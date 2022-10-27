The two candidates vying to represent Lancaster County in the U.S. House of Representatives have added their voices to the flurry of political ads on local TV sets in the final weeks of the midterm election.

The reelection campaign for the Republican incumbent, Lloyd Smucker, bought nearly $200,000 worth of TV ads to air until Election Day. They started airing last weekend, according to reports filed by broadcasters with the FCC.

With fewer campaign resources, Democratic challenger Bob Hollister purchased $30,000 in commercial spots to appear on Comcast cable channels, beginning last week.

According to a spokesperson for his campaign, Smucker is airing a single 30-second spot called “Smucker Building Futures.” The ad focuses on economic issues and is scheduled to appear on major broadcast channels in Central Pennsylvania and on Comcast cable channels.

“As Lloyd Smucker built a successful construction company, he saw first-hand how big government can crush small businesses and hurt households,” a voice-over says in the ad.

That’s why Smucker has opposed “President Biden’s reckless spending and runaway inflation” and is “fighting back against taxes,” the ad concludes.

As a minority member of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, Smucker has indeed fought Democratic spending plans over the past two years, such as the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the latter of which won some Republican support.

Hollister has blamed other factors for causing inflation, like a hampered supply chain and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Smucker campaign spokesperson Jenna Geesey said in an email, “Our campaign is built on the issues that matter most to constituents, like combating rising prices, safety and security, and stopping the out of control spending policies of Democrats in Congress.”

Hollister’s ads

The Democrat’s campaign, meanwhile, is airing three different 30-second ads, two of which feature Hollister’s voice as narrator.

In one, Hollister says he will be transparent, “look out for the underdog and bring people together to solve problems.”

Later he adds, “If you elect me, I’ll represent all of you, not just those who vote for me.”

The spot reflects Hollister’s past criticisms of Smucker for not showing up enough to public events or making himself available to constituents. His detractors have criticized Smucker for no longer holding public town hall meetings.

Smucker has pushed back strongly against those claims, saying he holds regular “town hall” meetings through phone conference calls with voters, and meets frequently with businesses and groups in the district. His office’s constituent services never ask people in need of assistance their political affiliation, Smucker said at a recent debate with Hollister.

“Lloyd Smucker is well-funded by the special interests whom he represents in Washington,” said Joe Bachman, a consultant on Hollister’s campaign in an email. “It's no surprise that he is outspending us, but our campaign has a better story to tell.”

A second Hollister ad highlights his background as a recent Republican-turned-Democrat and implicitly takes aim at the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and leave abortion restrictions up to state legislatures.

“I still believe in a principle that Republicans used to believe in: personal freedom,” Hollister says in the spot. “Not just ‘waving-the-flag freedom’ though, I believe in the rights of a woman to make personal and private decisions about their health care and their futures; I believe the government has no place in those decisions because I believe in freedom.”

Democrats have seen some success this year in framing the overturning of Roe v. Wade as an example of Republican intentions to wade into other issues, as the Supreme Court challenged the Roe decision’s legal theory that the Constitution implies a right to privacy. That same theory underlies other cases, such as legalizing same-sex marriage and interracial marriage, and a longstanding precedent that guarantees Americans the right to purchase birth control, regardless of their marital status.

Smucker has long been against abortion rights and is a member of the House Pro-Life Caucus. He recently said he supports a federal 15-week ban on abortion with some exceptions and is against further restricting access to birth control. Smucker also opposes same-sex marriage.

On the attack

Hollister’s campaign also produced an ad that claims Smucker voted against legislation meant to help working families. “No on lowering costs. No on infrastructure, no on health care for veterans. No on choice,” the ad says.

On “lowering costs,” the ad cites legislation to allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices with pharmaceutical companies and another Democratic bill that called for capping insulin prices at $35 a month.

Smucker voted against the bills, but his campaign cited his support for a Republican plan that, among many other changes, would cap insulin costs under Medicare to $50 a month and expand access to drug price comparison tools, a step Republicans say would add transparency to drug costs.

In addition to voting against bills from Democrats to protect abortion rights at the federal level, Hollister’s ad also cites Smucker’s vote against the PACT Act, legislation that expands veterans health care services and loosens standards for veterans to qualify for treatment for illnesses related to burn pits the U.S. military used in combat zones.

The Smucker campaign cited Smucker’s support for a more modest, less costly bill that would increase the number of years that veterans get enhanced federal health care coverage after returning from active duty. Instead of the current 5 years, the window would be doubled to 10 years. The Congressional Budget Office estimated that bill would cost $7.6 billion over 10 years, compared to $146.8 billion for the PACT Act.

The PACT Act passed the Senate by an 86-11 vote and was signed into law by Biden in August.

“The big difference between the ads is that ours tell the truth about Smucker, and his don’t,” Bachman said.

Smucker will continue fighting “for the values and convictions of the 11th congressional district without hesitation,” Geesey said. “It's clear from Mr. Hollister's ads that he's just another career politician who distorts facts to keep people like Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden in power."