as a modest gun-control bill that was brought to a vote after the massacre in Uvalde, Texas. Last year, Smucker voted against an infrastructure spending bill, a measure that garnered some Republican votes, as well as the American Rescue Plan Act, which included $1,200 payments to taxpayers as part of an effort to spur the economy in the wake of the pandemic.

The Congressman said he favored a proposal to instead give people a $1,500 check upon returning to work.

The congressman also told LNP | LancasterOnline in September that if Republicans gain control of the house after the Nov. 8 election, he supports an aggressive strategy to try to compel big cuts in government spending. That includes using a vote on the nation’s debt limit to draw concessions from Democrats.

Using the debt limit as leverage in negotiations is controversial. If Congress fails to raise the limit, the U.S. government may be forced to default on its loans, potentially creating an economic disaster.

Given that uncertainty, Democrats have proposed eliminating votes on the debt limit. Smucker disagrees.

“It is sort of an inflection point when we're forced to talk about how much debt we have, so I think it does more good than harm to require Congress” to vote on raising how much the nation can borrow, Smucker said.

Hollister, meanwhile, said if elected he plans to join the Problem Solvers Caucus, a bipartisan group in the House that tries to broker legislative compromises.

“That's a group that Lloyd got out of for whatever reason,” Hollister said, referencing the fact that Smucker joined the caucus at its founding in 2017 and left in 2021.

“I would be one of those people to work across the aisle to get stuff done,” Hollister said, “knowing that a compromise is when you don't get everything you want but you get some important things, and get the most important things to you, done.”

Smucker still belongs to the Pro-Life Caucus. In September, Smucker said he supports a federal 15-week ban on abortion that includes some exceptions, like for rape and incest. Smucker co-sponsored a bill in the House that mirrors one proposed by U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham from South Carolina.

“The majority of the people in my district would support a bill along that line. I believe they think it's important to protect the unborn,” Smucker said of Graham’s proposal.

The incumbent also said he does not support the idea of restricting contraception to avoid pregnancy, a prospect that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas raised after the Dobbs v. Jackson decision in June reversed Roe v. Wade. He does oppose same-sex marriage, he said.

The Dobbs decision has rattled many voters, Hollister said, and he expects some in the district to support him because of it.

“What's going on in your bedroom is now in the government's control and that's kind of scary,” the Democrat said.

Democracy

Despite the heat on economic and social issues this year, Hollister said he believes “democracy is on the ballot” in November.

The recently registered Democrat said all citizens should be encouraged to vote and the laws around elections should make voting easier, not harder.

Smucker agrees that voting should be easy for anyone that wants to participate, but said there is work to do to ensure no ineligible votes are counted in elections and prove to distrustful voters that the system is sound.

Voter fraud cases remain extremely rare despite the growth of baseless conspiracy theories over the 2020 presidential election.

Hollister also criticized Smucker for his lack of public appearances before voters. Smucker has eschewed events like town hall meetings that often expose elected officials to disgruntled voters.

“Part of democracy is the availability of elected officials,” Hollister said.

In a time when some in his party are refusing to concede elections that they lose, Smucker said he trusts election officials in York and Lancaster counties.

“I’m not saying there weren’t any problems, but I’m confident that the elections were conducted fairly and counted fairly” in his district, Smucker said.

Campaign coffers

On Friday, the Smucker campaign reported it raised nearly $211,000 in the third quarter, bringing his total for the two-year cycle to $1.1 million. The campaign had nearly $1.3 million cash on hand as of Sept. 30.

Through September, Smucker for Congress had spent about $890,000 on campaign business for the cycle, including a $400,000 donation in September to the National Republican Campaign Committee, the House GOP’s main campaign arm.

As a Washington veteran now on a powerful committee, Smucker raised much of his campaign chest from deep-pocketed individuals and various special interest groups. That includes $11,600 from Silicon Valley entrepreneur Sean Parker and $5,000 each from PACs for the bank UBS, the media company Cox Enterprises and FirstEnergy Corp., among many others.

A political action committee managed by Smucker, JAM PAC, raised $178,400 from other Republican political campaigns through September and redistributed that same amount to other campaigns, according to federal filings. Most recently JAM PAC gave $5,000 to Dr. Mehmet Oz’s U.S. Senate campaign in August.

The separate Smucker Victory Committee has raised about $735,000 since 2021. Much of that money was moved over to Smucker for Congress and JAM PAC, along with contributions to the NRCC and a PAC supporting Pennsylvania Republicans.

As a challenger, Hollister has raised substantially less money. By the end of September, his campaign had raised about $246,700 for the cycle, and has spent about $148,600.

Hollister has relied on many individual contributions, but has received some PAC money. He got $2,000 from Blue Hen Federal PAC, affiliated with U.S. Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware. Hollister has cited Coons as a political mentor.

Hollister also received the maximum $5,000 contribution from the PAC affiliated with the United Autoworkers.